Verizon: Income Investors Beware

Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) stock has struggled to gain traction over the past 52 weeks. The telecom giant's share price has declined nearly 9% since a year ago and is less than 5% from its 52-week low crossed last month. With the price pressure, Verizon's dividend yield has approached 5%, making it attractive to income investors. When examining Verizon's dividend sustainability, a deep dive shows many concerns.

Verizon's financial performance has faced its share of headwinds. In the previous two quarters, Verizon's earnings have missed analyst expectations. Earnings growth has also been negative for four consecutive quarters. The decline in earnings is mainly being driven by the company's decline in revenue. Despite these top line and bottom line headwinds, Verizon's payout ratio of 61% over the past twelve months demonstrates Verizon's ability to pay dividends with earnings.

Analysts are beginning to grow pessimistic regarding Verizon's outlook. While 2018 through 2020 earnings are expected to grow at 3% each year, these estimates continue to decline as time goes on. In the last two quarters, analysts have revised Verizon's earnings downward by an average of 2% and 4.5% respectively. At this rate, Verizon's projected earnings growth could be quickly eroded.

In addition to earnings struggles, Verizon's free cash flow is struggling. Once over $20 billion, Verizon's free cash flow over a twelve-month period is now a modest $238 million. This is a far cry from the $9.44 billion projected to be paid in dividends over the next twelve months. While in some cases, low free cash flow is caused by a one-time surge in capital expenditures, this is not the case with Verizon. The decline in free cash flow is being primarily caused by cash flow from operations.

Verizon's high return on equity may lead investors to believe that Verizon has large dividend growth opportunities. However, upon further examination, Verizon's high ROE is caused by its high leverage related to its buyout of Vodafone s investment in Verizon Wireless in 2014. This increase in leverage caused Verizon's equity position to plunge thus creating the inflated return on equity numbers.

While Verizon can continue to pay its dividend, it will likely come at the price of its credit rating. Verizon shareholders have the previous year have gained ~5% in dividend income, but at the expense of nearly 9% in share price. This relationship will likely continue until Verizon can re-bolster its free cash flow, and therefore preserve its credit rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.