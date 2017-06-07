Materialise Addresses A Key Step In A Fast-Growing Manufacturing Opportunity

3D manufacturing services still generate the lion's share of revenue for Materialise, but the margins have been lackluster, and its unclear that the company can establish a long-term competitive edge.

Materialise is a strong leader in one of the three key software processes used to drive 3D manufacturing, and the company's platform-neutral solutions fit easily into existing CRM/ERP/PLM systems.

Automated manufacturing is taking on increasing significance across a range of industries, and 3D manufacturing is playing a growing role in that process. Companies like GE (NYSE:GE) have made significant investments into automated 3D manufacturing, and machine tool companies are increasingly integrating additive manufacturing capabilities into more traditional tool workstations. As more companies look to adopt 3D manufacturing for themselves, there will be more demand for software to operate those systems. That is where Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) comes in - while the majority of the company's revenue today comes from 3D manufacturing services, the company has a strong position in an important software segment that should drive meaningful growth.

Materialise is a small company operating in an industry that is still early in its development cycle. That's positive with respect to growth potential, but it makes modeling and valuation quite a bit more challenging.

A Model Still Built Around Manufacturing

Materialise's software capabilities may drive the long-term appeal of the story, but for the time being, the company is largely a 3D manufacturing service provider. There are software components to the company's Medical and Manufacturing segments, but the "pure" 3D printing software business contributes around a quarter of total revenue, and I would estimate that around one-third to 40% of overall revenue comes from software in one form or another.

The largest contributor to Materialise's revenue (at around 40% most quarters) is the company's industrial 3D manufacturing service operation. This business basically works as a component supplier, with Materialise using 3D printers (largely bought from companies like Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) and 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD), supplemented with its own internally-developed large-scale system) to manufacture parts and components for customers in the aerospace, automotive, and consumer goods sectors. The company's RapidFit+ system offers a modular approach to designing and manufacturing fixtures and tools and has helped the company build traction with auto OEMs.

Materialise's Medical business kicks in another third or so of revenue, with both a modest software component and a larger, more "traditional" 3D manufacturing service business. The software side includes the company's Mimics software platform, which can take data from CTs, ultrasound, MRI, and other imaging technologies to create models for 3D manufacturing. Materialise has been working on extending these capabilities into X-ray data but has had some challenges with the FDA with its X-ray-based knee surgical guide.

On the manufacturing side, Materialise's medical business produces implants (including hips and cranio-maxillofacial implants), surgical guides, and other devices where the ability to customize a product for the patient offers a meaningful benefit to the patient and/or the surgeon. While there is growing recognition of the benefits of customizing implants and procedures where possible (many ortho, spine, and extremity companies have been devoting more attention to better planning software and more customizable implants and tools), many companies want to keep more of this in-house - Biomet used to be a significant customer of Materialise, but post-merger Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) has been less of a growth opportunity for Materialise.

Software Is The Sizzle

There is a lot of room for growth in outsourced 3D manufacturing, but I don't believe this is the best long-term opportunity for Materialise. Success as an outsourced manufacturing often comes down to scale and/or specialized capabilities that a company can charge more for, and I don't see that as particularly likely. To that end, I'd note that while Materialise's standalone service segment generated around a quarter of the company's revenue, it generates around two-thirds of the company's EBITDA.

This is an area where I believe Materialise has a potential long-standing moat. Materialise is a leader in "fixing software", a key point in the 3D manufacturing process where CAD and/or scan-based data is cleaned up, enhanced, and translated into standard tessellation language. Materialise's Magics platform dominates the market, though 3D Systems, Stratasys, and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) offer these capabilities, and 3D Systems enjoys dominant share in another segment of the 3D manufacturing software chain (reverse engineering software that converts scanned data to CAD data).

It's worth noting that "key point in the 3D manufacturing process" is a relative notion at this point. This is a $30-40M business today and not enough (yet) to drive consistent operating profitability. The good news, though, is that Materialise has staked out a strong initial position (in terms of IP, know-how, and capabilities) and has focused on designing its software in such a way that it can be integrated into customers' existing CRM, ERP, and PLM software systems and used with any 3D printing systems (platform neutral). Materialise has also looked for opportunistic partnering opportunities - pairing with Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) to integrate its software with Siemens's NX platform. As more companies adopt 3D manufacturing, then, Materialise should be well-placed to benefit.

Materialise also has other software offerings, including Streamics (a manufacturing control system that organizes the additive manufacturing process), 3-matic (which allows for design modification to STL files), and e-Stage (which automates STL to use less material and reduce failed builds). Materialise is also focusing development efforts on enhanced capabilities in additive metal manufacturing, which is likely to be a much higher growth segment.

The Opportunity

One of the challenges in modeling Materialise is that the markets it serves today are small, with low penetration rates relative to the potential addressable market. "Potential" is the key word. 3D-printed surgical guides and implants alone could be a $5 billion-plus market, but a lot rides upon 3D printing becoming faster and more cost-competitive, as well as long-term clinical outcomes data supporting the advantages of customized implants and guides. What's more, there are ways to "tweak" existing manufacturing approaches to achieve greater customization without reconfiguring the whole manufacturing approach (a wholesale shift to 3D manufacturing).

And, so too with other market opportunities. GE is looking at 3D manufacturing in its aerospace business as a way of offsetting the leverage of major suppliers (like Precision Castparts), and many companies are likewise starting to explore 3D manufacturing for specialty components in aerospace, autos, power, and energy where suppliers have traditionally been able to charge premiums on the basis of price/performance and the imbalance between a component's cost relative to the total finished cost and the cost of failure of that component.

I expect increased utilization of 3D manufacturing to drive strong demand for Materialise's software, as well as good growth in its own manufacturing operations. Management is underway with a restructuring program aimed at improving the margins in its manufacturing operations, but the company has an unfortunate record of shifting margin goals/targets to the right. I mention this because the primary driver in my model for better overall margins and cash flow in the future is a higher contribution of software to the overall sales mix.

I expect high teens long-term software revenue growth, with the mix approaching 50% in the years to come. I'm looking for overall revenue growth over the next decade in the low-to-mid teens, with future free cash flow margins in the teens. While the software business could support higher margins, I don't expect Materialise to abandon manufacturing so long as it remains independent, and it will need to reinvest in capex to support growth in that business.

Working out a fair value today is tough. Even if Materialise can get its FCF margins into the 20%s, it will need high teens revenue growth to drive a compelling return from today's level. On the other hand, a forward multiple a little below 5x doesn't seem unreasonable for a company that should be able to deliver double-digit revenue growth and meaningful margin improvement for many years to come. Along those lines, it would not surprise me if Materialise got a buyout offer and a lot of companies looking to get more involved in industrial software (including Siemens, GE, and Honeywell (NYSE:HON)) could pay a steep premium for Materialise on the assumption that they'd drive a steeper utilization curve.

The Bottom Line

I have mixed feelings about Materialise's manufacturing operations. The medical, automotive, and aerospace opportunities all have their appeal, but I'm concerned that it will be difficult to generate attractive margins on a long-term basis. The software side has a lot more appeal, but it's a small business now, and the stock is not exactly bargain-priced. While I'm a believer in the long-term potential of 3D manufacturing and I think Materialise has a strong platform-neutral solution for a critical step in the process, I'm hesitant to chase the stock at this point.

