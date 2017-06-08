3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: June 8, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today!" And during the craziness that is ASCO and post-ASCO, it's tough to keep up on my hobby here, so I hope you'll forgive the slightly less-than-daily frequency I've maintained.

APHINITY trial results make things less shaky for Puma?

In the world of HER2-positive breast cancer management, the big dog on the block for approaching 20 years has been Herceptin, with numerous innovations along the way to help improve outcomes for patients.

One of those has been the introduction of a newer HER2 antibody, pertuzumab, which has been approved for metastatic and early-stage disease.

However, the approval for early-stage disease was based on early results showing that pertuzumab improves the rate of complete remission before surgery, in the so-called neoadjuvant setting. The FDA awaited further results on later outcomes for these patients.

At ASCO one of the most highly anticipated studies presented was APHINITY, which showed that, indeed, adding pertuzumab to trastuzumab-based neoadjuvant therapy could improve disease-free survival. However, because outcomes in the standard of care are already quite good, the improvement looks to be relatively small in magnitude.

Looking forward: This creates a mixed picture for Roche's agent, as many anticipated that the results of APHINITY would effectively kill the development of Puma Biotechnology's (NYSE:PBYI) neratinib, especially in light of neratinib's risk of diarrhea. But the cost issue here rears its head. During the Q&A at the APHINITY presentation, the point was raised that the magnitude of improvement with pertuzumab, while significant, essentially means that for every 100 patients you give the combo, you'll have 2 fewer invasive recurrence. At $100,000 for a course of treatment, you're talking about $1,000,000 to prevent 2 recurrences. This conversation will certainly not be going away any time soon!

Pfizer could take on the leading first-line options in EGFR-directed treatment for lung cancer

Dedicated readers will recall that I've gone on at some length about the role of ALK inhibitor in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as they represent the standard of care for certain patients with this disease, and it's been a very active area of development.

An area of targeted therapy that has experienced some more difficulty has been EGFR-mutated NSCLC. As late as last year, we were on the cusp of breakthroughs in the management of this form of disease, with new agents in late-stage development.

That is, until they started failing left and right. The only success seen was AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) osimertinib for specific resistant tumors.

But at ASCO, we got a good look at an agent that could end up supplanting first-line treatment options. Dacomitinib is an irreversible inhibitor of EGFR being developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). At ASCO 2017, results of ARCHER 1050 were presented by Tony Mok. This study compared first-line dacomitinib to standard gefitinib therapy in newly diagnosed patients with metastatic NSCLC.

Independent review confirmed that dacomitinib improved progression-free survival by 41% (median for dacomitinib and gefitinib: 14.7 months and 9.2 months, respectively). This improved efficacy did come at the cost of increased toxicity, however, notably an increased risk of diarrhea, skin infections, and inflammation of the mouth (stomatitis). More patients had to discontinue due to side effects in the dacomitinib arm than in the gefitinib arm, as well.

Looking forward: These findings present a significant improvement in terms of disease control for patients with newly diagnosed, EGFR-activated mutations. The increased toxicity is alarming, but that seems to be the case with kinase inhibitors; improvements in efficacy so often come with tradeoffs in terms of safety. It seems likely that the FDA will find these data quite compelling as we move forward. And it's definitely exciting to see a new potential entry into the anti-EGFR space. One important unanswered question from the study was the impact on brain metastasis, because patients were required to have none at the time of enrollment. This has become an important question for patients receiving later-generation TKI therapy in lung cancer.

Regeneron about to enter cancer therapy with an immune checkpoint inhibitor

A few years ago, Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) and Sanofi entered into a collaborative agreement to develop REGN2810, an entry into the PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor space. Since then, there hasn't been much to speak about in this vein.

At ASCO, however, REGN presented encouraging early findings in metastatic cutaneous squamous cell caricnoma, which currently has no established standard of care. 26 patients with either locally advanced or metastatic disease received REGN2810.

The overall response rate was 46.2%, and 69.2% of patients saw disease control. The activity was not restricted by PD-L1 status, either.

Looking forward: These findings show that anti-PD-1-directed therapy clearly is active in this form of skin tumor, which presents an exciting answer to an unmet need! The fact that REGN2810 presented activity is not terribly surprising, given that this tumor type is among the most mutated, which should make it highly amenable to immunotherapy. And overall this just goes to show you how wrong I was in my consideration of the "big 5," as pointed out by my ever-stalwart and astute reader, Biochemist. The field only continues to get crazier and more complex.

So we're rolling back into the swing of things post-ASCO. There's still a lot of work to do on my end to quiet everything down, so the daily editions may continue to be a bit spotty for a week or two, but there are a lot of things to talk about!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.