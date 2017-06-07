Disney Is Objectively Oversold

I point out that regarding volatility it's unlikely for such drop to have happened, so it should revert soon.

Since the 28 of April Disney (NYSE:DIS) has seen almost a 9% drop in price, with a low of 104.60. All the while the market has rallied about 2% during the same period. Because of this, we have to ask why the market is suddenly turning bearish with the stock.

If we dissect what has the news that has come out from DIS the last few months we'll put together a kind of interesting story:

Days before the 2017 Q2 ER the stock drops on volume over 5% ER happens to be disappointing, and EPS beats but revenue misses Bob Iger remains as CEO for the foreseeable future, with no clear line of succession As a recovery seems to be getting underway, news come out about lower park attendance Bob Iger quits Trump's advisory council

(Source: Author's elaboration/stockcharts.com)

In other words, someone knew already a miss was likely before Q2 ER and positioned him/herself accordingly by selling the stock. Once the news hit that Disney missed on revenues, the stock drops an additional 3%, and in following days it drops another 3%.

At this point, the RSI reaches clear oversold levels (below 30), and also the stock breaches -1 standard deviation in price movement several times from its highs (see Bollinger bands breaches). These possibly points to strong selling causing the price cut, rather than random price fluctuation. This interpretation is backed up by the increased trading volume as the stock heads lower, on the credible negative news.

All in all, it seems market participants were expecting a revenue miss, which later was confirmed. Then selling on this news further crashed the stock, after a bounce was starting to get underway, more negative news hit and send the stock lower. Lastly, we learned about the CEO resigning from Trump's advisory council, which isn't good news but won't necessarily have any impact on the performance of the stock in the long term.

IS IT OVERSOLD?

Yes, and objectively so. I'll put that theory into numbers: the stock at its highs had an implied volatility of about 16%. If we take into account an interest rate of 1.0887 and a dividend of 0.78, then we can calculate the odds of such a price drop from 116 to 105.

(Source: Interactive Brokers TWS)

Those odds are less than 1%. And the odds of the price staying there longer in the very short term are also less than 1% (based on the probability of touch and probability at expiration). Of course, this was with the information we had before the ER, I'd argue since then we've been dealing with the consequences of it, rather than having new catalysts for further downside.

Also, since the ER the implied volatility of the stock has come down significantly. This decline in IV would further indicate that the odds of another drop similar to the one we had since April 2017 are highly unlikely. So, regarding volatility, it's also objectively oversold.

Other technical indicators, such as the RSI are also at 30 which signals oversold territory. On top of that, we've breached the Bollinger bands, which is also highly unlikely and also indicates oversold prices.

What about the market? Since the beginning of the sell-off, the market has been slightly up. So the recent price drop in Disney's stock wasn't systemic, but specific. If anything, such divergence would suggest a correction in the future, so that both performances come closer to each other. In other words, unless there's a market crash, the stock should eventually rally to meet the rest of the market.

(Source: Google Finance)

VALUATION

Concerning its multiples, it's relatively in line with the rest of its peers. In September of 2016 I performed a detailed fundamental analysis of the stock, and since then not much has changed. So my view remains, it's a good buy for the long term. If you had followed my recommendation then, you would have netted about a 20%+ return in 6 months. I believe this pullback is an excellent opportunity to add to the existing position and average down our cost-basis.

In fact, if anything there's been growth since last September. So today's discount plus the additional growth since September would make it an even better buy now than then.

(Source: Google Finance)

In short, there's nothing regarding multiples that signals overvalued or undervalued at these levels. As you can tell, every multiple is within the range of its peers. However, I'd like to point out its relative valuation with the broader market.

VALUATION RELATIVE THE S&P 500

For this part of the article, I'd like to briefly dive into Disney's financials and compare their valuation vs. the benchmark. I'll be looking into revenues, earnings and book value.

Revenues: Relative to the market, DIS has been lagging everyone else's growth. This slow pace is why it makes sense to pay less of a premium for revenues that grow slower, like Disney's case.

(Source: Factset and Disney's annual reports/Author's elaboration)

In other words, the last ten years the market has grown at about 14% per year its revenues, while DIS has increased them by just 5% per year in the same period. It would make sense to pay less for such revenues since they've historically grown at a slower pace.

To be precise, one would pay 0.36 for Disney's sales than for the rest of the market. In the last 10-K, Disney reported 2016 revenues of $55.632 million. If we were to grow those revenues at the average growth rate for the past ten years, we could come up with an estimate for 2017 revenues of $58.392 million.

This value we would, in turn, multiply it by the factor of 0.36, which would give us the first component of our valuation. In this case 0.36 times 58392 equal $20.834 million.

Earnings: Given that our risk-free rate benchmark, in this case, would be the 10yr Treasury bond which yields 2.17%, the current equity risk premium is 5.69%, and Disney's Beta is 1.39 we come up with the following calculation in my model:

(Source: Damodaran/Bloomberg/Author's elaboration)

And finally, I'll add the book value of Disney from the last balance sheet. Total Assets: $91.807 million.

Now, all I have to do is add up those three components, and that'll be my valuation for Disney stock. The calculation is as follows:

(Source: Disney's 10-K/Author's elaboration)

Notice that I did exclude from the book value the intangible assets and goodwill. This exclusion makes the valuation model more conservative and less prone to overvaluation. Now, let me compare this valuation vis-a-vis its current market capitalization so that we gain a better understanding of whether or not the stock is undervalued.

(Source: Author's elaboration)

An 11% potential upside is good, however, if we leave the intangible assets and goodwill in our calculations then the results would look something like this:

(Source: Author's elaboration)

So I'd say that my target price would range between $116 - $140. With some back of the envelope math, you come up with an average of $127 per share, or about a 20% upside for the near future.

CATALYSTS

There are many catalysts for the stock to push higher, the opening of Pandora - The world of Avatar, the continuation of the Star Wars franchise (for 2019 there's the opening of Star Wars Land). Also Toy Story Land is currently in the works. Also, as if that wasn't enough, tiered pricing for tickets is having a positive effect on sales.

The list goes on. Disney is without a doubt a fantastic company, and right now is at a great entry point for a long.

CONCLUSION

In any case, whether it's by technical or fundamental analysis DIS is currently objectively oversold and undervalued. I've calculated the potential upside to be at the moment of 11% to 32%.

Every indicator signals a buy, so I've got to recommend adding at least a tranche at these levels. Also, another option for those who might be afraid of more pullbacks is to sell Puts. I believe going long at this point is safe, but if you just sell Puts, you can also be decently rewarded.

I wish everyone good luck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I also traded for a profit some calls at the 104.60 dip. Buying calls below 105 can prove extra profitable in my view.