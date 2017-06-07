Alaris Royalty: Get Paid 8% To Wait

Alaris Royalty (OTC:ALARF) is a proven company with a great management team. The company has delivered some seriously impressive returns since its IPO in 2008. Someone who bought shares at IPO will have shares worth 2.5x what they were and will have received dividends worth 130% their initial investment thus far. The company has faced temporary issues with a number of its partners as of late, and has created an opportunity to buy into a proven Canadian dividend aristocrat at a deep discount.

Alaris is a preferred equity issuer based in Canada. They offer a unique royalty structure. A model company for Alaris would be one with stable, visible cash flows, low debt and solid management. Typically Alaris targets a 15% return on invested capital. Alaris does not invest in firms with depleting or difficult to forecast revenues (such as mining, energy or tech firms).

Source: Alaris Presentation

What differentiates Alaris from other forms of financing is its incentive structure. Alaris' equity is non-dilutive like debt, yet its return is tied to company performance metrics such as same store sales. Alaris is incentivized to support a company's growth, yet it has the non-dilutive qualities of debt. This structure should work particularly well in the newly formed small cap financing unit. Often family-run companies want to keep control of their business without risking losing it should it fall on hard times (such as debt would).

Short Term Issues, Long Term Opportunity

Alaris has faced issues with a few of its partners. KMH Cardiology, a radiology and cardiology diagnostics firm, has not paid regular distributions to Alaris since 2014. This has hung over the stock for years, but we are finally beginning to see some closure. Alaris and KMH have made a principal agreement that would see Alaris exit their partnership with C$28 million dollars. While Alaris has been put in the dog house for this issue, the stock has lost significantly more market cap than the entire investment is worth. The payment is sitting in escrow and awaits approval from the Ontario Ministry of Health. Assuming they receive the C$28 million, this will be essentially found money, considering the market has discounted shares so heavily over the issue. Alaris shares trade at 58% of what they did when KMH ceased distributions, yet Alaris has grown its EPS over 10% since then (C$1.64 to C$1.83).

Another partner, Group SM, breached financial covenants in 2015 and was forced to stop paying distributions. Partial distributions of C$200 thousand resume this month. To quote management during the Q1 2017 MD&A :

Upon the eventual successful settlement of an international customer dispute, resulting in an anticipated significant cash award to Group SM, the Corporation expects collection of all outstanding distributions and promissory note interest from 2015 and 2016 ($11.6 million at March 31, 2017) and also expects the outstanding principal, and fees on the loans provided to Group SM to be repaid ($23 million at March 31, 2017). If the lawsuit is not settled in Group SM's favor, or the proceeds to Group SM are less than currently expected, other alternatives will have to be utilized to address the cash constraints, such as a full sale of the company and Alaris will have to revise its expectations around future distributions and collectability of amounts outstanding. A resolution of the lawsuit will open up international bonding capabilities on major projects, regardless of the outcome. Alaris is not directly involved in the process so unfortunately unable to comment on the expected timing of a resolution. An update will be given when a definitive outcome is reached.

The issue will be resolved in one of two ways. SM will settle the lawsuit, reimburse Alaris for distributions and loans outstanding (almost C$35 million). If the lawsuit is not settled in their favor, Alaris will likely still get its capital out (since Group SM is still a profitable entity unencumbered by debt), but it will take longer. Group SM is currently paying distributions to Alaris.

Agility Health has resumed paying its distribution and is repaying any backlog of distributions owed to Alaris. Alaris will likely exit its investment in Agility over the coming months with a healthy IRR.

A positive conclusion with any of these distressed partners will mean a positive move for the stock. The market is currently factoring maximum pessimism in regards to settlements considering resolutions have taken far longer than expected. The market is pricing in a dividend cut and no resolutions, as I'll show below.

The market seems to forget that the majority of Alaris' portfolio is performing very well in fact. The majority of partners are growing their distributions to Alaris this year. On top of this, only one partner of Alaris has ever gone under. In fact, every other partner that has exited from partnership with Alaris has posted an incredibly healthy IRR. I'm content to sit and wait, collect my 8% growing yield and let Alaris sort out the issues with the few partners giving them issue. Alaris trades at 9.8x EV/ EBITDA, below book, and at 12.5x PE. EBITDA and earnings will both receive large bumps when there are conclusions to the issues with the businesses discussed above. The market is currently viewing those investments as dead money, when history would show this is not the case (see the chart below). Maximum downside is built in and plenty of upside ahead.

Source: Alaris Presentation

Every partner (except for Sears Home Services) has posted impressive returns for Alaris on exit. So it is baffling why the market now puts no faith into Alaris exiting these partnerships on favourable terms. I had a conversation with Alaris IR last November, and it made me wonder if the market has a hard time following the company's structure. I had some questions in regards to Agility Health (OTC:AGHEF). Curtis Krawetz, Vice President of Investment and Investor Relations told me verbatim "We do not own common stock in Agility Health, our investment is not at risk." Yet the market appears to see Agility Health shares are depressed and punish Alaris for it. It's truly baffling to me.

Continuing As A Dividend Aristocrat

Recently, Alaris CEO Steve King stated a dividend hike is in the cards for 2017. This will continue the streak of strong dividend appreciation. (Of note for American investors, dividend aristocrats work a little differently in Canada. US dividend aristocrats need a 25 year streak of dividend hikes (Alaris hasn't even existed for 10); in Canada they require a market cap of C$300 million and only 5 years of hikes.)

"I look forward to growing the dividend this year… That is my goal, we have some things to do to accomplish that but that is our target."

Alaris has a management team that historically under-promises and over-delivers, if they say they target a dividend hike this year, I wouldn't be quick to bet against them. This would be one of the few companies with such an attractive yield that is actually growing. Its 5 year dividend CAGR is 10%!

Source: Alaris Presentation

The Bear Case Has Determined the Stock Price Thus Far, Further Downside is Limited

The bear case of Alaris consists of a couple of things. There is an ongoing dispute with the Canada Revenue Agency in regards to Alaris' past non-capital losses. Alaris has set aside money for the taxes owed should they lose their case. That bear case is almost self-refuting. The money has already been set aside, and the shares have already corrected. Many bears would also say if Alaris is targeting a 15% return on investment, they will be stuck with only the weakest of companies. To that I'd say look at the record. The value of the company's portfolio has grown exponentially and is continuing to do so. Book value grew from $9 in 2009 to $37.50 today. Of note, Alaris' share price closely reflected book value until recently (see below). Alaris has not changed its formula since IPO.

Source: Y Charts Orange: Book value Blue: Share Price

Source: Y Charts

Alaris has still significantly outperformed the S&P 500, even factoring in a pathetically weak CAD and the recent pullback in Alaris' stock. Since 2010, Alaris posted a total return of 185% vs S&P's 136%. I think it's important to remember that value creation formula is still intact, regardless of near term issues with a couple partners.

Conclusion

Alaris is the only company of its kind in Canada, and I think the market views is as a much riskier entity than it is. The management has posted phenomenal results, and the value creation for shareholders has been exceptional. Regardless of sizeable insider ownership and recent purchasing of shares, the stock price remains weak, and the market is not putting faith in the management, which is frankly baffling. Today you have the chance to buy into a 8% yield with growth ahead, an enterprise trading at under 10x EV/ EBITDA. Sit tight, collect your dividend and expect some nice capital appreciation ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALARF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.