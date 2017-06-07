Seadrill's Equity As A Call Option

Some folks have described Seadrill's (NYSE:SDRL) equity as a call option and this is simply incorrect.

One of the key components of an option is a so called strike price. If you buy a call you're betting that, at some point in time, the share price will be higher than when you bought the call. The problem with considering the equity a "call option" is that you are effectively betting on a higher asset value. To illustrate this, I should perhaps go to the roots of the capital structure.

A lesson on capital structures

Consider the illustration above. This is a capital structure in its most basic form. You have a house, some debt and some residual value. If you sell the house and pay off the mortgage, you'll have $20 left. If you bought the house with your 5 best friends, each of you would be entitled to $4. In other words, you'd all hold one share that is valued at $4, because it is backed by an asset. A firm can be represented in exactly the same way - all that we have to do is add a bunch of zeroes to the numbers.

The left side represents the GAAP presentation; on the right is a hypothetical market valuation. The primary difference between the GAAP and market valuation is the use of the trading values of a firm's securities - both bonds and equity - to determine the size of the equity and liability boxes. The assumption here is that the liabilities and equity equal the asset value. In other words, this implies that the market has divided the size of the asset box and then adjusted the equity box to fit.

So instead of the common formula Assets = Liabilities + Equity, it is more reasonable to think of it as Equity = Assets - Liabilities. Put more simply, Equity can be regarded as the residual value or as net assets. Of course, this barely occurs on the stock market. However, this is very much the rational in bankruptcy proceedings.

To really drive this home, consider what would happen if the asset value was $500 instead of $1000. The box would "shrink" and equity would not "fit" in the box. Since debt holders always have seniority over equity holders, the current equity holders would be left with nothing after all assets have been allocated towards the debt holders.

By regarding the equity as a call option, you are effectively betting on the company to increase its asset base. Real tangible assets like cash or properties. The problem here is that if the company could do so, it would have already done so. After all, this is the nature of corporations: generating cash and distributing this to its equity and debt holders. There is zero chance that the company is allowed to purchase an asset with what little cash they still have left.

Many covenants prevent this and this would no doubt anger bond holders who will see their recovery value dwindle. Even if this was a possibility, the net change in assets would at best remain equal. If you spend $20 to purchase a factory worth $20, your asset value does not change. At worst, this would reduce the value since the acquiring company typically pays a premium i.e. more than they are getting.

Back to Seadrill

Now, the problem here is that SDRL has a bond maturing on September 2017. The principal due at that time will amount to $1 billion, which is less than the $1.5 billion in cash that the company has on its balance sheet. Alas, the story is not that simple. The September 2017 bond is a unsecured bond, which means that if the company pays this bond, it will effectively allow unsecured holders to "cut in line" of secured holders. You can imagine that lien and senior secured holders will not stand for this. Because:

1) This reduces the total asset base that credit holders have available

2) It increases the risk of lien and secured holders not getting paid.

So, in order to solve this problem, there is really only one main option: Pay the September 2017 bonds with additional third party financing without impairing the position of secured holders. Obviously, senior creditors will not allow that the company sell assets to pay unsecured debt. The only realistic option here is to issue additional shares. Considering that SDRL's equity is worth $239 million as of the time of this writing, this is amounts to a complete wipe out of the current shareholders.

Consider again, the equity box and the concept of trying to make it "fit". This process lines up with making it "fit". Debt needs to be reduced, but assets cannot be touched since they are already pledged elsewhere, therefore equity must feel the pain. Remember, assets-liability=equity and not equity + liabilities =assets.

Conclusion

One cannot consider the equity as a "call option", because this implies that the company can somehow increase its assets base. If the company could have done this without impairing secured holders, it would have already done so. There is no way around the fact that current shareholders will see their stake go to $0. If the company's multiple press releases indicating this have not convinced investors, I hope that this lesson in capital structure has.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.