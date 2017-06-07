Market Volatility Bulletin: Oil Dives, Stocks Shrug

Comparing our baseline trade suggested by a reader to our own modified version: an analysis of the Greeks.

Contango in VX and a shifting options vol structure suggest change may be afoot, but nothing too definitive as yet; hints of reduced contango.

The oil inventory numbers sent oil cratering, but stocks have not seemed to notice.

While ES futures (NYSEARCA:SPY) had a slightly bullish look in the overnight session, that sentiment reversed during early trading. Though the move showed no immediate continuation, bears used the news of more ballistic missile testing in North Korea to shove price to underneath last Friday's lows.

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) and the Yen are trading little changed from yesterday as investors prepare for looming events scheduled for tomorrow. Crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) futures for July delivery have fallen off nearly 5% after a surprise inventory build reported earlier this morning. Analysts were expecting a draw of approximately 3.5 million barrels, and instead received a stockpile build of 3.295 million. The energy sector (NYSEARCA:XLE) is trading roughly 2% lower on the news.

After a flat overnight session, volatility is once again showing (slight) signs of life as stocks (NYSEARCA:DIA) are trading flat to up slightly during the US session. Spot VIX printed as high as 10.93 today as stocks hit their daily lows.

Stocks closed marginally lower on Tuesday as investors continued preparing for potential risk events later in the week. The general election in Britain, ECB policy meeting, and former FBI Director James Comey's Senate testimony are all slated for Thursday, and may affect market sentiment.

Only two sectors managed to close in the green yesterday, and only energy was able to do so in a meaningful way, gaining over 1%. Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY), industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI), and real estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE) all fell half a percent or greater.

Meanwhile, two key components of the Trump Trade continue to dwindle. US 10-year note yields hit their lowest levels since the election as investors price in potentially damaging information to be released later in the week.

Shout-Out

Traders and investors often default to one or the other of fundamental or technical analysis when looking at overall market sentiment and making investment decisions. As such, we always find it interesting when participants are able to use both in an effective manner. In today's article, we highlight work from Arun Chopra, CMT, CFA, who aims to do just that. His recent piece, The Big Picture: Fundamentals Vs. Technicals incorporates elements from both lines of study in order to reach a conclusion about current market conditions.

Mr. Chopra begins with analysis of the above chart, noting that markets tend to move in cycles, and it is impossible to ignore the major breakout higher we've experienced after a considerable consolidation period. Obviously then, the charts say we're going higher.

Next, the author moves to show PE data from the last 35 or so years, noting that we are currently nearly 2 standard deviations over the historical long-term average in this category.

A few things Mr. Chopra felt was noteworthy regarding the chart above:

In the 1980's, the PE 10 was over -1 standard deviation away from the mean.

The 1995 experience began from only 1 standard deviation above the mean.

Today, the market trades at 30X CAPE, or approximately 2 standard deviations above the mean.

The 2000 experience was a 4+ sigma event, and barring massive growth in GDP and earnings, bulls are betting on this type of climate and valuations.

In closing, the author offers the following succinct conclusion reached by each of the schools of market analysis:

"Time will tell how things play out here, but for Fusion traders and those analyzing markets with both lenses, never has there been such a mixed signal on each longer-term process. A 100-year quarterly price chart of the Dow shows a clear secular bull breakout. The 100-year PE 10 for the S&P 500 instead shows we are clearly in the upper end of valuations."

Thoughts on Volatility

While volatility has moved marginally higher over the last 24-hours, it has done so in a manner that appears as though it is simply moving into a slightly higher range-bound situation. Spot VIX has moved back firmly inside the 10-handle, while F1 ((NYSEARCA:JUNE)) futures are trading just over 12, and F2 (July) futures are trading just under 13.

Shown above, compare the current VIX futures term structure with that from approximately one month ago; it is easy to see that not much has changed from a volatility standpoint. Even with the potential later this week for vol to kick up, the futures remain quiet and orderly, as they have in the recent past surrounding political events.

After some fluctuations in April surrounding French election concerns, even the F1-F2 contango measurement has remained fairly consistent, centering around roughly 7%.

Our take on this is that volatility traders are losing faith in the ability of anything to stir markets.

Organic at-the-money vol is up handily at the weekly expiry; monthly and quarterly expirations also have caught a bid, with quarterly back above 10.

Looking down Column 2, "contango" in the options market has reversed for the weekly-monthly pair: weekly implied vol trades higher than monthly. The short end of the curve tends to be more jumpy than the long end; to the extent that volatility is serially correlated (generally it is), weekly vol frequently tracks closer to recent actual vol.

So, on the one hand, as a reader you don't want to get overly convinced by moves in weekly volatility; this is particularly true for ultra-low readings (we've seen one-day vol get below 2 on the ES when there was only an hour or so left to expiration!). On the other hand, if there is a change afoot, usually it is going to begin up on the front end.

These markets have traded very calmly for the last couple weeks. With the exception of the plunge and recovery back in mid May, we could say that the market has not had any truly sizable moves since late April.

Perhaps the options market is reconsidering the possibility of larger moves to come in the days and weeks ahead?

Tracking the Trade

Last week, we will began a new trade to track. Earlier last week, we had a comment from a reader on a trade they wanted to see play out:

Normally, when we track a trade, we follow it for two weeks or so. Now there is nothing to say that we couldn't do two weeks for this trade as well. But what we've decided is that we will follow this trade (with a couple of modifications along the way) over the next quarter or so.

What we'll likely do is track this trade for a week or two and then head over to something else, keeping an eye on this every so often.

Remember, Tracking the Trade is meant to be educational. We do not put these positions on in reality, and we are not recommending that you trade these spreads. They're really meant to give you the reader exposure to different ways of thinking about risk and the richness of views the options market can uniquely accommodate.

Strategy: Thesis (Set out May 31)

Pierr04 seems to like this trade predominantly on the basis of the possibility of its strong vega exposure. Naturally, with 50:1, there is the potential for a lot of positive delta also.

You can read some of Pierr04's reasoning in the comment section here for a sense of why he believes this may be a good trade. We've left a message for him so that he can generate for readers a clear hypothesis. He's already said a good bit, but we'd rather not paraphrase for him; we prefer he has the opportunity to speak for himself.

Tactics

We modified Pierr04's suggestion quite significantly when we initiated last Friday.

Below is what his suggested trade (we'll call it the baseline) looked like at initiation.

As you can see, there is a lot of upside vega, gamma, and delta on this trade. Furthermore, the theta is very powerfully negative, even here at the current level. This makes sense, as there are 50 upside options experiencing time decay against just one option providing relief. Granted, the 50 are far away and the one is close. But as of Jun2 theta was killing this trade at $1.38 a day; the theta is even stronger today at -$1.70, due to the fact that theta tends to accelerate (for now) as we approach the expiration date.

For a more detailed description of why we thought this trade may work better if it was rolled out gradually in modified form, read this recap in the Tactics section.

To show readers the differences in the initial position between "our" trade vs. the baseline, we offer this table:

The two biggest differences between our modification and the baseline is the fact that we bought 30 calendar spreads in the 2600 region, rather than buying 50 naked calls at 2625.

Mechanics - scaling in

We need to gradually scale into our position.

The Aug-Sep 2600 calendar has gotten quite bid over the last several trading days. Our initial buys were at $1.15… now we'll have to layer in at $1.45.

Limit in 4 at $1.45.

If filled, this will bring our average calendar spread price up to $1.185.

Conclusion

To say the least, ours was a very different way to open the position. We'll gradually consider how to modify this position, based on what the market gives us. The profile on virtually everything is far calmer in our version than the baseline - but that is not necessarily good or bad. Given that we'll be watching this position over several weeks, it should provide some interesting points of comparison along the way.

Thank you for reading Market Volatility Bulletin, and we remind you that these trade ideas are really for educational purposes. They are not so much about making "sim money." We seek to show you how trades can play out, and offer you the reader a framework for understanding how to work with options Greeks, spreads, and the like.

Have any questions or suggestions? Let us know! We appreciate that.

