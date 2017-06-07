Where Alibaba Won't Be Able To Compete Against Amazon

By the time it seriously competes in those markets, Amazon may have already won the war.

I like the outlook and prospects for both Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), as they are well positioned for ongoing growth for many years. The question as both companies continue to grow and scale is what the pace of growth will be, and what happens as they reach the upper end of the e-commerce market.

Both companies have an opportunity for significant growth in the near term, as there is a lot of room to grow out each respective e-commerce business. Even though Amazon has been around for over 2 decades now, it still has a lot of opportunity to gain more market share in the U.S., as overall e-commerce only accounts for about 10 percent of all retail sales.

Where Alibaba will eventually face challenges is when domestic competitors start to figure out how to effectively compete against it. The problem there is whether or not Alibaba will be so dominant there won't be a lot left for competitors to battle for. The challenge will be how the Chinese government responds or doesn't respond to the company if it gets too dominant.

Another factor is that I think it'll be a lot harder for Alibaba to scale internationally, even though it isn't doing too bad in India. Amazon is already embedded in many countries with disposable income, and it will without a doubt stay ahead of Alibaba at the global level.

Interestingly, Alibaba is obviously copying a lot of what Amazon is doing in its domestic market, growing out a cloud service and starting to roll out a fresh food business with the acquisition of an 18 percent stake in grocery chain Lianhua. I don't blame Alibaba for doing that, as Amazon is doing a lot of the heavy idea lifting while Alibaba follows in its footsteps. The difference of course is execution, and in that area Amazon surpasses it.

A look at the numbers and outlook

There's a lot to like about both of these companies in regard to the future outlook of the companies by most investors and analysts. With a case being able to be made for both companies, it's likely both should reward shareholders nicely. What is not as certain is which company will outperform the other.

With Alibaba having a smaller base to work from, the general consensus is it has a lot of room to grow at a higher percentage than Amazon; but I'm not fully convinced of that. The reason is most assumptions of Alibaba's growth potential are based upon P/E superiority over Amazon. Based upon that metric, of course, Alibaba would be stronger, but there are other extremely important metrics to consider, such as the outlook for earnings per share.

As for earnings, Alibaba has been trading at about 22x its 2018 earnings per share, and about 7.8x its book value. Amazon has been trading at 90x earnings per share and 22.2x book value.

Some areas where Amazon is far superior to Alibaba is in PEG ratio and trailing sales, where BABA trades at a PEG ratio of 45.4, with trailing sales of 13.7x. Amazon on the other hand has a comparatively miniscule PEG ratio of 5.45, and 3.4x trailing sales.

Revenue is a little different, where the advantage appears to be on Alibaba's side. Expectations there are for 60 percent growth over the next 3 years, climbing from $31 billion to $49 billion. I have no trouble agreeing with that, although the economic challenges associated with a slowing Chinese economy could change if that starts to have an impact on Chinese consumer confidence. That would result in lower spending and a decrease in the pace of revenue for Alibaba.

During that same period of time, Amazon is expected to increase revenue from $166 billion to $238 billion, up 43 percent. Again, this isn't a surprise because of the base both companies are working from. What would be a surprise is if Alibaba weren't beating Amazon with revenue growth percentages.

What gets interesting is when looking at earnings per share growth. Alibaba should generate about 65 percent EPS growth over the next 3 years, from $4.21 to $6.95. Amazon on the other hand is projected to boost EPS $6.72 to $18.55, a whopping 176 percent growth rate over the next 3 years.

Using the metrics above, Alibaba should enjoy revenue growth superiority based upon percentage, and have a low PE ratio in comparison to Amazon. Amazon will beat Alibaba on PEG ratio, trailing sales, and earnings per share.

International weakness

A major area Alibaba continues to struggle with is growing outside of the domestic Chinese market. While it has plenty of room for domestic growth in the near term, generating double digit growth will become increasingly harder for the company.

It hasn't been able to successfully compete in the U.S. or Europe. Its primary international presence is in India and Indonesia, with a stake in e-commerce group Lazada and affiliate Ant Financial in Indonesia. In India it has a stake in PayTM, which provides payment services using a smartphone.

Recent acquisitions suggest this is the preferred way it will try to gain a foothold in global markets.

Another move that could have enormous growth possibilities if it ever takes root is its electronic world trade platform (eWTP) it announced in 2016.

What it proposes to do is "... provide the plumbing for cross-border trade: logistics, managing customs clearance and securing favourable tariffs."

If it can successfully implement it and pull it off, it could be an enormous and profitable revenue stream that would drive company growth for years outside its domestic market.

Investors should count on that in any way at this time, but it should be something to watch concerning progress, or lack of it.

Its inefficient cloud business

Even though Alibaba more than doubled its cloud business revenue, it loses about 8 cents for each dollar generated. When coupled with its losses of about $140 million with Alibaba Pictures, and Cainiao, a logistics platform of the company which doesn't come close to turning a profit, it's apparent Jack Ma isn't Jeff Bezos; at least not yet.

From the beginning of Amazon's foray into the cloud, it has been very profitable with a wide margins and solid earnings. It has also rapidly taken the market lead with Alexa and Echo, reinforcing the fact it can successfully transition out of its core business and retain competency. Alibaba can't come close to competing in that scenario.

Ma should get credit for quickly moving successfully into the Chinese e-commerce space, but he has yet to prove if he can lead the company outside of not only e-commerce, but also outside domestic e-commerce.

The good news for Ma and Alibaba is it still has a long way to go before saturating the Chinese online retail market, or before it faces meaningful domestic competition. It will come, but it does have some time before it'll become a factor in the performance of its e-commerce business.

Conclusion

At a time when Amazon is rapidly scaling out its global business, Alibaba is struggling to expand outside of China, and is starting to face some domestic competition with its e-commerce business, which could become a factor in the years ahead.

For now, Alibaba and Amazon will continue to be growth companies. Further out Alibaba has more questions to answer than Amazon because Amazon has proven it can compete in other large markets and generate strong revenue and earnings. Alibaba has yet to prove that it can do that.

At this time Alibaba will continue to grow because of its domestic prospects from its core e-commerce business, but it will, like other large tech companies, have to figure out ways to grow outside of a business that will visibly slow down in the not too distant future.

I wouldn't hesitate to take a position in Alibaba or Amazon. If I had to choose I would go with Amazon because its long-term outlook is more certain. In the short term Alibaba has a good chance of outperforming Amazon, although that will depend on how the market rewards Amazon's expected superior earnings per share growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.