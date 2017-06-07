One Liberty Properties: Pick Up This 7.6% Yield While It's Cheap

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that specializes in commercial property investment including retail, industrial, and office complexes. The majority of its leases are "net," which means the tenants are responsible for the real estate taxes, insurance and even ordinary maintenance and repairs. The shares of this REIT have dropped recently along with others in this industry and that has created an attractive buying opportunity, so let's take a closer look:

As the chart above shows, this stock has bounced around quite a bit in 2017, and has been in a trading range that was around the $22 level at the lows and about $25 per share when it was near the recent highs. It is now in the $22 range, which it quickly rebounded from at least 3 times this year, and I think it is likely to rebound once again soon. Just a few weeks ago, this stock rallied up to about $25, which was the second time it hit that level this year, and I believe it can rebound back towards that level in the coming weeks and months. I like the fact that this stock has rebounded from the $22 range more than once this year as this indicates it is a strong support level. Buying at strong support levels often reduces potential downside risks.

Another positive is that the "Relative Strength Index" or "RSI" is now around 30, which indicates that this stock is oversold. When a stock hits oversold levels, it can often be a sign that the selling has gone too far and that a rebound is coming next. As shown in the chart, the 50-day moving average is $23.40 and the 200-day moving average is $23.37. I believe this stock will rebound back to that level in June (possibly after the Federal Reserve meets to determine if they will go ahead with an expected rate hike). However, I am not buying this stock with the primary focus as being capital gains; I am primarily buying this stock for the generous dividend yield, which is now about 7.6%.

Not only is the dividend already generous, but it has also been growing. Since 2013, the dividend has been raised at least once a year and that has resulted in about a 20% dividend growth rate over the past four years. With the pullback in the stock creating an ideal buying opportunity right now, the timing also looks great because the next dividend payment of 43 cents per share is coming up very soon. By looking at the dividend history for this company, you can see the growth rate, the increases, and the fact that the next ex-dividend date is coming up in late June, which is just around 3 weeks away. That means investors can buy this pullback and lock in a yield of about 7.6%, and also get the next dividend very soon.

On May 9, 2017, One Liberty Properties reported solid Q1 earnings results. For the first quarter of 2017, the company generated 47 cents per share in FFO (funds from operations) on revenues of about $18.5 million which represents a 13.5% year over year increase. The company also reported that it has available liquidity of $99.6 million, total assets of $723.9 million and debt of $396.8 million. This shows the balance sheet is strong and so is the liquidity, both of which reduces potential downside risks for investors. The FFO of 47 cents per share also indicates that the quarterly dividend of 43 cents per share is more than covered and this reduces potential downside risks. Another positive is that the company said it recently sold a property in Colorado for $9.1 million which will result in a gain of about $6.5 million which will be recorded in the next quarter (Q2). The company was able to post a 13.5% year over year revenue increase because it has been acquiring additional properties and it continues to do so. On May 30, 2017, it announced the acquisition of an industrial property in North Carolina for $7.8 million.

I believe that the REIT sector has been under pressure for the last few weeks due to anticipation of a Fed rate hike in June. I also believe that the pullback is overdone and that this sector will rebound sharply either just before or just after we get the expected rate hike. As the chart below shows, shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) were trading for nearly $62 per share in April and then dropped to about $53, which was similar to the lows it hit in late 2016. However, it has already started to rebound. I believe that since this is one of the largest REIT stocks (it has a market cap of about $15 billion), the fact that it has already started to rebound could be a sign that the selloff in this sector is over. Much smaller REIT stocks like One Liberty Properties could be poised to follow the lead of REIT industry giants (like Realty Income) and also begin to rebound. Realty Income yields just 4.6%, and I think investors are willing to accept a lower yield in this name because it is well-known and it is an industry leader in terms of market cap. However, I believe One Liberty Properties is far more attractive when you consider the yield and the very significant management ownership stake. I believe One Liberty Properties could be an attractive buyout target for a much larger company, and that buyout potential is clearly not being reflected in the share price today.

In summary, One Liberty Properties has a lot to offer income investors, especially at current price levels and with a yield of 7.6%. The recent pullback in the REIT sector is a buying opportunity, especially because interest rates will remain low and many investors continue to seek income from dividend stocks. Short sellers who have recently been targeting the REIT sector due to the anticipated rate hike could be poised to cover soon, especially since it appears this sector has already hit strong support levels and bottomed out. This company has a solid balance sheet, a management team with significant skin in the game, and an attractive real estate portfolio that is diversified geographically and with a mix of tenants ranging from office to retail to industrial. Another big positive is that this company has been steadily increasing the dividend and that the next 43 cent per share is coming up very soon (around the end of June).

Data is sourced from Yahoo Finance. No guarantees or representations

are made. Hawkinvest is not a registered investment advisor and does

not provide specific investment advice. The information is for

informational purposes only. You should always consult a financial

advisor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.