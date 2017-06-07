Top Market News: What Happened In Investing Today

Baffling price action in Wins Finance created a little buzz. We'll have to wait for a reason.

We looked at Sears, which reportedly added to its fairly long list of store closures today.

One analyst says Snap's user growth is in jeopardy, when growth is one of the only things going for Snap stock.

Snap Story Not Getting Better Today

(Wikipedia)

An analyst at Nomura Instinet believes user numbers are falling for Snapchat maker Snap, Inc. Last time we checked in on Snap, its quarterly results were bad, with expenses grossly outstripping revenue. A growth story seemed at the time to be the only thing that would support the company's lofty valuation, and any ding to that ought to hurt the stock.

I like Snapchat. It's really fun to use. When might you come in as a buyer? Maybe at an EV/Sales ratio of 10, a few notches below Facebook's (FB)? Market cap relative to sales for Snapchat is 45x, vs. around 15 for Facebook. They better get back to growing.

See also: Musk comments on new models; Strong debut for Shotspotter

Retail Watch

(Wikipedia)

One thing about the "death of retail" narrative: I read stories about brick and mortar with some belief that poor results and shrinking presences are due to forces beyond many management teams' control. They're losing, but they're putting up a fight.

That might not be true for everyone in the space. According to a Business Insider report, Sears is closing 72 more stores this year, on top of the 189 previously announced. As of the most recent 10-Q the count was 1,275, so this adds to an already substantial deduction.

Sears is an interesting case. Total assets have shrunk by half over the past five years, but liabilities did not keep pace, and book value flipped negative. During those five years, liabilities have risen to 141% of total assets.

Operating results have not been encouraging. Revenue fell 45% in the past five years, double digits every year except 2014, when it fell 9.2%. Shares have dropped consistently the whole time.

What do we think? This look at the capital structure raises some potential concerns for common shareholders. Ten years ago there might have been a case that Sears had been around forever, and that there might be some way for the mighty brand to innovate against any onslaught from technological change. In a world where everything is the same, but Amazon hasn't been created yet, how much better does Sears perform?

Big Win For Wins Finance?

The company's stock more than doubled during today's trading, then were halted. An IR spokesperson apparently told Bloomberg "We really don't know what's going on."

Twitter, which usually provides theories that extend beyond those of IR professionals, is similarly puzzled.

Do you think the present value of the company's future cash flows increased by $3.5 billion today? An asset manager involved in "leasing, financial guarantees, wealth management, and financial advisory," it's 88.14% held by insiders and 0.55% held by institutions. The balance sheet is interesting -- $305 million in assets, $304 million in book value.

See also: Santander takes over Banco Popular.

Finally, these two things seem to go together: S&P affirms AA+ credit rating for U.S., Bill Gross: Risk is highest since before financial crisis.

FinTwit Corner

Ben Carlson (@awealthofcs) points out that investors have lately been spared the severity of the S&P's average drawdown.

Diabetic rap mogul Dame Dash talked about MannKind's (NASDAQ:MNKD) Afrezza today, in a weird find by Damian Garde (@damiangarde)

Stefan Cheplick shows Dave & Buster's is up a lot since its 2014 IPO. Does it seem obvious in retrospect? Something to look at later.

Conor Sen (@conorsen) shares a chart of US labor costs as a % of S&P 500 revenue.

To get this daily market recap as soon as it publishes, please click on my profile, hit the big, orange "Follow" button, and choose the real-time alerts option.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.