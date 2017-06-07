Dividend June Joy Jubilee Time In My 83 Stock Portfolio

I also discuss the stocks I have sold this year and also the dividend income received from them.

I present also my cost per share, credit rating, current yield and dividend projected for 2017.

368 dividend payments come to my 83 stock portfolio yearly, not 1 a day but mostly in quarterly sequences which I chart for my portfolio by Portfolio Value & Income.

Dividends are a joy for sure and most stocks pay those 4x each year.

Every month is wonderful when dividends or distributions are paid into my account. A 4x-each-year sequence is when and how a majority of US companies pay or send dividend cash kisses to it.

I have monthly payers too, 2x a year for international stocks and other odd ball payers. Getting to know when you are paid is a FUN task, and who doesn't like to collect those cash kisses of income?

To investors it may or may not influence a purchase of some stocks. It rarely does for me, but I do enjoy the stocks that pay more often or at least with consistency and in US dollars.

DIVIDEND INCOME

The most popular sequence for about 50% of US companies is M arch- J une- S eptember- D ecember or MJSD. I like to call these payment times M arch Madness, J une Joy Jubilee, S eptember Surprise and D ecember Delight. Currently were are in the MJSD sequence and June Joy Jubilee.

The other 2 sequences I call JAJO and F-MAN , which, within my portfolio, the # of stocks paying is almost divided equally between them. A chart follows that shows that and how the 368 payments are divided.

Wal-Mart is where I purchased these inexpensive bright colored index cards along with matching reinforcement sticker labels, so I can record and identify easily the dividend payment sequences .

They are now colorfully matched as follows:

Bright YELLOW= JAJO= January, April, July and October

Bright Green = F-MAN= February, May, August and November

Bright Orange= MJSD= March, June, September, and December

Bright Pink = Monthly.

I have also 7 Odd Ball stocks, which I have made light Blue, and I get to color those myself.

Two of those are international and pay only 2x per year, and the other five pay 4x.

Note I still have two mystery stocks that pay me 4x per year.

The index cards sit in a wooden box next to my computer and offer back up information when the power goes out here in Iowa. These colors also make it easy and FUN; investing can be that way if we make it so. I will reveal all else I record on the cards a bit later.

First I want to present my 368 dividend payments by their new colorful sequence names:

Dividend # stocks #/yr Total # Sequence JAJO 17 4 68 F-MAN 16 4 64 MJSD 36 4 144 Monthly 5 12 60 Odd Ball 5 4 20 Odd Ball 2 2 4 Mystery 2 4 8 83 368

83 stocks and 368 payments - I am pretty proud and happy with it all.

This 83 stock portfolio provides 4.1% current yield and 4.9% yield on cost. I do reinvest dividends myself and or sell put options. The yield on cost changes as I manage the portfolio, it is not static, and it is real. An "na" in the chart means "not available."

JAJO -17 Price Yearly NASDAQ Dividend 06/02/17 06/02/17 1yr target 2017 Yield% Price (NASDAQ:ADP) Autom Data 99 2.28 2.2 100.98 (NYSE:CAH) Cardinal Health 77 1.85 2.4 75.79 (NASDAQ:CSCO) Cisco 36 1.16 3.7 31.98 (NYSE:GPC) Genuine Parts 100 2.7 2.9 94.28 (NYSE:KMB) Kimb-Clark 125 3.88 3 130.64 (NYSE:CIO) City Office 14.5 0.94 7.65 12.72 (NYSE:KIM) Kimco 26.5 1.08 6.2 17.6 (NYSE:MDT) Medtronic 90 1.72 2 85.82 (NYSE:NKE) Nike 61 0.72 1.4 52.98 (NYSE:OXY) Occidental P 73 3.04 5.2 60.7 (NYSE:STOR) Store 25 1.16 5.7 20.94 (NYSE:WPC) WP Carey 61 3.98 6.1 66.85 (NYSE:MO) Altria 74 2.44 3.2 75.12 (NYSE:NRZ) New Res 17.5 1.92 11.9 16.39 (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Mondelez 50 0.76 1.6 47.19 (NYSE:XEL) Xcel 44.5 1.44 3 48.32 (NYSE:PM) Phillip M 120 4.16 3.5 121.79 F-MAN -16 (NYSE:ABBV) AbbVie 70 2.56 3.9 67.25 (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Alerian MLP na 0.9 7.2 11.94 (NYSE:CL) Colgate P 76 1.6 2.1 77.11 (NYSE:BMY) Bristol Myers 62 1.56 2.9 54.97 (NYSE:CVS) CVS Inc 90 2 2.6 79.05 (NYSE:GIS) General Mills 60 1.92 3.4 57.55 (NASDAQ:HTGC) Hercules 14.75 1.24 9.5 13.09 (NYSE:LNT) Alliant Enrgy 42 1.26 3 41.83 (NYSE:MA) Mastercard 125.5 0.88 0.7 125.2 (NYSE:OHI) Omega 33 2.52 8 31.47 (NYSE:SPG) Simon Prop 204.5 7 4.5 152.64 (NYSE:SKT) Tanger 35.25 1.37 5.3 25.92 (NYSE:PG) Proc Gamble 90.5 2.76 3.1 88.59 (NASDAQ:SBUX) Starbucks 65 1 1.6 64.57 (NYSE:T) AT & T 43 1.96 5.1 38.87 (NYSE:VZ) Verizon 51 2.31 5 46.44 MJSD-36 (NASDAQ:AMGN) Amgen 181.5 4.6 3 159.15 (NYSE:BA) Boeing 200 5.68 3 190.23 (NYSE:BDX) Bec-Dickin 200 2.92 1.5 193.06 (NYSE:CCP) Care Cap P 27.5 2.28 8.7 26.29 (NYSE:CMI) Cummins 154 4.1 2.6 158.14 (NYSE:CNP) Centerpoint E 27 1.07 3.7 28.88 (NYSE:CVX) Chevron 124 4.32 4.2 103.11 (NYSE:D) Dominion 78.5 3.02 3.7 81.2 (NYSE:BP) BP 37.5 2.38 6.6 35.91 (NYSE:GWW) WW Grainger 175 5.12 3 172.72 (NYSE:HD) Home Depot 173 3.56 2.3 155.35 (NYSE:JNJ) Johnson & J 135 3.36 2.6 130.08 (NASDAQ:KHC) Kraft-Hnz 99 2.4 2.6 93.54 (NYSE:LMT) Lockheed M 295 7.28 2.6 281.76 (NASDAQ:MAT) Mattel 30 1.52 6.6 22.56 (NYSE:MCD) McDonalds 153 3.76 2.5 153.74 (NASDAQ:MRCC) Monroe 17 1.4 8.9 15.68 (NYSE:PSA) Public Stor 220 8 3.7 213.92 (NYSE:MET) Met-Life 58 1.6 3.2 51.44 (NASDAQ:MGEE) Madison G&E na 1.23 1.9 67.2 (NYSE:MMM) 3M 183.5 4.7 2.3 206.7 (NYSE:PFE) Pfizer 37.5 1.28 3.9 32.54 (RDS-B) Ryl D Shell 64 3.76 6.7 56.06 (NYSE:SNR) New Sr Inv 10 1.04 10.9 9.83 (NYSE:SO) Southern Co 52 2.32 4.6 51.01 (NYSE:TGT) Target 60 2.4 4.4 55.52 (NASDAQ:TROW) T Rowe Price 69.5 2.28 3.2 71.53 (NYSE:TEVA) Teva 36.5 1.16 4.1 29.03 (NYSE:UNP) Union Pacific 115 2.42 2.2 111.2 (NYSE:V) Visa 100 0.66 0.7 96.15 (NYSE:VTR) Ventas 64 3.1 4.7 67.1 (NYSE:VLO) Valero 70 2.8 4.6 62.1 (NYSE:VFC) VF Corp 54 1.68 3.1 54.34 (NYSE:WEC) Wis Energy 61.5 2.08 3.3 63.57 (NYSE:WPG) Wash P Grp 9 1 13.1 7.83 (NYSE:XOM) Exxon Mobil 90.5 3.08 3.8 79.5 Monthly -5 (NYSE:CLDT) Chatham 19 1.32 6.7 19.99 (NYSE:DNP) Duff N Phelps 10-11 0.85 7.6 11.05 (NASDAQ:GAIN) Glad Inv 9.5 0.77 8.3 9.28 (NYSE:STAG) Stag Ind 26.75 1.4 5.2 27.82 (NYSE:APLE) Apple H 20 1.2 6.4 18.8 ODD BALL-7 (NYSE:DEO) Diageo 132 3.03 2.5 123.48 2X (NYSE:BUD) Anheuser-B 127 3.07 2.6 118.21 2X (NYSE:DLR) Digital Realty 116 3.72 3.2 119.77 1-3-6-9 (NYSE:KO) Coca-Cola 45 1.48 3.3 45.89 4-7-10-12 (NYSE:PEP) Pepsico 125 3.22 2.8 117.67 1-3-6-9 (NYSE:TPVG) Triple Pt Ventr 13 1.44 11 13.19 4-6-9-12 (NASDAQ:NEWT) Newtek 18.25 1.6 9.5 17.21 12/1 -3-6-9

My last article showed the composition of the portfolio taxed or Roth and the 5 stocks that I drip.

Note in the chart I have also included the price as on 2 June 2017 and the dividend yield.

I also show the yearly dividend as reported by Nasdaq on that date and the 1 year stock price target. Note some stocks have already achieved that projected price.

My next chart is alphabetical, with 9 stocks at the end that are not. They are unknown costs - "unk" - as I have dripped many for years. This chart shows as promised my cost per share, the % of portfolio value and the % dividend income.

stock purch pr CR YOC % PV % Inc ABBV 58.37 A- 4.39% 1.9 1.6 ADP 36.79 AA 6.20% 1.1 0.6 AMGN 145.78 A 3.16% 1 0.7 AMLP 12.35 7.29% 0.2 0.2 APLE 18.8 0.27 6.38% 0.3 0.4 BA 126.79 A 4.48% 2.2 1.7 BDX 156.8 BBB+ 1.86% 0.8 0.3 BMY 48.69 A+ 3.20% 0.5 0.3 BP 35.82 A- 6.70% 1.6 2.4 BUD 109.25 A- 3.30% 0.5 0.4 CAH 77.17 A- 2.40% 1.3 0.7 CCP 25.29 BB+ 9.02% 0.8 1.7 CIO 12.49 7.77% 0.1 0.1 CL 28.57 AA - 5.60% 0.5 0.3 CLDT 20.38 0.45 6.48% 0.3 0.4 CMI 92.12 A+ 4.45% 1 0.7 CNP 16.92 A- 6.38% 0.4 0.4 CSCO 28.46 AA- 4.08% 1.2 1 CVS 99.94 BBB+ 2.00% 1 0.6 CVX 86.15 AA - 5.01% 0.9 0.9 D 67.63 BBB+ 4.47% 3.2 2.9 DEO 107.33 A- 3.26% 1.9 1.1 DLR 12.72 BBB 29.25% 1.2 1 GAIN 8.02 BBB- 9.60% 0.4 0.9 GIS 53.39 BBB+ 3.60% 2.3 1.7 GPC 50.13 A+ 5.39% 0.7 0.5 GWW 106.94 AA- 4.79% 0.4 0.3 HD 139.12 A 2.56% 1.3 0.7 HTGC 13.67 BBB- 9.07% 0.1 0.5 JNJ 86.48 AAA 3.89% 3.7 2.3 KIM 20.69 BBB+ 5.22% 0.3 0.2 KMB 86.32 A 4.49% 2.3 1.5 KO 31.87 AA- 4.64% 2.5 2 LMT 230 BBB+ 3.17% 0.8 0.5 LNT 21.88 A- 5.76% 0.7 0.5 MA 82.98 A 1.06% 1.6 0.3 MAT 34.57 BBB 4.40% 0.4 0.6 MCD 78.71 BBB+ 4.78% 1.3 0.8 MDT 74.28 A 2.32% 0.6 0.3 MMM 139.65 AA- 3.37% 0.9 0.5 MRCC 14.85 37 9.43% 0.3 0.7 NEWT 12.75 39 12.55% 0.7 1.8 NKE 58.61 AA- 1.23% 1.4 0.5 NRZ 11.81 52 B+ 16.26% 0.6 1.2 OHI 33.5 BBB- 7.52% 2.3 4.6 OXY 88.89 A 3.42% 1.7 2.1 PFE 31.94 AA 4.01% 1.4 1.4 PG 64.98 AA- 4.25% 1.3 1 PSA 206.05 A 3.88% 0.5 0.1 RDS-B 57.5 A 6.54% 1.5 2.7 SBUX 53.62 A 1.86% 0.7 0.3 SKT 30.43 BBB+ 4.44% 0.7 0.6 SNR 10.02 10.38% 0.6 2.1 SO 38.98 A- 5.75% 3.2 3.3 SPG 175.56 A 3.99% 0.5 0.4 STAG 18.09 BBB 52 7.79% 0.9 1.1 STOR 22.16 5.00% 0.4 0.4 T 30.42 BBB+ 6.44% 3.5 4.3 TEVA 33.02 BBB 4.12% 0.5 0.4 TGT 62.08 A 3.87% 1.9 2 TPVG 13 11.08% 0.2 0.4 TROW 68.91 A+ 0 3.31% 0.9 0.7 UNP 88.36 A 2.74% 0.5 0.3 V 60.88 A+ 1.08% 1 0.2 VFC 51.88 A 3.24% 0.7 0.6 VLO 57.51 BBB 4.87% 0.8 0.8 VTR 58.81 BBB+ 5.27% 1.3 1.4 VZ 45.33 BBB+ 5.10% 3.4 4.2 WEC 45.39 A- 4.58% 1.6 1.3 WPC 64.62 BBB 6.16% 2.9 4.5 WPG 10.04 BBB- 9.96% 0.5 1.6 XOM 88.78 AA+ 3.47% 2.3 2 DNP unk unk 1.1 1.9 KHC unk BBB- unk 0.5 0.3 MDLZ unk BBB unk 0.8 0.3 MET unk A- unk 0.2 0.1 MGEE unk A- unk 2.3 1.1 MO unk A- unk 2.4 1.9 PEP unk A unk 0.9 0.6 PM unk A unk 3.5 2.9 XEL unk A- unk 2.5 1.8 Mystery-2 0.8 1.4 sold 4.2 99.9 100

One goal of mine has been to not have any one stock provide more than 5% income, and I only have a few that come close.

I have put in bold in the chart the 17 stocks that provide 1.9% or greater income.

17 stocks = 48.1% or 2.8% income on average.

18 stocks that are 1 to <1.9% income = 25% or 1.4% average

24 stocks are 0.5 to <1% income = 15.6% or 0.65 % average

24 stocks = 7.1% of income or 0.3% average

Here it is in chart form:

Income % # stocks % Accum T >1.9% 17 48.1 1-1.9 18 25 74.1 0.5-1 24 15.6 88.7 <0.5 24 7.1 95.8 sold 4.2 Total 83 100 100

The Accum T is showing 74.1% of 1% or greater income-providing stocks come from just 35 stocks.

SOLD STOCKS -

I have 4.2% of income already received from sold stocks. I show them below and give a brief reason for the sale.

sold Ticker % Name 4.2 Ares ARCC 1 Ov-priced Apollo ARI 0.4 Ov-priced Blkstone BXMT 0.1 trim First En FE 0 Froz Div Hasbro HAS 0.1 Ov-priced Welltwr HCN 0.2 slow FFO Ladder LADR 0.2 mangmt Lexingtn LXP 0.3 decr FFO Nat H NHI 0.1 trim Prospect PSEC 0.3 poor E R D S-a RDS.A 0.2 Trim Starwd STWD 1 trim Unilever UL 0.2 Ov-priced

As I still have 83 stocks most of the income has been replaced. I can not be specific on that aspect right now, but will discuss some of my reasoning for selling the above stocks.

I owned both RDS type shares and decided to just keep the B shares.

I trimmed back the healthcare equity REITs as I owned 6, which I thought to be too many. It also held too large a % total for the portfolio. I got nice capital gains in the Roth. I now own only 4 healthcare REITs.

The BDC stock of ARCC is still very quality (as are the mREITs ARI and STWD), but they were getting over priced and near 52 week highs. I might repurchase them if they become bargains again, but have moved on. I did trim some BXMT as well, but will continue to build it as it becomes more reasonable. I favor it over STWD.

LADR management bothered me; I felt uncomfortable and exited.

I wrote an article about my experience with Hasbro. I continue to think it is getting even more ridiculously overpriced. Beware.

Prospect had poor earnings, also has external management, and some authors suggest a dividend cut coming. I left it with great income and breakeven on price.

First Energy is a struggling utility, I didn't own much, and it had a frozen dividend, so time to exit.

Now on to my Index cards accounting content:

INDEX CARDS

I started with white index cards and have added just colored stickers to some, but will rewrite them all eventually and use the proper colored card. Currently this is a work in progress.

In Ink I write:

1. Ticker

2. Company Name

I use pencil after that, because most of this information may change and does change:

3. Dividend sequence and colored sticker or place the information on that respective colored card

4. Sector and beta along with debt/cap or PO ratio

5. Credit rating, Value line # and Fin rating, M* rating

6. Dividend status on the "CCC" list.

7. DNS or CORE designation

8. Price paid, date and which account. I have also color coded these accounts and only place that colored dot in the margin when I record these stats.

9. Average price per account and average price for all shares.

On the back of the cards I record the Fair Values by Nasdaq, M*, Value Line, Yahoo Finance and S&P IQ and if any moat exists along with the type of stock. Classic Growth , High yield, etc. if I can find that on M*.

Once I started this, it became valuable for me to also pull the card before doing anything with buying or selling. I also record thoughts on the cards - sometimes there are not many. I also keep cards for sold stocks and record my reasoning for doing it.

Just some insights into my records. It is not for you to copy, but you may. I hope you can get some ideas to use for yourself.

Happy Investing

Start to get colorful, have FUN.

