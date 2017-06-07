Bank Of America: Struggling Into The CCAR

The stock is still offers a reasonable value despite the big gains from the 2016 lows.

The bank is poised to raised capital returns and especially dividends with the CCAR results at months end.

After a solid start to the year due to expected higher interest rates, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has suddenly struggled to gain traction this year. Ongoing concerns about future rate hikes, loan volumes and weakness in trading revenues are holding down the stock.

As my previous research highlighted, BoA is no longer the no-brainer investment as when the stock braded most of 2016 below tangible book value (TBV). The question now is how to handle the stock heading into the Fed's Comprehensive Capital Analysis & Review (CCAR) results at month end and whether $22 will continue holding.

Last year, BoA got $8 billion approved for capital returns. The large bank hiked the dividend to $0.075 per quarter, up from only $0.05 prior. Also, the company got $5 billion approved for stock buybacks that were very logical when the stock traded below TBV. Though BoA still does lag the valuations of other large financials like JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

BAC Price to Tangible Book Value data by YCharts

The story is completely different now. BoA should shift the focus to dividends to compete with the likes of JPMorgan that pays a 2.4% dividend yield. Even trading at a TBV of nearly 2x, the largest financial with a market cap of nearly $300 billion still repurchases a decent amount of shares.

Still, a catalyst for BoA in the current dividend happy market would be a big hike in this category of capital returns. Goldman Sachs expects the CCAR to provide this catalyst for the stock as management is compelled to return capital to investors.

At the end of Q1, BoA had key ratios of common equity tier 1 of 11.0% and fully phased-in at the same 11.0%. The large bank sat at a CET1 ratio of 10.3% and fully phased-in of 10.1% last year.

The ability to return $8 billion to shareholders in the last year and still raise capital ratios easily supports another solid hike and shift towards a larger dividend preferred by the investor base. In a similar manner, the Fed found last year that the capital ratios would easily survive another financial crisis.

CET1 - 7.1% versus 4.5% Fed requirement.

Tier 1 leverage ratio - 5.9% versus 4.0% Fed requirement.

The key investor takeaway is that the numbers easily support BoA increasing dividends by another 50% to a $4.5 billion annual payout. With a small $500 million bump to the share buybacks, BoA would have a $10 billion capital return plan that rewards shareholders with a 2% dividend yield and maintains the flexibility offered by a share buyback.

BoA is no longer excessively cheap, but the stock still offers a reasonable value with a catalyst.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.