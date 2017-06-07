Maybe Fox Is OK

A few weeks ago a SA author, Bair, wrote an article questioning whether or not 21st Century Fox (FOXA/FOX) was okay. He cited a number of concerns that have arisen in the recent months for Fox from the ousting of Roger Ailes to the loss of a number of top rated prime-time personalities. He dealt with these concerns aptly, so they will not be addressed here. While these are all legitimate concerns about the health of Fox, he failed to look at the flip-side, and see all the positive factors in the pipeline.

While the fact that Fox News is an integral piece of the FOXA cable networks line-up, FOXA's stock seems to be unaffected by scandal. Even if an advertiser stops airing ads on Fox News because of the O'Reilly scandal, it seems unlikely that they will stop airing ads during MLB games on Fox Sports. CNN Money has called FOXA the ultimate Teflon stock.

Three Major Factors Keeping FOXA Safe

Vertical Integration: Fox news creates or owns the majority of their video content. By having a large portion of channel ownership, FOXA controls their own supply chain. Globalization: While many of the concerns raised by Bair have strong impacts on FOXA's US business, the global position must be in the picture as well. With the SKY PLC acquisition, FOXA has obtained a powerful distribution platform in Europe for paid TV and internet. They also own STAR TV, India's largest media network. Exclusive Licensing for Popular Content: FOXA has exclusive rights for a variety of content. (24 hrs of Le Mans, Premiere Soccer Matches, FXX has exclusive rights to The Simpsons, Modern Family to ABC)

Now it is important to think about how large of an effect these factors will have on revenue and free cash flow. Due to the recent acquisition there is a built in 2% losses of revenue in year 1 in my revenue estimates, steadily declining until some positive growth in 2020. Given some of the risks outlined in Bair's article, the discount rate was increased slightly above FOXA's WACC to 10%. Finally, I used a perpetual growth rate of 2.5%.

8/11/2016 8/11/2017 8/11/2018 8/11/2019 8/11/2020 8/11/2021 8/11/2022 8/11/2023 8/11/2024 8/11/2025 8/11/2026 Revenue 27,000.0 26,460.0 26,116.0 25,959.3 26,011.2 26,245.3 26,665.3 27,278.6 28,124.2 29,192.9 30,506.6 % growth (2.0%) (1.3%) (0.6%) 0.2% 0.9% 1.6% 2.3% 3.1% 3.8% 4.5% EBIT 7,046.0 6,376.9 6,294.0 6,256.2 6,268.7 6,325.1 6,426.3 6,574.1 6,777.9 7,035.5 7,352.1 % of Revenue 24.1% 24.1% 24.1% 24.1% 24.1% 24.1% 24.1% 24.1% 24.1% 24.1% 24.1% EBITDA 6,516.0 6,906.1 6,816.3 6,775.4 6,788.9 6,850.0 6,959.6 7,119.7 7,340.4 7,619.4 7,962.2 % of Revenue 26.1% 26.1% 26.1% 26.1% 26.1% 26.1% 26.1% 26.1% 26.1% 26.1% 0.3 Net Operating Profit After Tax 4,821.8 4,725.4 4,664.0 4,636.0 4,645.3 4,687.1 4,762.1 4,871.6 5,022.6 5,213.5 5,448.1 % of Revenue 17.9% 17.9% 17.9% 17.9% 17.9% 17.9% 17.9% 17.9% 17.9% 17.9% 17.9% Plus: Deprecation 530.0 519.4 512.6 509.6 510.6 515.2 523.4 535.5 552.1 573.0 598.8 Plus: Amortization 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Less: Capital Expenditure (263.0) (257.7) (254.3) (252.8) (253.3) (255.6) (259.7) (265.7) (273.9) (284.3) (297.1) Less: Changes in Working Capital 0.0 (157.6) (98.7) (42.4) 12.6 67.5 123.4 181.6 243.4 310.2 383.4 Free Cash Flow 5,088.8 4,829.5 4,823.6 4,850.3 4,915.1 5,014.1 5,149.2 5,323.0 5,544.2 5,812.4 6,133.2 % of Revenue 18.8% 18.3% 18.5% 18.7% 18.9% 19.1% 19.3% 19.5% 19.7% 19.9% 20.1%

Source: Author's Work, data from FOXA 10-k

With a present value of stage one being $34.12M, and the present value of stage two being $34.84M, there is an implied share price of $37.26. At the current class A share price of 27.66, there is an implied upside of 34.7%.

While yes, a savvy investor should be paying close attention to the rating of Fox News, and the recent events surrounding FOXA do deserve some scrutiny, it seems that Bair's concerns are overstated.

