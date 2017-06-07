Apple: Business Chat For iMessage Threatens Facebook's Messenger For Business And PayPal

Customers can use iMessage’s Business Chat feature to ask about products from vendors. They can also purchase them via iMessage.

Taking inspiration and improving on other people’s idea is a hallmark of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). The iPhone wasn’t the first smartphone but Apple is the undisputed king of smartphone profits. The iPod was not the originator of digital music players. The Apple Watch was also not the first smartwatch, and yet it became the best-seller in that particular market segment. The $349 HomePod took inspiration from Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Echo, and my fearless forecast is that Apple will likely dominate in smart speakers.

Likewise, Apple thought it would be a profitable idea to also copy Facebook’s (NASDAQ:FB) Messenger for Business concept. Like Messenger for Business, the new Business Chat feature for iMessage will let companies use Apple’s messaging software as an instant customer service platform. Business Chat will allow customers to use iMessage to ask about and purchase products directly from the vendors/manufacturers.

Business Chat for iMessage is Apple’s mini-CRM (Customer Relationship Management) solution for the enterprise market. It’s also a mobile e-commerce gateway for small, medium, and big vendors.

Why Business Chat for iMessage Is Very Promising

Small, medium, and large corporations can take advantage of the fact that iPhone and iPad owners are usually the affluent kind of people. Business Chat for iMessage is a direct sales-pitch channel to the upper-class and middle-class clientele of Apple. Apple also copied the peer-to-peer money transfer feature that Facebook first implemented on Messenger in 2015. The iOS 11 update will allow peer-to-peer [P2P] money transfers between users of iMessage. Sending and receiving money via iMessage will reportedly be tied to an Apple Pay Cash Card. Apple’s entry as a mobile P2P money transfer should also worry PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL).

A peer-to-peer service from Apple means iPhone and iPad owners will no longer have a use for PayPal’s mobile app. The global reach of iMessage could catapult Apple as a future player in the digital global remittance industry. PayPal and Xoom (also owned by PayPal) are banking on digital global remittances to fuel its growth. Due to the huge number of iPhone and iPad owners, iMessage could eventually threaten the growth prospects of PayPal and Xoom.

The Business Chat and peer-to-peer money transfer features made iMessage a complete mobile CRM/e-commerce platform, which small or big companies will gladly pay for. Apple will definitely charge money to cover the bandwidth and cloud computing costs of hosting millions of Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business transactions processed through iMessage.

I cannot quantify the economic contribution of Apple’s decision to compete with PayPal and Facebook’s Mobile for Business. However, I'm pretty certain Apple will make some money from Business Chat for iMessage. Apple Pay is not a free service. Apple Music is not a free service. The iTunes App Store is not a free storefront of apps, music, movies, and books. Business Chat for iMessage is therefore not going to be a freebie from Apple.

Apple is and will always be a for-profit platform/service provider. Apple’s approach to monetize iMessage via P2P money transfers and hosting business customer relationship channels is better than Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) advertising-inspired act of revamping Skype to be more like Snap’s (NYSE:SNAP) Snapchat app.

My Recommendation

Investors should add AAPL to their long-term portfolios. Those of us who are already long Apple should also try to add more shares. The invidious ability of Apple to improve on the original products of others is why it is the most profitable company. Imitation is not a sin if you improve on the original product.

Apple’s fanatic attention to providing the best user experience is also why its copycat products become far more profitable than the originals themselves. Facebook’s mission to monetize Messenger and WhatsApp by enabling businesses to use them to build customer relationships, is much harder to do now on the iOS platform.

Apple is probably tired of Facebook’s long years of profiteering from iPhone/iPad owners. Facebook is the king of the app-install advertising business. Facebook made billions of dollars in revenue from all the app-install ads it spammed to iPad and iPhone owners. As far as I know, Apple doesn’t get a cut from app-install advertisements served by third-party firms like Facebook.

Based on Finviz’s chart below, AAPL’s forward P/E is still way below 20x. AAPL is still therefore affordable to own.

