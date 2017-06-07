BP: 6.6% Yielder Has Solid Turnaround Story But With Two Caveats

Upstream project pipeline impressive with 15 major projects that may add up to $13 billion in pre-tax operating cash flow by 2019.

BP is an integrated international energy company based out of the UK, but traded as American Depository Shares in the US (NYSE:BP). Recently BP was trading at $36.24 (June 7) and an expected dividend yield of 6.6% which has attracted the attention of yield-seeking investors. In this article, I will show that while there are significant underlying improvements in their business over the next three years (2017-19) including the tailing off of Deepwater Horizon payments, and improvement in cash flow from operations (CFFO) due to new project starts, there is insufficient free cash flow to cover the dividend in cash which will lead to another 6 to 9% dilution of common shareholder equity by 2019 as more than 1/3 of the dividends will be paid in scrip. Therefore, while there is an attractive dividend yield on BP, I am passing on this investment as there are other high-dividend yield oil companies which are more advanced in their turnaround stories.

Overview of BP's turnaround plan

BP states five main elements to their strategy of "disciplined growth". These are summarized as bullet points on the slide excerpted from their Strategy Update earlier this year.

Source: BP Strategy Update February 2017

Below, I provide my translation as to what these high level bullet points mean for investors.

Strategy Element What this means for investors Deepwater Horizon liabilities clarified Business and Economic Losses mostly paid out. Remaining are regulatory and governmental claims estimated at $2 billion for 2018, $1 billion per year after. Financial frame moving towards balance BP has been funding its dividend out of divestments and borrowing, not from free cash flow. Will move towards (but not quite achieve) funding dividends out of free cash flow. Culture of cost discipline embedded Driving down operating costs everywhere, just like every other major oil company. Portfolio deepened for future growth Lots of projects in pipeline to deliver CFFO Momentum in the business Generic corporate speak for "going as good as we could expect so far."

For investors, the most important elements to evaluate are the second and fourth bullets, which is, what does a "financial frame moving towards balance" mean, and what is actual in the "portfolio deep-ended for future growth". The balance of this article investigates these two issues.

Project Pipeline Operating Cash Flow Contribution

BP provided their project pipeline in their 2016 annual statement.

Source: BP 2016 Form 20-F

While these are a lot of projects, I went through their website and summarized the expected production, BP's share, and my estimate of contribution to pre-tax CFFO. Before we get into the numbers, it is interesting to note that vast majority of their project ramp-up is in natural gas, both pipeline and liquefied natural gas (LNG). This is in stark contrast to many other integrated energy majors which are more heavily oriented towards oil production.

Source: Author's calculations based on BP website on Upstream Major Projects

The estimated CFFO contribution is based on a $60/bbl oil price scenario (this is higher than the $55/bbl that BP management used, but I wanted to use the same oil price I used on a previous oil company for easier comparisons). To see how this impacts their cash flow forecast, I replicated their cash-flow statements from 2014-16 and then extended 2017-19 based on the estimates above in order to calculate Free Cash Flow (FCF). This forecast is presented in the table below.

Source: 2014-16 from BP 2016 Form 20-F. 2017-19 are Author's calculations

I note that I have used a slightly different definition of FCF than what BP uses. BP nets their capital investments with proceeds from divestments. But I think the right way to see their underlying business is to view their FCF against the gross capital investments to see how their underlying business is being sustained, but then show the divestments as part of the financing of BP.

A few things to note about the FCF forecast above and the embedded assumptions

Deepwater related Gulf of Mexico (GOM) payments will decrease to $2 billion in 2017, and $1 billion in 2018 and 2019.

Marginal tax rate on the incremental revenues of 25%, and increase in depreciation charge to $18 billion.

Dividend scrip will continue, with about 38% of dividend being paid in scrip and 62% in cash.

Excess cash flow will be used to reduce debt in 2017-19, rather than turn off the scrip, as BP management has not indicated that dividend scrip as a priority.

I have assumed no change in cash dividends received from their 19.75% interest in Rosneft, so there is no adjustment to operating cash flow from Rosneft.

My forecast shows that FCF will not be enough to cover the dividends in cash until 2019, so the dividend scrip will continue at least two more years. This will result in an approximate 3% annual dilution of equity. Assuming between two to three more years of the scrip, shareholders should expect from 6 to 9% equity dilution through 2019.

Summary and Investment Thesis

BP hit my stock screener to review due to its high dividend yield of 6.6%. After review of their investor presentations and financial reports, it does appear that BP will turn the corner in 2017 and produce positive FCF as new projects add significantly to operating cash flow. This trend will continue into 2018 and 2019, as BP works through their 15 projects with startup in 2017 to 2019, adding pre-tax cash flow of about $13 billion by 2019.

However, the FCF will not be sufficient to cover the dividend until 2019, so the scrip will continue. This will result in a dilution of common shareholders' interest by 6 to 9% over the next three years. I forecast that FCF of $9.2 billion by 2019 can support a market capitalization of $154 billion (=9.2/0.06), assuming a FCF to share ratio of 6%. While this compares favorably to today's $117 billion valuation, on a per-share basis, it may be diluted by 9% which will result in only a 20% upside share price scenario.

While BP does have an impressive project backlog, the issue of the share dilution and inadequate FCF coverage of the dividend until 2019 makes it an inferior investment for my portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a long position in Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B)