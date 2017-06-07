Is It Exxon Mobil's Time To Shine?

It's hard to get excited about the future of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) since the company is not eying meaningful production growth in the near future. However, the company could still end up outperforming, especially if the oil price environment stays weak at less than $50 a barrel.

Exxon Mobil has ramped up capital spending for this year to $22 billion from $19 billion in 2016 as the company is increasing spending on a number of projects. In a recent presentation, Exxon Mobil highlighted that it has more than 100 projects under development, including more than a dozen conventional oil, heavy oil, and LNG projects located all over the world. Some of its major projects, such as Tengiz oil project in Kazakhstan, the Liza oil field in offshore Guyana, the LNG project in Papua New Guinea and the Hebron oil project in offshore Canada, will start up in the near future. Exxon Mobil is also increasing spending on its US shale assets at the Permian Basin and Bakken formation which are oil-rich, short-cycle, and high-return assets from where the company expects to achieve around 20% production growth in the long-term.

But the project startups won't be enough to move the needle for Exxon Mobil which has been producing around 4.1 million to 4.2 million barrels of oil equivalents per day since 2012. As per the company's forecast, its production will be in the range of 4 million to 4.4 million boe per day by 2020, even if oil prices (Brent) climb to as high as $100 a barrel. By comparison, its rival Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), which was producing less than 3 million boe per day before the BG Group acquisition, now aims to gradually grow volumes to roughly 4 million boe per day by 2020. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is targeting 4% to 9% production growth this year, aided by the startup of major projects, such as Gorgon and Wheatstone in Australia. Meanwhile, the British oil major BP (NYSE:BP) aims to add 800,000 boe per day of new barrels by 2020.

Although Exxon Mobil's future looks less exciting when compared to its peers who are targeting meaningful production growth, it has two major advantages which make it a safe haven stock in the energy space.

Firstly, it is by far the most financially sound oil major. At the end of the last quarter, the company carried $43.6 billion of total debt which translated into a leverage ratio (debt-to-total capital) of 19.2%. Both of these metrics are the lowest among oil majors, which is a testament to a strong balance sheet.

On top of this, it is a cash flow generation machine. In fact, it is the only oil major that was able to self-fund its entire capital budget from internally generated cash flows throughout the downturn. In 1Q17, the company not only fully funded the capital expenditure from operating cash flows, but also dividends. It ended the previous quarter with $2.15 billion of excess cash flows.

Secondly, it is truly a vertically-integrated oil major with an enviable portfolio of non-exploration-and-production businesses that minimize its direct exposure to commodity prices. The company has a large chemical business, called Exxon Mobil Chemical, which produces petrochemical and polymer products. On a stand-alone basis, Exxon Mobil Chemical is one of the world's leading petrochemical companies. Moreover, Exxon Mobil is one of the world's largest global refiners, with almost 5 million barrels per day of capacity in more than 20 refineries located in the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Saudi Arabia. The company's 592,000 barrels per day plant in Jurong, Singapore and 561,000 barrels per day facility in Baytown, Texas, are among the world's largest refineries. These refineries provide crucial support to the company's bottom-line, particularly in a weak oil price environment. Last year, for instance, with oil prices (WTI) averaging just around $43 a barrel, the profits at the company's exploration and production plunged to just $196 million from $7.1 billion a year earlier. But thanks to the chemical and refining operations, the company ended the year with net income of $7.84 billion.

In the downturn, when the business environment turns south, Exxon Mobil, with its ability to generate strong levels of cash flows, solid balance sheet, and a diversified business model, is usually a rare company that continues to report profits as well as free cash flows. Therefore, in times of doom and gloom, Exxon Mobil stock should perform well.

I'm optimistic about the future of oil prices, as I've discussed in a number of previous articles, but no one can accurately predict where oil might be heading. It's, therefore, important to consider other scenarios as well.

Currently, the sentiment in the oil market is getting worse. The price of WTI crude oil has fallen to $47 a barrel at the time of this writing, significantly lower than this year's peak of $58.15 a barrel, even though OPEC and its partners, including Russia, have agreed to extend the production freeze agreement by nine months. The weakness is driven in part by surging production from the US where crude production climbed to 9.34 million barrels per day last week after bottoming at 8.43 million barrels per day in mid-2016. A number of analysts who previously thought that crude oil will end up averaging in the mid-$50s in 2017 have started to cut their forecasts. As per a Reuters report, analysts and economists have lowered their expectations for WTI to an average of $53.52 per barrel from last month's estimate of $54.73. Analysts at Goldman Sachs have reduced their forecast from $54.80 per barrel to $52.92.

I believe prices could continue to hover under $50 a barrel if the level of crude oil inventories in OECD countries, particularly the US, remains high. In addition to this, surging production from the US will also keep a lid on oil prices. As per estimates from consulting firm Rystad Energy, if US shale drillers continue to grow production at the current pace, then the country's output could hit all-time high level of 10 million barrels per day before the end of 2017. If OPEC and its partners see the US gaining market share at their expense, then the former could begin to ramp up production. In this environment, OPEC compliance, which has been remarkably high at around 99%, could begin to fall. This could also drag oil prices.

The weak oil price environment will push a number of oil producers back to losses and cash flow deficits, but it will be Exxon Mobil's time to shine. The company could continue to report profits and free cash flows during difficult times, just like it did in 2015-16.

Conclusion

So far this year, Exxon Mobil's performance has been mostly in-line with the broader energy industry. The company's shares have fallen 12% on a year-to-date basis. By comparison, the broader energy industry, as measured by SPDR Energy Select Sector Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE), has fallen by 13% while the S&P-500 energy companies are down 14%. But if the business environment changes for the worse with oil persistently staying under $50 a barrel, then Exxon Mobil stock could outperform by a wide margin by posting a recovery.

