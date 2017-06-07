Dividend June Joy Jubilee Time In My 83 Stock Portfolio

Every month is wonderful when dividends or distributions are paid into my account. A 4x-each-year sequence is when and how a majority of US companies pay or send dividend cash kisses to it.
I have monthly payers too, 2x a year for international stocks and other odd ball payers. Getting to know when you are paid is a FUN task, and who doesn't like to collect those cash kisses of income?
To investors it may or may not influence a purchase of some stocks. It rarely does for me, but I do enjoy the stocks that pay more often or at least with consistency and in US dollars.
DIVIDEND INCOME
The most popular sequence for about 50% of US companies is M arch- J une- S eptember- D ecember or MJSD. I like to call these payment times M arch Madness, J une Joy Jubilee, S eptember Surprise and D ecember Delight. Currently were are in the MJSD sequence and June Joy Jubilee.
The other 2 sequences I call JAJO and F-MAN , which, within my portfolio, the # of stocks paying is almost divided equally between them. A chart follows that shows that and how the 368 payments are divided.
Wal-Mart is where I purchased these inexpensive bright colored index cards along with matching reinforcement sticker labels, so I can record and identify easily the dividend payment sequences .
They are now colorfully matched as follows:
Bright YELLOW= JAJO= January, April, July and October
Bright Green = F-MAN= February, May, August and November
Bright Orange= MJSD= March, June, September, and December
Bright Pink = Monthly.
I have also 7 Odd Ball stocks, which I have made light Blue, and I get to color those myself.
Two of those are international and pay only 2x per year, and the other five pay 4x.
Note I still have two mystery stocks that pay me 4x per year.
The index cards sit in a wooden box next to my computer and offer back up information when the power goes out here in Iowa. These colors also make it easy and FUN; investing can be that way if we make it so. I will reveal all else I record on the cards a bit later.
First I want to present my 368 dividend payments by their new colorful sequence names:
|Dividend
|# stocks
|#/yr
|Total #
|Sequence
|JAJO
|17
|4
|68
|F-MAN
|16
|4
|64
|MJSD
|36
|4
|144
|Monthly
|5
|12
|60
|Odd Ball
|5
|4
|20
|Odd Ball
|2
|2
|4
|Mystery
|2
|4
|8
|83
|368
83 stocks and 368 payments - I am pretty proud and happy with it all.
This 83 stock portfolio provides 4.1% current yield and 4.9% yield on cost. I do reinvest dividends myself and or sell put options. The yield on cost changes as I manage the portfolio, it is not static, and it is real. An "na" in the chart means "not available."
|JAJO -17
|Price
|Yearly
|NASDAQ
|Dividend
|06/02/17
|06/02/17
|1yr target
|2017
|Yield%
|Price
|(NASDAQ:ADP)
|Autom Data
|99
|2.28
|2.2
|100.98
|(NYSE:CAH)
|Cardinal Health
|77
|1.85
|2.4
|75.79
|(NASDAQ:CSCO)
|Cisco
|36
|1.16
|3.7
|31.98
|(NYSE:GPC)
|Genuine Parts
|100
|2.7
|2.9
|94.28
|(NYSE:KMB)
|Kimb-Clark
|125
|3.88
|3
|130.64
|(NYSE:CIO)
|City Office
|14.5
|0.94
|7.65
|12.72
|(NYSE:KIM)
|Kimco
|26.5
|1.08
|6.2
|17.6
|(NYSE:MDT)
|Medtronic
|90
|1.72
|2
|85.82
|(NYSE:NKE)
|Nike
|61
|0.72
|1.4
|52.98
|(NYSE:OXY)
|Occidental P
|73
|3.04
|5.2
|60.7
|(NYSE:STOR)
|Store
|25
|1.16
|5.7
|20.94
|(NYSE:WPC)
|WP Carey
|61
|3.98
|6.1
|66.85
|(NYSE:MO)
|Altria
|74
|2.44
|3.2
|75.12
|(NYSE:NRZ)
|New Res
|17.5
|1.92
|11.9
|16.39
|(NASDAQ:MDLZ)
|Mondelez
|50
|0.76
|1.6
|47.19
|(NYSE:XEL)
|Xcel
|44.5
|1.44
|3
|48.32
|(NYSE:PM)
|Phillip M
|120
|4.16
|3.5
|121.79
|F-MAN -16
|(NYSE:ABBV)
|AbbVie
|70
|2.56
|3.9
|67.25
|(NYSEARCA:AMLP)
|Alerian MLP
|na
|0.9
|7.2
|11.94
|(NYSE:CL)
|Colgate P
|76
|1.6
|2.1
|77.11
|(NYSE:BMY)
|Bristol Myers
|62
|1.56
|2.9
|54.97
|(NYSE:CVS)
|CVS Inc
|90
|2
|2.6
|79.05
|(NYSE:GIS)
|General Mills
|60
|1.92
|3.4
|57.55
|(NASDAQ:HTGC)
|Hercules
|14.75
|1.24
|9.5
|13.09
|(NYSE:LNT)
|Alliant Enrgy
|42
|1.26
|3
|41.83
|(NYSE:MA)
|Mastercard
|125.5
|0.88
|0.7
|125.2
|(NYSE:OHI)
|Omega
|33
|2.52
|8
|31.47
|(NYSE:SPG)
|Simon Prop
|204.5
|7
|4.5
|152.64
|(NYSE:SKT)
|Tanger
|35.25
|1.37
|5.3
|25.92
|(NYSE:PG)
|Proc Gamble
|90.5
|2.76
|3.1
|88.59
|(NASDAQ:SBUX)
|Starbucks
|65
|1
|1.6
|64.57
|(NYSE:T)
|AT & T
|43
|1.96
|5.1
|38.87
|(NYSE:VZ)
|Verizon
|51
|2.31
|5
|46.44
|MJSD-36
|(NASDAQ:AMGN)
|Amgen
|181.5
|4.6
|3
|159.15
|(NYSE:BA)
|Boeing
|200
|5.68
|3
|190.23
|(NYSE:BDX)
|Bec-Dickin
|200
|2.92
|1.5
|193.06
|(NYSE:CCP)
|Care Cap P
|27.5
|2.28
|8.7
|26.29
|(NYSE:CMI)
|Cummins
|154
|4.1
|2.6
|158.14
|(NYSE:CNP)
|Centerpoint E
|27
|1.07
|3.7
|28.88
|(NYSE:CVX)
|Chevron
|124
|4.32
|4.2
|103.11
|(NYSE:D)
|Dominion
|78.5
|3.02
|3.7
|81.2
|(NYSE:BP)
|BP
|37.5
|2.38
|6.6
|35.91
|(NYSE:GWW)
|WW Grainger
|175
|5.12
|3
|172.72
|(NYSE:HD)
|Home Depot
|173
|3.56
|2.3
|155.35
|(NYSE:JNJ)
|Johnson & J
|135
|3.36
|2.6
|130.08
|(NASDAQ:KHC)
|Kraft-Hnz
|99
|2.4
|2.6
|93.54
|(NYSE:LMT)
|Lockheed M
|295
|7.28
|2.6
|281.76
|(NASDAQ:MAT)
|Mattel
|30
|1.52
|6.6
|22.56
|(NYSE:MCD)
|McDonalds
|153
|3.76
|2.5
|153.74
|(NASDAQ:MRCC)
|Monroe
|17
|1.4
|8.9
|15.68
|(NYSE:PSA)
|Public Stor
|220
|8
|3.7
|213.92
|(NYSE:MET)
|Met-Life
|58
|1.6
|3.2
|51.44
|(NASDAQ:MGEE)
|Madison G&E
|na
|1.23
|1.9
|67.2
|(NYSE:MMM)
|3M
|183.5
|4.7
|2.3
|206.7
|(NYSE:PFE)
|Pfizer
|37.5
|1.28
|3.9
|32.54
|(RDS-B)
|Ryl D Shell
|64
|3.76
|6.7
|56.06
|(NYSE:SNR)
|New Sr Inv
|10
|1.04
|10.9
|9.83
|(NYSE:SO)
|Southern Co
|52
|2.32
|4.6
|51.01
|(NYSE:TGT)
|Target
|60
|2.4
|4.4
|55.52
|(NASDAQ:TROW)
|T Rowe Price
|69.5
|2.28
|3.2
|71.53
|(NYSE:TEVA)
|Teva
|36.5
|1.16
|4.1
|29.03
|(NYSE:UNP)
|Union Pacific
|115
|2.42
|2.2
|111.2
|(NYSE:V)
|Visa
|100
|0.66
|0.7
|96.15
|(NYSE:VTR)
|Ventas
|64
|3.1
|4.7
|67.1
|(NYSE:VLO)
|Valero
|70
|2.8
|4.6
|62.1
|(NYSE:VFC)
|VF Corp
|54
|1.68
|3.1
|54.34
|(NYSE:WEC)
|Wis Energy
|61.5
|2.08
|3.3
|63.57
|(NYSE:WPG)
|Wash P Grp
|9
|1
|13.1
|7.83
|(NYSE:XOM)
|Exxon Mobil
|90.5
|3.08
|3.8
|79.5
|Monthly -5
|(NYSE:CLDT)
|Chatham
|19
|1.32
|6.7
|19.99
|(NYSE:DNP)
|Duff N Phelps
|10-11
|0.85
|7.6
|11.05
|(NASDAQ:GAIN)
|Glad Inv
|9.5
|0.77
|8.3
|9.28
|(NYSE:STAG)
|Stag Ind
|26.75
|1.4
|5.2
|27.82
|(NYSE:APLE)
|Apple H
|20
|1.2
|6.4
|18.8
|ODD BALL-7
|(NYSE:DEO)
|Diageo
|132
|3.03
|2.5
|123.48
|2X
|(NYSE:BUD)
|Anheuser-B
|127
|3.07
|2.6
|118.21
|2X
|(NYSE:DLR)
|Digital Realty
|116
|3.72
|3.2
|119.77
|1-3-6-9
|(NYSE:KO)
|Coca-Cola
|45
|1.48
|3.3
|45.89
|4-7-10-12
|(NYSE:PEP)
|Pepsico
|125
|3.22
|2.8
|117.67
|1-3-6-9
|(NYSE:TPVG)
|Triple Pt Ventr
|13
|1.44
|11
|13.19
|4-6-9-12
|(NASDAQ:NEWT)
|Newtek
|18.25
|1.6
|9.5
|17.21
|12/1 -3-6-9
My last article showed the composition of the portfolio taxed or Roth and the 5 stocks that I drip.
Note in the chart I have also included the price as on 2 June 2017 and the dividend yield.
I also show the yearly dividend as reported by Nasdaq on that date and the 1 year stock price target. Note some stocks have already achieved that projected price.
My next chart is alphabetical, with 9 stocks at the end that are not. They are unknown costs - "unk" - as I have dripped many for years. This chart shows as promised my cost per share, the % of portfolio value and the % dividend income.
|stock
|purch pr
|CR
|YOC
|% PV
|% Inc
|ABBV
|58.37
|A-
|4.39%
|1.9
|1.6
|ADP
|36.79
|AA
|6.20%
|1.1
|0.6
|AMGN
|145.78
|A
|3.16%
|1
|0.7
|AMLP
|12.35
|7.29%
|0.2
|0.2
|APLE
|18.8
|0.27
|6.38%
|0.3
|0.4
|BA
|126.79
|A
|4.48%
|2.2
|1.7
|BDX
|156.8
|BBB+
|1.86%
|0.8
|0.3
|BMY
|48.69
|A+
|3.20%
|0.5
|0.3
|BP
|35.82
|A-
|6.70%
|1.6
|2.4
|BUD
|109.25
|A-
|3.30%
|0.5
|0.4
|CAH
|77.17
|A-
|2.40%
|1.3
|0.7
|CCP
|25.29
|BB+
|9.02%
|0.8
|1.7
|CIO
|12.49
|7.77%
|0.1
|0.1
|CL
|28.57
|AA -
|5.60%
|0.5
|0.3
|CLDT
|20.38
|0.45
|6.48%
|0.3
|0.4
|CMI
|92.12
|A+
|4.45%
|1
|0.7
|CNP
|16.92
|A-
|6.38%
|0.4
|0.4
|CSCO
|28.46
|AA-
|4.08%
|1.2
|1
|CVS
|99.94
|BBB+
|2.00%
|1
|0.6
|CVX
|86.15
|AA -
|5.01%
|0.9
|0.9
|D
|67.63
|BBB+
|4.47%
|3.2
|2.9
|DEO
|107.33
|A-
|3.26%
|1.9
|1.1
|DLR
|12.72
|BBB
|29.25%
|1.2
|1
|GAIN
|8.02
|BBB-
|9.60%
|0.4
|0.9
|GIS
|53.39
|BBB+
|3.60%
|2.3
|1.7
|GPC
|50.13
|A+
|5.39%
|0.7
|0.5
|GWW
|106.94
|AA-
|4.79%
|0.4
|0.3
|HD
|139.12
|A
|2.56%
|1.3
|0.7
|HTGC
|13.67
|BBB-
|9.07%
|0.1
|0.5
|JNJ
|86.48
|AAA
|3.89%
|3.7
|2.3
|KIM
|20.69
|BBB+
|5.22%
|0.3
|0.2
|KMB
|86.32
|A
|4.49%
|2.3
|1.5
|KO
|31.87
|AA-
|4.64%
|2.5
|2
|LMT
|230
|BBB+
|3.17%
|0.8
|0.5
|LNT
|21.88
|A-
|5.76%
|0.7
|0.5
|MA
|82.98
|A
|1.06%
|1.6
|0.3
|MAT
|34.57
|BBB
|4.40%
|0.4
|0.6
|MCD
|78.71
|BBB+
|4.78%
|1.3
|0.8
|MDT
|74.28
|A
|2.32%
|0.6
|0.3
|MMM
|139.65
|AA-
|3.37%
|0.9
|0.5
|MRCC
|14.85
|37
|9.43%
|0.3
|0.7
|NEWT
|12.75
|39
|12.55%
|0.7
|1.8
|NKE
|58.61
|AA-
|1.23%
|1.4
|0.5
|NRZ
|11.81
|52 B+
|16.26%
|0.6
|1.2
|OHI
|33.5
|BBB-
|7.52%
|2.3
|4.6
|OXY
|88.89
|A
|3.42%
|1.7
|2.1
|PFE
|31.94
|AA
|4.01%
|1.4
|1.4
|PG
|64.98
|AA-
|4.25%
|1.3
|1
|PSA
|206.05
|A
|3.88%
|0.5
|0.1
|RDS-B
|57.5
|A
|6.54%
|1.5
|2.7
|SBUX
|53.62
|A
|1.86%
|0.7
|0.3
|SKT
|30.43
|BBB+
|4.44%
|0.7
|0.6
|SNR
|10.02
|10.38%
|0.6
|2.1
|SO
|38.98
|A-
|5.75%
|3.2
|3.3
|SPG
|175.56
|A
|3.99%
|0.5
|0.4
|STAG
|18.09
|BBB 52
|7.79%
|0.9
|1.1
|STOR
|22.16
|5.00%
|0.4
|0.4
|T
|30.42
|BBB+
|6.44%
|3.5
|4.3
|TEVA
|33.02
|BBB
|4.12%
|0.5
|0.4
|TGT
|62.08
|A
|3.87%
|1.9
|2
|TPVG
|13
|11.08%
|0.2
|0.4
|TROW
|68.91
|A+ 0
|3.31%
|0.9
|0.7
|UNP
|88.36
|A
|2.74%
|0.5
|0.3
|V
|60.88
|A+
|1.08%
|1
|0.2
|VFC
|51.88
|A
|3.24%
|0.7
|0.6
|VLO
|57.51
|BBB
|4.87%
|0.8
|0.8
|VTR
|58.81
|BBB+
|5.27%
|1.3
|1.4
|VZ
|45.33
|BBB+
|5.10%
|3.4
|4.2
|WEC
|45.39
|A-
|4.58%
|1.6
|1.3
|WPC
|64.62
|BBB
|6.16%
|2.9
|4.5
|WPG
|10.04
|BBB-
|9.96%
|0.5
|1.6
|XOM
|88.78
|AA+
|3.47%
|2.3
|2
|DNP
|unk
|unk
|1.1
|1.9
|KHC
|unk
|BBB-
|unk
|0.5
|0.3
|MDLZ
|unk
|BBB
|unk
|0.8
|0.3
|MET
|unk
|A-
|unk
|0.2
|0.1
|MGEE
|unk
|A-
|unk
|2.3
|1.1
|MO
|unk
|A-
|unk
|2.4
|1.9
|PEP
|unk
|A
|unk
|0.9
|0.6
|PM
|unk
|A
|unk
|3.5
|2.9
|XEL
|unk
|A-
|unk
|2.5
|1.8
|Mystery-2
|0.8
|1.4
|sold
|4.2
|99.9
|100
One goal of mine has been to not have any one stock provide more than 5% income, and I only have a few that come close.
I have put in bold in the chart the 17 stocks that provide 1.9% or greater income.
17 stocks = 48.1% or 2.8% income on average.
18 stocks that are 1 to <1.9% income = 25% or 1.4% average
24 stocks are 0.5 to <1% income = 15.6% or 0.65 % average
24 stocks = 7.1% of income or 0.3% average
Here it is in chart form:
|Income %
|# stocks
|%
|Accum T
|>1.9%
|17
|48.1
|1-1.9
|18
|25
|74.1
|0.5-1
|24
|15.6
|88.7
|<0.5
|24
|7.1
|95.8
|sold
|4.2
|Total
|83
|100
|100
The Accum T is showing 74.1% of 1% or greater income-providing stocks come from just 35 stocks.
SOLD STOCKS -
I have 4.2% of income already received from sold stocks. I show them below and give a brief reason for the sale.
|sold
|Ticker
|%
|Name
|4.2
|Ares
|ARCC
|1
|Ov-priced
|Apollo
|ARI
|0.4
|Ov-priced
|Blkstone
|BXMT
|0.1
|trim
|First En
|FE
|0
|Froz Div
|Hasbro
|HAS
|0.1
|Ov-priced
|Welltwr
|HCN
|0.2
|slow FFO
|Ladder
|LADR
|0.2
|mangmt
|Lexingtn
|LXP
|0.3
|decr FFO
|Nat H
|NHI
|0.1
|trim
|Prospect
|PSEC
|0.3
|poor E
|R D S-a
|RDS.A
|0.2
|Trim
|Starwd
|STWD
|1
|trim
|Unilever
|UL
|0.2
|Ov-priced
As I still have 83 stocks most of the income has been replaced. I can not be specific on that aspect right now, but will discuss some of my reasoning for selling the above stocks.
I owned both RDS type shares and decided to just keep the B shares.
I trimmed back the healthcare equity REITs as I owned 6, which I thought to be too many. It also held too large a % total for the portfolio. I got nice capital gains in the Roth. I now own only 4 healthcare REITs.
The BDC stock of ARCC is still very quality (as are the mREITs ARI and STWD), but they were getting over priced and near 52 week highs. I might repurchase them if they become bargains again, but have moved on. I did trim some BXMT as well, but will continue to build it as it becomes more reasonable. I favor it over STWD.
LADR management bothered me; I felt uncomfortable and exited.
I wrote an article about my experience with Hasbro. I continue to think it is getting even more ridiculously overpriced. Beware.
Prospect had poor earnings, also has external management, and some authors suggest a dividend cut coming. I left it with great income and breakeven on price.
First Energy is a struggling utility, I didn't own much, and it had a frozen dividend, so time to exit.
Now on to my Index cards accounting content:
INDEX CARDS
I started with white index cards and have added just colored stickers to some, but will rewrite them all eventually and use the proper colored card. Currently this is a work in progress.
In Ink I write:
1. Ticker
2. Company Name
I use pencil after that, because most of this information may change and does change:
3. Dividend sequence and colored sticker or place the information on that respective colored card
4. Sector and beta along with debt/cap or PO ratio
5. Credit rating, Value line # and Fin rating, M* rating
6. Dividend status on the "CCC" list.
7. DNS or CORE designation
8. Price paid, date and which account. I have also color coded these accounts and only place that colored dot in the margin when I record these stats.
9. Average price per account and average price for all shares.
On the back of the cards I record the Fair Values by Nasdaq, M*, Value Line, Yahoo Finance and S&P IQ and if any moat exists along with the type of stock. Classic Growth , High yield, etc. if I can find that on M*.
Once I started this, it became valuable for me to also pull the card before doing anything with buying or selling. I also record thoughts on the cards - sometimes there are not many. I also keep cards for sold stocks and record my reasoning for doing it.
Just some insights into my records. It is not for you to copy, but you may. I hope you can get some ideas to use for yourself.
Happy Investing
Start to get colorful, have FUN.
Disclosure: I am/we are long DIVIDEND PAYERS IN CHART.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.