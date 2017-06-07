Macy's: Your Platform Is Burning

SA contributor, Paulo Santos, wrote a pretty good article yesterday: The Retail Panic. Within Paulo's article, he very logically provided a nice high level facts based series of arguments explaining how the market dramatically overreacted to Macy's (NYSE:M) June 6th investor day analyst meeting. Lo and behold, I am not surprise as the sell side almost always misses the critical inflection points and is myopically focused on quarter to quarter numbers and often completely misses the forest for the trees. As a farsighted investor, I absolutely love it when the vast majority of the sell siders, and most market participants are simply missing the forest for the trees. The short term meet or beat earnings game has way too influential on stock prices and Macy's is the textbook case and point. Then there is this pervasive mindset that malls will comp like Eastman Kodakesque (down mid-single digits) in perpetuity. Anyway, I like to try and turn lemon into lemonade and spend my energy/imagination on what can go right, especially during times of market turmoil. Quite frankly, I am quite surprised that a figure and firm like Paul Singer and Elliot Management hasn't already built a 9.9% stake in Macy's. Given the firepower of an Elliot Management, it isn't rocket science for them to force Macy's management into sell its 2.1 million square feet crown jewel property, Herald Square.

Despite the fact that Starboard Value threw in the towel at $30, after buying its stake in the $60s, Elliot Management is much more of a bull in a china shop oriented than Starboard. And let's face it, Elliot is powerful enough to force Macy's to sell Herald Square for $4 billion and there would probably be a food fight for the property, given uniqueness of Herald Square, as it is a one of a kind" Class A Trophy" commercial piece of property. Whether you structure a sales lease back or some other creative transaction, the point is that at Macy's current enterprise value of $13 billion, there are way too many levers to pull and way to creative value. Also, I love how Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) spots a $18 billion plus market capitalization and no one talks about Macy's Bluemercury.

Source: Starboard Values January 2016 investor slide deck

The only thing missing from Macy's creating value for shareholders is a greater sense of urgency. Macy's: Your Platform Is Burning - It's time to get bold!

Switching gears, what really strikes me as odd is that the market valuing TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) at such a tremendous premium both in terms of traditional metrics and in an absolute market capitalization sense (see my recent article: Why TJX Is A Compelling Short At $74). Yet, TJX's business model is Brick and Mortar and its model isn't good for designer brands, or creators of fashion. TJX is really good at buying other companies merchandising mistakes, yet how does buying brand names apparel at $0.30 cents on the dollar and then selling it for $0.45 help a Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL), VF Corp (NYSE:VFC), or a PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)?

Moreover, TJX doesn't own any real estate. Yet, the sell side is fine with TJX's $48 billion market capitalization because selling off price B&M products in strip centers and off mall locations is somehow insulated from Amazon and consumer's preferences for convenience. That high level (forest level) thinking is nonexistent on Wall Street. Instead TJX has this magic halo and valuation due to its past success. The market lacks the imagination to recognize that Macy's can adapt if an Elliot like force was holding them accountable.

Anyway, on my premium site, Market Adventures, last week, I wrote a fairly in depth piece, where I made many strong qualitative and logical arguments as to why Macy's is stupidly undervalued. I read Macy's recent earnings conference call line by line, and twice. I am thinking like an investor, not a momentum traders, chartist, or groupthinker.

And as also, I eat my own cookin' and would never put the medicine on someone else and not myself, so I bought 500 shares of Macy's at $23.50 in my PA (full disclosure we already own 700 shares in my Dad's account at $33, excluding dividends). Could Macy's trader lower? No question. Could Macy's break $20? Maybe. That said, I will simply be buying other people's shares as they emotionally and fearfully puke them up. Macy's is trading at such a tremendous discount to its intrinsic value that some smart investor(s) , most likely a mover and shaker, like Paul Singer, will find a way to double his money.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are short TJX via July $70 puts.