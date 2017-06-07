Why Are Bond Yields Falling If The U.S. Economy Is Growing?

On the bond yield front, falling price inflation has simply overwhelmed the U.S. #GrowthAccelerating narrative for now.

It's important to note that there are two important economic components that get baked into bond yields. inflation and growth expectations.

Simple question. Simple answer.

The reason why is that inflation and expectations of future inflation are falling.

It's important to note that there are two important economic components that get baked into bond yields... inflation and growth expectations. We have been arguing for some time now that inflation will fall.

And just like that, inflation has been falling...

The Fed's 5-year-5-year forward breakeven inflation rate (a measure created to estimate the market's inflation expectations component embedded in Treasury bonds) has retreated 20 basis points off the year-to-date highs in March. So it makes sense that in the past three months, the 10-year Treasury yield has fallen from 2.63% to 2.16%.

All of this was deducible by reading the economic tea leaves. Our Growth, Inflation, Policy (GIP) model, a proprietary tracking algorithm of 30 high-frequency economic indicators, has suggested for some time now that the U.S. economy is headed for Quad 1 (that's when U.S. growth is heating up and inflation is cooling down).

But you don't need a proprietary GDP tracking algorithm to see U.S. growth is accelerating. Year-over-year GDP growth peaked at 3.3% in the first quarter 2015, fell to 1.3% by the second quarter of 2016, and has since rebounded to 2% for the first quarter of 2017. We expect economic growth to pick up throughout the balance of 2017.

Back to the bond yield front. Simply put, falling price inflation has simply overwhelmed the U.S. #GrowthAccelerating narrative recently. As Hedgeye Macro analyst Ben Ryan writes in today's Early Look look no further than the performance of long-dated Treasury bonds (NYSEARCA:TLT) versus Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities:

"In today's Chart of the Day, we show the performance of a TLT/TIP ratio index YTD. This ratio index represents the performance of long-duration treasuries relative to Treasury-inflation protected securities ((NYSEARCA:TIP)). The ratio index only slightly lags the performance of TLT YTD with reflation's rollover the "divergence" factor. TLT is +5.3% with the TLT/TIP ratio index +4.0% YTD (+1.3% for TIP)."

Keep an eye on this trend of falling inflation and its effect on bond yields. For more, below is a video with Hedgeye U.S. Macro analyst Christian Drake digging into our #Reflation'sRollover theme in more detail.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.