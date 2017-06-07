Cognex Corporation (CGNX) Presents At Baird's 2017 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference - Slideshow

Cognex Corporation (CGNX) Presents At Baird's 2017 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference - SlideshowJun. 7.17 | About: Cognex Corporation (CGNX) The following slide deck was published by Cognex Corporation in conjunction with this event. 111 Click to enlarge Notes: About this article:ExpandTagged: Technology, Scientific & Technical Instruments, Earnings SlidesProblem with this article? Please tell us. Disagree with this article? Submit your own.Follow SA Transcripts and get email alerts