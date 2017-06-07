Southern Company is one of the high-yield electric utilities, which has maintained a 4.6% average yield over the past five years.

Southern Company (NYSE:SO), one of the largest utilities in the U.S., which serves 9 million electricity and natural gas customers in nine states, has consistently underperformed the electric utilities and the broader market since 2012. But it has served as a reliable source of income for the defensive investors with a 4.6% average yield over the past five years, which makes Southern Company one of the high-yield electric utilities.

Source: Southern Company

Southern Company is a blend of strengths and weakness. The expansion of rate-regulated assets has contributed towards a steady 2.4% compounded annual increase in revenue over the past five years despite lackluster load growth. Southern Company now operates 11 regulated utilities, which will provide earnings and cash flow stability in the midst of falling prices in the wholesale market and muted demand growth across the country.

However, is Southern Company a safer option for dividends considering periodic delays and the escalating cost of Kemper IGCC and uncertainties over the troubled expansion of Vogtle?

Georgia Power is the largest subsidiary of Southern Company and the biggest source of dividends, which means uncertain future of Vogtle after the bankruptcy of Westinghouse - the lead EPC contractor responsible for the expansion of two nuclear units at Vogtle - could put pressure on the financial position of Southern Company. Georgia Power, however, continues to evaluate the cost of completion and full-scale schedule to reach a decision, which is expected by the end of August.

Southern Company may decide to continue the development as planned initially, but it would be a challenging move as Vogtle is already suffering from cost overruns and delays - these factors played a critical role in the bankruptcy of Westinghouse. The other option is to abandon Vogtle altogether and consider a new natural gas-fired power generation facility that could produce cheaper electricity despite $3 billion already overspent on the half-finished project.

However, the risk profile could improve if Southern Company gets a regulatory approval to overtake the project, or even pass the project to another contractor, with a negotiated agreement for the full recovery of incremental costs. Recently, Bloomberg reported that both Bechtel Corp. and Fluor Corp. (NYSE:FLR) are preparing their respective bids for the remaining construction of Vogtle.

While Southern Company is seeking a $3.7 billion guarantee from Westinghouse's parent company, Toshiba, the management will file for rate case to pass any potential increase in cost to ratepayers. The increased regulatory risk is another challenge as Southern Company is seeking regulatory support on two fronts. Southern Company may find it a viable option to abandon the project in case of a rejection of self-build option. However, the legislation exists that could allow Georgia Power to recover invested capital with a reasonable rate of return. In a worst case scenario, Southern Company would incur an impairment, and the unrecoverable expenses will negatively impact the future cash flow stream.

Abandoning the project has a cost. Southern Company had an outstanding loan balance of $2.6 at the end of the fiscal year 2016, which it obtained through a loan-guarantee agreement with the Department of Energy. However, in case a departure from the project, Georgia Power would be required to repay the loan over the 5-year period with straight line amortization. The estimated annual repayment outflow of approximately $500 million will deteriorate the liquidity and cash flow position of the company.

Southern Company is in deep trouble with its second major project, Kemper IGCC project, which has missed another in-service date of May 31, 2017. In a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Southern Company has disclosed an estimated incremental monthly loss of $25 million to $35 million if in-service date extends beyond June 30, 2017.

The recent economic viability analysis posted by the Mississippi Public Service Commission (MPSC) reveals that a massive increase in estimated operating expenses and availability of cheaper natural gas have negatively impacted the economic viability of Kemper IGCC. In fact, Southern Company's 2017 Annual Fuel Forecast has lowered sustained natural gas price forecast by 25% to 30% as compared to 2016 while the expected operating & maintenance cost has spiked significantly, partially due to technical challenges.

The NPV comparison concludes that Kemper IGCC is only viable against natural gas combined cycle (NGCC) unit at Plant Sweatt in higher natural gas price scenarios, as shown in the following table.

Source: MPSC

The plant team has highlighted some critical post-in-service improvement projects, which means the troubles will not end even if Kemper IGCC becomes fully operational by the end of this month. Southern Company expects that the plant would require a redesign and replacement of the syngas cooler superheaters sooner than anticipated, as well as the relocation of the ash loading process, to sustain long-term operations. These projects stretched over the next few years will boost overall cost subject to cost cap, and will further negatively impact the economies of the project.

The extension of in-service date of Kemper IGCC dragged the operating income of Southern Company by $108 million during the first quarter 2017. In aggregate, Southern Company has booked a charge of $2.83 billion due to change in cost to complete estimates since the first quarter of 2013.

Southern Company has also delayed the rate case filing for the full recovery of $3.4 billion. Nonetheless, Southern Company is working with the Mississippi Public Service Commission to reach a negotiated settlement agreement for a traditional rate case and a rate mitigation plan. However, considering the elevated regulatory risk, a possibility exists that full recovery of all costs will not occur. The partial recovery or any further delay in rate case filing will put more pressure on future cash flows of Southern Company.

The shareholders should also take a look at credit ratings. The S&P Global Ratings has assigned a stable outlook to the U.S. utilities for 2017, but a negative outlook to Southern Company due to uncertainties over Vogtle and more delay in Kemper IGCC. On the other hand, Moody's has assigned a negative outlook to Georgia Power, but an overall stable outlook to Southern Company with the estimate that the company will manage its debt burden.

Concluding Remarks

Southern Company is one of the heavily leveraged electric utilities with Debt/EBITDA ratio of 5.9x on a total outstanding debt of $48.87 as of March 31, 2017, compared to the peer group average of 5.0x. The debt burden will increase further as Southern Company plans to raise another $4 billion in long-term debt during the remainder of 2017.

The operating cash flow stream of Southern Company has remained pretty stable over the past five years with an annual average of $5.6 billion. The increased diversification into growing natural gas distribution assets, expansion of rate-regulated operations, and continued growth of Southern Power's contracted renewable business will provide much-needed support to operating cash flows. The free cash flows, however, will remain negative as growth investments of $39.3 billion and debt maturities will significantly surpass the operating cash generation through 2022.

Source: Company Filings

Currently, Southern Company is trading at P/S and P/E multiples of 2.0x and 19.0x, which are pretty much in line with the 5-year historical averages of 2.1x and 19.3x, respectively. The average forward P/E multiple for the electric utilities has spiked to 17.4x primarily due to bullish sentiment towards defensive stocks - above the long-term historical average of 14x to 15x. In comparison, Southern Company is trading a slight discount with a forward P/E multiple of 16.3x, which makes sense due to increase in financial and regulatory risk.

Southern Company is paying an annualized dividend per share of $2.32, which translates into a forward of 4.57%. Moreover, Southern Company is in a comfortable zone with a forward payout ratio of 75% to continue increasing future dividends. However, I'm expecting that the long-term dividend growth will match the historical average considering a modest mid-single-digit projected long-term earnings growth and skyrocketing debt level. In my opinion, Southern Company is still a reasonable option for dividend-seeking investors, but I would suggest holding the stock without adding a new position, for now.

