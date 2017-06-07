SYNNEX: Westcon-Comstor Deal Looks Interesting

Even as current valuations are not that demanding, SYNNEX never trades at a big premium, which only makes me a buyer on dips.

While the acquired business faces some struggles, it has higher margins than SYNNEX's own business, as the growth profile is attractive.

SYNNEX (SNX) has made an interesting deal. The technology distributor has bought the American operations of Westcon-Comstor, after this business has suffered from a failed SAP implementation. This allows SYNNEX to buy the company at a similar sales multiple at which the company itself is trading, despite the slightly higher margins of the acquired business, as well as the higher growth profile.

Given these attributes, a lucky hand with past dealmaking and a strong track record, I like SYNNEX. While the valuation is not very demanding, I note that distributors and SYNNEX itself have never really traded at premium multiples, which makes that I remain cautious for now, but am buying on substantial dips.

Buying Datatec's Westcon-Comstor American Businesprior

SYNNEX has reached an agreement to buy the North American and Latin American Westcon-Comstor business from Datatec. This business distributor of security, UCC and networking equipment has seen some real challenges following a failed SAP implementation trajectory.

SYNNEX has reached a somewhat complicated deal with Datatec. The company will issue up to $500 million in stock and hand over $100 million in cash to Datatec. The deal furthermore calls for a sizable potential earn-out of up to $200 million if financial targets are achieved by February of next year. SYNNEX will furthermore assume $115 million in net debt.

All of this makes that the deal tag comes in anywhere between $715 and $915 million, depending on the earn-out. SYNNEX furthermore pays a $30 million consideration for a 10% ownership stake in the Westcon business in the EMEA and APAC regions. Note that SYNNEX has given itself an option to swap the $500 million stock component for a cash payment itself, as the final choice depends on the closing price of SYNNEX at the time of deal closure.

Westcon's total American business posted sales of $2.2 billion in the fiscal year which ended in February, while adjusted EBITDA came in at $89 million. If transaction and other deal-related costs are excluded, mild accretion is seen in the first year which is anticipated to accelerate in the year thereafter, although this acceleration has not been quantified in the press release.

On the call, the term mildly accretive has been defined as low to mid-single-digit earnings per share growth. If we use $815 million as the effective purchase price, assuming a 50% earn-out, SYNNEX pays 0.37 times sales and 9.2 times EBITDA.

The business operates in real growth areas, notably in security as key vendors of Westcon include the likes of Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Juniper (NYSE:JNPR), Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), and VMware (NYSE:VMW), among many others.

The Implications: A Big Addition To SYNNEX

The inclusion of $2.2 billion in sales marks a substantial addition to SYNNEX's business. The company posted sales of $14.06 billion last year and reports its results across two segments. The core Technology Solutions business posted sales of $12.49 billion, accompanied by low adjusted margins of 2.55%. Concentrix has become a $1.59 billion business with impressive adjusted margins of 8.27%, although GAAP margins are impaired by sizable impairment charges.

SYNNEX overall posted an adjusted EBITDA number of $515 million, for margins equivalent to 3.7% of sales, as company-wide adjusted operating margins came in at 3.2%.

The company ended the first quarter of 2017 with $215 million in cash and $1.01 billion in debt, for a net debt load of $800 million. With 39.7 million shares trading at $110 per share, equity was valued at little over $4.3 billion, for a $5.1 billion enterprise valuation. That shows that SYNNEX trades at 0.36 times sales and 10 times EBITDA. The 0.37 times sales multiple paid in the acquisition and 9.2 times EBITDA multiple look fair, especially the deal appears to be accretive to the growth profile of the company.

Unfortunately, synergies have not been quantified on the conference call or in the deal presentation, but it is safe to assume that some synergies can be squeezed out.

SYNNEX's net debt load of $800 million will increase following this deal. If we assume that $100 million of the earn-out is going to be paid out, net debt could double to $1.6 billion, assuming that the $500 million potential stock component will be paid for in cash. Even in that case, leverage remains reasonable. SYNNEX's EBITDA of $515 million and $89 million contribution from this deal creates a pro-forma EBITDA contribution of more than $600 million. Such earnings power translates into a 2.6 times leverage ratio, although organic growth, retained earnings and early synergies could reduce that leverage ratio.

Another piece of good news is that the company announced that the second quarter has been strong, indicating that combined with the very strong first quarter, forward leverage ratios will rapidly drop towards 2 times. On top of a solid organic performance, SYNNEX is furthermore benefiting from the $420 million purchase of Minacs, as announced in the summer of last year.

A Lucky Hand With Dealmaking

SYNNEX has more than doubled the business over the past decade, in part driven by bolt-on deals which have been accretive to earnings, as organic growth has been solid as well. While sales have grown from $7 billion to a $17-$18 billion run rate, gross margins have risen from 5% to 9% of sales at the same time as well. These factors contributed greatly to net earnings which increased by a factor of 4 to 5 times, in part offset by 20% dilution incurred by equity investors over this period of time.

Nonetheless, investors have enjoyed a great run. Shares traded at just $20 in 2007, fell to $10 during the crisis, but ever since have seen a great run to a recent high of $130, before settling around $115 on the back of the latest deal. Note that investors like the deal as shares of Synnex rose by 3% in response to the deal announcement.

This move added roughly $100 million to the valuation of SYNNEX, although we cannot entirely attribute this jump in the share price to the deal, as SYNNEX guided for strong earnings in the second quarter as well.

The Valuation

Assuming that D&A expenses of the acquired activities run at a similar 0.5% of sales, as is the case for SYNNEX, the addition of $89 million in EBITDA will boost EBIT by some $78 million. Assuming that financing costs on $815 million in additional debt come in at roughly $35 million, the pre-tax earnings contribution from Westcon-Comstor comes in at $43 million. After applying a 35% tax rate, that amounts to accretion being equivalent to $0.70 per share.

If we annualize the current earnings performance of SYNNEX, and add $0.50 per share for a seasonally stronger quarter towards the back of the year, earnings power of the company comes in at around $7.50 per share. If all goes well, Westcon-Comstor can add nearly 10% to earnings per share growth in the future. The communicated accretion, seen at low- to mid-single digit percentages in terms of earnings per share, suggests that the $0.70 per share accretion number (as calculated above) might be a bit optimistic.

Either way, it is safe to say that SYNNEX is boosting its earnings power towards $8 per share, which makes the $115 valuation look reasonably appealing. That being said, the company has never traded at market equivalent multiples in the past on the back of slim margins, cyclical end markets and some exposure to write-offs in inventory levels (although SYNNEX never really had to report large write-downs).

I like SYNNEX as the company has a very strong track record of both topline sales growth and growth in its margins. This combination has created a lot of value for shareholders. While the latest deal probably will not provide a big boost to short-term earnings, given the operational challenges of the acquired businesses, the growth profile and price paid for the assets look reasonable.

Based on the strong record, I see better days ahead. Despite trading at a non-demanding 14 times multiple, I respect the collective history as shares have never traded at a big multiple. If shares drop towards the $100 mark, at which shares trade at similar multiples as they have done in the past, I am eager to add on dips.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.