What Comes After Humira?

By diversifying its revenue stream away from Humira, AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) becomes an increasingly attractive pick in the biotech industry. Investors get a very compelling dividend yield with good dividend growth potential.

About 60% of AbbVie's top line comes from its mega blockbuster Humira, which is a positive as long as Humira sales are increasing (since this means that a big portion of AbbVie's revenues are experiencing strong growth) but which makes AbbVie vulnerable, as no (or low) diversification makes a company vulnerable to revenue declines from its main drug. We have seen the impact of that with Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD), which has dropped by about 50% from its peak after its HCV franchise (Sovaldi/Harvoni) peaked out.

AbbVie should be able to generate a growing revenue stream from its Humira franchise for a couple of years, but due to patents running out and biosimilar competition coming to the market, Humira sales will likely peak in the next few years. There are many patents, but the main one will expire in 2024.

AbbVie thus has a couple of years left to diversify its revenue stream in order to avoid the fate of Gilead, and the company is doing the best it can.

Imbruvica, AbbVie's second biggest drug (with an annual run rate of more than $2 billion) is growing at a 50% pace year on year, and growth is far from over for this drug that is owned by AbbVie (which got its part by acquiring Pharmacyclics) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). AbbVie forecasts global sales of more than $5 billion by 2020, and peak sales (AbbVie's portion only!) are estimated around $7 billion. This means Imbruvica alone could be able to fetch more than 25% of AbbVie's current total sales in the future (or about 50% of Humira's current sales).

Earlier this month, AbbVie has highlighted further positive data on Imbruvica's performance, including very positive long-term data on the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic leukemia.

Imbruvica is currently in three Phase III studies and in three Phase II studies, so further approvals (that could increase sales potential further) seem likely.

AbbVie is also working on replacing its Humira sales by developing new drugs for the same indications, such as upadacitinib, which has shown strong Phase III results just recently in rheumatoid arthritis. In addition to RA, upadacitinib is also being evaluated in other areas such as psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's, and atopic dermatitis.

These are only a few moving parts in AbbVie's pipeline, which currently contains 16 Phase III and many more mid- and early-stage studies.

AbbVie relies on Humira a lot right now, but it looks as if the company should be able to diversify its revenue stream enough to only take a small hit once its Humira sales are declining (or maybe even no hit at all).

Until then, Humira will generate massive amounts of earnings and cash that AbbVie can use for either shareholder returns or acquisitions (such as the Pharmacyclics takeover that got the company Imbruvica).

AbbVie has risen its dividend considerably over the last couple of years and will likely continue to do so (after all, the payout ratio is just 40% based on forward earnings estimates), which makes AbbVie attractive from an income investor's point of view: A high dividend growth rate, combined with a current yield of 3.8%, should allow for compelling income generation a couple of years down the road.

AbbVie's share count is higher than it was five years ago, but the company has started to offset dilution and is shrinking the number of shares since about two years. With increasing cash flows, investors will likely see continuous stock repurchases that will allow for additional earnings per share growth going forward.

AbbVie does not look very expensive, even when we account for the fact that its diversification efforts could (in a worst-case scenario) be not enough to offset the Humira sales after patents run out.

AbbVie's earnings multiples are lower than they were three years ago and are also lower than the broad market's valuation. The company trades with a free cash flow yield of about 6% and with a forward earnings yield that is much higher, close to double digits.

AbbVie is currently relying on Humira a lot, but the company is trying hard to diversify its revenue stream, and it looks like that could be successful. Patent expiry is still a couple of years away, and with new drugs for RA, PA, and its blockbuster Imbruvica, the outlook for the 2020s is not bad at all.

Investors can bag a big dividend that will likely continue to grow at a strong pace, whilst AbbVie can (hopefully) bring its pipeline forward and find ways to employ its vast cash flows in a beneficial way.

