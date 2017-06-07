Should Investors Sell Apple?

If the stock is no longer cheap then what are the reasons for holding on to the stock?

What is the value of Apple stock? If the stock has exceeded its value then shouldn't even investors be selling?

As a value investor and owner of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock, I am always concerned about its valuation. The whole idea of value investing is buying a stock below its value, so the million dollar question is "Has Apple exceeded its worth?" If price has exceeded value then shouldn't investors be selling? I attempt to answer these questions and provide prospective answers.

To value the stock, I applied six different valuation methods: Historical Multiples, Industry Multiples, Discounted Dividend Model, Residual Income Model, the F Wall Street Method, and Discounted Cash Flow. So let's jump in:

Method 1: Historical Multiples

Here we look at Apple's multiples over the last 5 years. Seven multiples have been used. The average multiple gives us the average valuation while I used a +1/-1 standard deviation to give us the high and low end. This is done to filter out the extremes. To help you understand what I mean, please look at the charts below. On the left, we have P/S, and on the right, we have EV/EBITDA. Now if you look at the table which is below the charts, we see that for P/S the +1 StDev is 3.5x, while on the graph we see that AAPL has traded above that multiple for short periods of time.

The multiples are applied to the last twelve months of data, as well as estimates for the upcoming fiscal year. Beyond calculating an average and median, I calculate an average which excludes the highest and lowest value (called AvgEx). As the table shows, if we use the last twelve months' data, the value of AAPL is $119 and $125 if we use estimates for the fiscal year. The high end (+1 StDev), which can be used as a target price, is estimated at $138 and $145. Obviously, at today's $155 level, AAPL is above its historical high end.

Method 2: Industry Multiples

While Apple is mostly a smartphone company with over 60% of sales from the iPhone, the company also produces tablets, computers, software, an operating system and provides various services. Therefore, I've included Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY), HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), HTC (OTC:HTCKF), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) as competitors.

Eight multiples are used; four based on last twelve months and four based on estimates. Now there are two ways I calculate the value of AAPL:

1) Calculate the average of each multiple and then calculate the value of AAPL based on the AvgEx (which is the average excluding the highest and lowest valuation).

2) Calculate the AvgEx of each multiple (thus, removing the highest and lowest multiple in each column) and then calculating a value based on the average. I personally prefer this approach as it starts off by removing all the extreme multiples.

The Value of AAPL based on each method is $151 and $124 respectively

Method 3: Dividend Discount Model

Considering that Apple has only started paying a dividend in 2012 this may not be the most appropriate approach but in any case, still worth a look. The payout ratio, at 26% in FY16, is low and when Apple decides to increase this payout will alter the valuation.

As Apple recently increased its dividend by 10.5% to 63 cents, let's assume a 10.5% increase and keep that constant for the next 20 years. Assuming a 2% perpetuity, the value of Apple is $65.

In a second scenario, I assume Apple increases its payout to 75% in 10 years' time. Using my own EPS estimates and a payout ratio that increases by around 5% per year and maxes at 75%, I calculate a value of $82.

Method 4: Residual Income Model

Residual income is essentially net income minus an equity charge. Equity charge is essentially shareholders' equity multiplied by the cost of equity. You calculate the residual value for each year and discount it back to the present in a similar fashion as a discounted cash flow. However, unlike DCF, you use the current book value and add to it the present value of the residual income stream. For this you would also need to estimate the future book value based on projections for earnings, dividends and share buybacks.

For those of you not familiar with the method, I recommend that you check out a PowerPoint by the CFA Institute. Google "Residual income CFA" and you will see a link to a "chapter 8." There are multiple ways to do the calculation (e.g., single stage, multi-stage with persistence factor, multi-stage using P/B, etc).

For this method, I used my own EPS projections, kept the cost of equity constant at 10.9%, estimated share reduction of around 3% (last 5 year average) for the next four years and projected an increasing dividend payout based on the firm maturing. I calculated the value of Apple using multiple residual income approaches (i.e. constant growth, persistence factors, etc) and the highest value calculated was $101.

Method 5: F Wall Street

A very simple method, described in Joe Ponzio's book that goes by that name. Investors without a finance background may want to have a look at this. Essentially, you first calculate the historically Owner's Earnings which the book refines as Net Income + Depreciation - Change in Working Capital (as per cash flow statement) - the average historical CAPEX. You then just grow this for 20 years, discount it back to present value and add book value to come up with a valuation.

Joe then applies a 25% margin of safety for large companies to come up with a potential entry price. I've tried this for a few stocks on a historical basis and it appears to work much better than you may expect. When I've run this method, I used the minimum 3 or 5-year growth in Owner's Earnings, Sales, Net Income + Depreciation or Net Income + Depreciation - Capex. This is done to avoid an excessively high growth rate which can occur due to once-off changes in working capital. As we see in the table below, the lowest rate is 7.1% so I use this for years 1-10, and for 11-20, I go with a 2% rate.

As the table shows, the value of AAPL is $152 and the recommended buy price is below $114.

Method 6: Discounted Cash Flow

The assumptions:

Sales: Analysts' estimates for 2017-2019, then 2% per year.

Gross Margin: Analysts' for 2017-2019, then constant at 38.8%.

Operating Expenses: Constant at 11.3% (2016 figure).

Effective tax rate from 2016 used for 2017-2020, with marginal rate used in 2021 (as this is the year used in terminal value).

Non-Cash Working Capital: Estimated for 2017-2020, based on historical average working capital to sales. Assumed zero for 2020 as previous years show an inflow of cash.

Depreciation: 4-year average of historical depreciation/sales.

CAPEX: Analysts' estimate for 2017-2019, with 2020 equal to depreciation.

Terminal value estimated 2 ways: a) using perpetuity growth of 2% and b) using EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.2x (AvgEx from Industry Multiples shown in article above).

The bottom table shows the calculations that resulted from the above assumptions. The top 2 tables allow us to do some sensitivity analysis on the terminal value which is the largest factor in any DCF. In the first column, the WACC is displayed so if you would like to see the resulting valuation based on a lower WACC then look at that row. The top row for the top table shows the perpetuity growth. If you think that 2% is too conservative, then look to the results on the right which use a 3% growth. The middle table uses an EV/EBITDA multiple for terminal value.

The valuation resulted in $108 using perpetuity growth and $139 using a multiple.

To Summarize the output:

Historical Multiples: $119/$125

Industry Multiples: $124/$151

Dividend Discount Model: $65/$82

Residual Income: $100

F Wall Street: $152

Discounted Cash Flow: $108/$139

So based on the above, I conclude that Apple's current price of $154 is not cheap. The average from the above summarized output is $119. One could argue that Microsoft and Google are trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of almost 14x and that at a similar valuation, AAPL would hit the $200 mark. But I think that would be cherry picking. I really like Apple and its products but they will need to kick out another winning product or service in order to justify higher valuations.

In the most recent fiscal year, the amount of iPhones, iPads and Macs sold have dropped -8%, -17% and -10% respectively. In addition, the average price of the iPhone dropped -4%. On the plus side, services (which include iTunes, App Store, Apple Music, AppleCare, Apple Pay) and other products (Apple Watch, Apple TV, Beats) are up double digits. As a result, Services and Other Products combined are 19% of sales, second after the iPhone's 63%.

Just yesterday, Apple had its annual conference where it announced a number of developments. This included updated Macs and iPads, an augmented reality platform, a peer-to-peer payments system, a smart speaker and significant updates to its operating systems. The Verge covered the event well and produced a video which shows the keynote in 19 minutes. SA contributors (Mark Hibben, Bill Maurer) also put out pieces on the event.

It's hard to see if there will be some type of runaway winner from the developments. More likely they help better establish Apple as a major player and keep consumers happy. Personally, I was delighted to see the new iOS updates ("files," dock, multitasking, etc) which make the iPad much closer to a laptop. I already love my new $329 iPad which I use on the road and any improvement just makes the product more attractive. This could help restore some growth as it attracts new iPad users and convinces older owners to upgrade.

The HomePad could develop into something bigger where Apple further develops it and potentially adds additional speakers. This would steal business away from Sonos and similar products. If the quality is indeed as impressive as Tim Cook says, then it could attract a lot of music fans. This will also help further establish the Apple Music service.

The augmented reality looks cool but how that's important from a monetary perspective is something we will see down the road.

Overall some interesting developments that may lead to additional revenues or replace other declining product lines. As is the company is at best fully valued in my opinion and based on the above methods.

So should investors sell?

It depends. There are two reasons investors may hold on to their stock. Firstly, the company has strong fundamentals with a ridiculous FCF generation (24% of sales) and is trading cheaper than the market. Empirically speaking, my own backtests show that buying a basket of strong companies that trade at a discount to the market is an easy way to beat the market. So it makes sense for a long-only fully invested investor to hold on to the stock.

Secondly, the company has a history of producing growth out of nowhere. In 2013, the stock was down -40% and the talk was that Apple was a one-trick pony and that there was competition, etc. Since then, sales are up 26%, EPS is up 46% and the stock is almost 3x higher. Apple has established itself and new members to their ecosystem are more likely to spend more money on Apple products than walk away.

I'll use myself as an example. I started very late with Apple products and started with a Classic iPod (160GB).

Then I wasn't too happy with my Android phone because of the inconsistency at the time between apps and on which phones they worked. I decided to buy an iPhone as I wanted to use some apps that were not available on Android. I own the iPhone 5 (the initial version 5) and I still use it. It works great and I've had the phone for more years than any other. This is because I either broke my previous phones by accident or they died on me.

Then I bought an airport express when several other routers (Belkin, D-Link) could not keep a constant connection as an access point. The Apple router has been absolutely brilliant. It has never disconnected and I have 2 active speakers connected to it so I can stream music from my iPhone via Airplay.

Recently, I decided I wanted something other than my laptop when I was on the go. I was surprised to see people at a conference get work done on the device. So I decided to buy the iPad for $329. You can pick up a cover for $10 and an Anker Bluetooth external keyboard for $20. So far, the experience with it has been fantastic. I now can get work done anywhere without having to carry around my heavier laptop and cords, as well as not having to worry about breaking or losing it.

(That's important as I take my 4-year-old to the local parks and playgrounds). As I write this article on my Thinkpad x230, I contemplate that I may even try out a Mac down the road because a) Thinkpads are not as good as they used to be (my z60m is in better condition), b) I'm sick of Windows and its problems. In my limited experience, Apple products simply work.

Apple has grown sales in the last 5 years at these annual numbers: 45%, 9%, 7%, 28%, -8% so it's a difficult task to figure out the future. We can though assume that AAPL could grow at 1/2 that rate which means 7.4% annually for 2019+ versus the 14.7%, and use a 3% perpetuity. In that case, the value of the stock rises based on DCF to $138/$161.

At a 10% growth for 2019+ (again using analysts' estimates for 2017, 2018) the DCF value rises further to $148/$172 (perpetuity/multiple).

Recap/Conclusion

If an investor takes the conservative route and believes the company has matured then the stock is at best very fully valued and investors may want to consider taking some money off the table. Investors though that want to be involved and invested in the market (thus also avoiding the problems of market timing) could do well with Apple stock regardless of company maturity. This is because baskets of companies with Apple's strong fundamentals that are trading below the market (S&P 500) do well in the long run.

Many investors also like the brand's strength and believe in the abilities of Tim Cook and his team. My personal experience above shows how I was sucked into the Apple universe and we can see from their recent conference that they continue to build the brand. This has also caught the attention of Warren Buffett who has said: "Apple strikes me as having quite a sticky product...". We should also note the success of Tim Cook. When Steve Jobs died in 2011, sales for FY11 were $108 bn. They were $215 bn in FY16. If they can grow the company at rates which are even below the last five years (15%) then there is some more upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I also own Samsung dollar-denominated shares listed on the LSE.