Passive Investing And The Lack Of Volatility

"The four most dangerous words in investing: 'this time it's different.'"

- Sir John Templeton

Thesis: Volatility is the lowest on record since the 1960's. Trillions of dollars have left the day to day flow of equity markets. The lack of volatility could represent the loss of active capital which ripples throughout the financial system. The impact and the future of volatility will be analyzed.

Overview:

In terms of actual volatility, the first quarter of 2017 was one of the lowest on record since the 1960s, according to Barron's.

Volume:

New highs with lower volume. A slow, complacent rise to new highs on the averages.

Investment Flows:

The impact of passive investing cannot be overstated. These funds are essentially removed from the day to day volatility in the markets. In addition, fewer active managers translates into fewer trading partners for Hedge funds and Wall Street trading desks.

In 2016 investors pulled $340 billion out of actively managed funds and invested more than $500 billion in index funds. The same trends continued in 2017, and index funds now account for about 35% of total equity fund investments.

Impact:

There is simply less capital reacting to news, economic reports, and individual research reports. There is less capital willing to buy or sell on a daily basis. That is the current environment.

Even a company like Goldman, Sachs (NYSE:GS) is not immune from the change in the trading environment.

In rare fumble, Goldman stuns Wall Street with weak trading

Finance chief R. Martin Chavez said Goldman's clients traded less with the bank because markets were calmer and because it does not lend as much as competitors.

There are fewer managers looking to add value. Desks that cater to institutions are smaller. Assets that are invested in passive investment vehicles have been removed from the day to flow in the stock market.

It is akin to a poker game that has gone from 10 people to 6 people. The pots are different. The game is different. The strategy is different.

Pressure to perform:

Moody's to active Managers: You're in Trouble

The ratings agency downgrades its outlook on active management to negative, citing a tough environment and lackluster performance.

Hedging: There are fewer active managers due to passive investing. And active managers have stopped hedging. This leaves fewer institutional buyers buying protection.

Burned by Hedges:

The portfolio manager who was conservative enough to invest in portfolio hedges (buying puts or selling calls) has been burned by this strategy numerous times this year. Even if this strategy has worked well in previous years, the recency bias makes recent losses and underperformance seem more significant. Recent events include:

Brexit

French Election

Trump Victory

The cost of these hedges has had the effect of limiting portfolio returns. A manager who invested in hedges this year is most likely underperforming their peers in the active management space and especially the passive investing space.

"It would be wonderful if we could avoid the common setbacks with timely exits."

- Peter Lynch

The future:

One might expect me to conclude that we could be in for a low volatility environment for the extended future. However, what we know from the psychology of investing is that market highs breed complacency.

Investors feel more confident in their strategy due to recent performance. As the inevitable correction comes, both passive and active managers will see outflows. In addition, volatility will rise back to normal levels. Passive investing may have reduced volatility on the margin. However, volatility is a reflection of investor fear, which will never change.

"Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face." -Mike Tyson

We have yet to see new investors get tested by fear or losses. The pain of loss is inherit in investing. The slow, steady gains of the last few years are abnormal. One could argue that complacent new investors make the market more likely to suffer panic selling in a correction than ever before.

Conclusion:

It is hard to calculate the impact on volatility of a shift of 35% towards passive investing. However, it is logical to conclude that the number of active participants involved in the market on a day by day basis has changed. This change will only be permanent if passive investors stay the course on their investment choices after being tested by fear and losses. I believe volatility will return once this occurs.