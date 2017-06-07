Russian Finance Ministry Sees $40 Crude At End Of OPEC Deal

Deputy Finance Minister, Vladimir Kolychev, told TASS that the Russian Finance Ministry expects the oil price will drop to $40 per barrels when the oil production deal expires in the first quarter of 2018.

"It is logical to expect that the equilibrium oil price is still lower than the current one….We think that it will be around $40 per barrel."

Oleg Vyugin, a Rosneft board member, said, "The agreement has created this sort of situation where it is hard to exit it without a temporary fall in oil prices."

Rosneft's chief executive, Igor Sechin, said his Russian oil company is closely monitoring output from U.S. shale producers. He added that oil producers were losing market share to U.S. firms that are not part of the deal. He indicated that the OPEC oil cuts could waste their effort because rising U.S. production threatens to deliver a wave of new supply which could add up to 1.5 million barrels a day to world oil output next year.

Sechin was quoted saying, "Well, if the question is how OPEC is going to exit from these arrangements abruptly, we will also be prepared."

Last week, the U.S. Energy Department reported that U.S. crude oil exports reached its highest weekly level in history, 1.3 million barrels per day. Some of the crude is being shipped to Russia's Asian market.

Sechin added, "If something goes wrong, we will not let them occupy our markets. We'll defend ourselves….This is what we do. We manage risks. We have to consider every trend, any trend that may affect our performance. We will be ready."

Conclusions

The market seems to be assuming that the deal is a lock, but there might be more risk of it falling apart than appreciated.

