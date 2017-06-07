The History Behind An Unemployment Rate Of 4.3%

History shows that prior declines in the unemployment rate to the same level were omens for the economy and financial markets.

I suspect that most investors place today's historically low 4.3% unemployment rate in the column of positives when viewing the economic landscape, emboldening a bullish stock market outlook. At face value, there are obvious benefits to more people being employed, with the primary one being that there are more consumers earning income to spend on goods and services. Yet investing is about looking forward more than focusing on the present or the past, and from this standpoint, a historically low unemployment rate could be viewed as an omen rather than an opportunity.

When it comes to economics, the rate of change in a number and the direction of the change is more important than the absolute number. An unemployment rate of 10% sounds like a horrific number on its own, but it depends on the direction the rate is headed moving forward. If 10% is rising to 12%, then extreme caution is warranted, but if 10% is the peak and the rate starts to decline, as it did in 2009, then it may present an excellent long-term investment opportunity.

The Wall Street Journal examined what followed the three most recent periods during which the unemployment rate declined to a level as low as it is today. The bottom line is that recessions and bear markets followed shortly after the unemployment rate reached its current low of 4.3%.

The unemployment rate fell below 4% in the late 1960s, resulting in wage growth of more than 6%. This period also saw a significant increase in government spending. The double-digit rate of inflation that followed was a dagger in the heart of the economy and financial markets during the decade that followed.

The unemployment rate fell to 4.3% in January 1999, resulting in wage growth of more than 4%, but the rate of inflation remained relatively subdued at just 2.2%. What did inflate were stock prices, led by the technology sector, until the internet bubble burst the following year.

The unemployment rate approached 4.3% again in October 2006, as wage growth and the rate of inflation both approximated 4%. What inflated then were home prices until the housing bubble burst, leading to the collapse of the financial sector and one of the worst bear markets and recessions on record.

In this historical context, today's 4.3% unemployment rate might be alarming, but there are some important differences worth noting. The rate of inflation has been unable to climb above 2% on a sustained basis. This is because wage growth is a paltry 2.5%, and real-income growth (accounting for inflation and the length of the work week) has been declining on a year-over-year basis for most of 2017.

The US economy is also running well below potential based on capacity utilization, limiting the need for capital investment. Therefore, many economists believe that the expansion can continue for several more years, as can the bull market. It is certainly possible.

While we don't have an overheating economy or a bubble akin to what we saw in technology stocks or housing, there are fewer apparent risks to consider. The lack of real income growth is keeping inflation at bay, but it is also gradually eroding what is already a very slow rate of consumer spending growth. This alone could bring an end to the current expansion, reversing the recovery in the rate of inflation we have seen to date.

It is this lack of wage growth, keeping a lid on the rate of inflation, that has also influenced the Federal Reserve to keep its crisis-era monetary policy stimulus in place year after year. Eight years after the financial crisis, the financial system is still awash in liquidity, with short-term interest rates at just 1%. Foreign central banks continue to increase global liquidity. This has been the primary fuel for the surge in stock and bond prices.

So how should we interpret today's historically low unemployment rate? It is clearly not indicative of an overheating economy or an impending inflation spiral. It is also not the cause or result of an asset bubble. What it does tell me is that we are at the very late stages of the current business cycle and economic expansion. If the unemployment rate has bottomed and begins to climb, which is my expectation for later this year, then the rate of economic growth will continue to slow. If these events come to pass, then what may not look like a financial asset bubble today certainly will tomorrow. This time may not be that different after all.

