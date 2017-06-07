Short Squeeze May Send Mall REITs Surging

For stronger mall REITs, occupancy remains above 95%. NOI growth is on target at 2-4% this year. Net store openings are expected to be a positive 1,200 across all categories.

The ‘Darwinian’ process of weaker retailers closing stores and stronger retailers moving in has ultimately benefited these stronger mall REITs as the space has been put to more productive uses.

At REITWeek, we were impressed by the confident tone across the Tier-1 mall space. For the stronger mall REITs, valuations appear drastically out of line underlying fundamentals.

The media narrative surrounding malls and brick-and mortar retail is decidedly and universally negative, as it has been for decades. The data simply does not support the anecdotal evidence discussed.

Generalist investors appear to have been captivated by the ‘retail apocalypse’ narrative. Short interest has increased from 3% to 7.5%, sending mall REITs down 20% YTD.

REIT Rankings Overview

In our "REIT Rankings" series, we introduce and update readers to one of the thirteen real estate sectors. We rank REITs within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives

Mall REIT Overview and Recent Performance

Mall REITs comprise roughly 13% of the REIT Indexes (NYSEARCA:VNQ) and (NYSEARCA:IYR). We track eight mall REITs within the sector, which account for over $120 billion in market value: CBL Associates (NYSE:CBL), General Growth (NYSE:GGP), Macerich (NYSE:MAC), Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI), Simon (NYSE:SPG), Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE:SKT), Taubman (NYSE:TCO), and Washington Prime (NYSE:WPG).

While longer-term performance for mall REITs is quite strong, malls REITs have struggled since late 2016, a trend that was sparked by Macy's August 2016 announcement that it could be closing as many as 20% of their existing stores and amplified by fears over the implications of a new border tax, which would potentially squeeze margins for import-focused retailers. Mall REITs have fallen 20% YTD compared to a 1% decline in the broader REIT index, but this week we have seen strong performance during REITWeek.

The bifurcation between higher quality mall REITs and lower quality mall REITs has intensified, and Q1 earnings and comments during REITWeek generally reflected this.

Simon Property and GGP, which together comprise almost 80% of the total index, along with Taubman and Macerich, reported particularly strong quarters. These four Tier-1 mall REIT operators see occupancy exceeding 95% and expect NOI growth to be between 2-4% in 2017. Their efforts to re-purpose vacated space has been largely successful, and they have also seen success in transitioning their tenant mix to more entertainment-focused than apparel-focused retailers. In GGP's newest projects, more than 50% of the space is categorized as 'entertainment' while less than 20% is apparel. Somewhat shockingly, these mall REITs trade at 25%+ discounts to NAV and have short interest nearing high single-digits even despite their lofty dividend yields.

The lower-quality mall REITs have reported results largely in line with low expectations, and these retailers continue to struggle with high rates of bankruptcies and more a difficult releasing environment. Occupancy, though, remains above 90% and these REITs see NOI growth ranging from -2% to +2% in 2017.

During REITWeek, we noted the same bifurcation in the general tone and confidence level of the mall REIT executives during the presentations and questions. The Tier-1 REITs executives were notably confident and relaxed in the face of a difficult line of questioning. They seemed somewhat amused and unconcerned about the negative price performance of late, which we took as a positive read through. To paraphrase one executive, "We hear a lot about store closings, but never about store openings. The net store openings will be a POSITIVE 1,200 this year."

The lower-quality mall REIT executives, on the other hand, seemed defensive, and in some cases, seemingly overwhelmed by the task at hand. "The party is over," remarked one, noting that the firm used to be able to sit back and have retailers come to them, but now they are forced to be proactive and find solutions to improve their space and value proposition.

Operating fundamentals and redevelopment of department stores were the focus of the discussions. While malls have been successful in redeveloping this space and earning significantly higher rents, the accelerated pace of department store closings may outpace the mall's ability to release the space in the near-term.

Secondly, there was discussion over possible changes to the tax code, including the border adjustment tax, which would significantly raise the cost of imported goods to retailers. Retail stocks across the board have been hit by this proposal, though economists and political analysts continue to believe that it is very unlikely that this tax change actually gets implemented.

Mall REIT executives also point to the strong US dollar as a cause for concern, as tourism has been weak so far this year. The development pipeline continues to be nearly nonexistent, which we argue is the most appealing aspect of the mall REIT space. We note the continued emphasis on redevelopment of existing malls as the primary allocation of capital. We believe that improvements and renovation of existing mall spaces are necessary and overdue. We have found that newly renovated malls that emphasize natural lighting and have an open-air-feel are a substantially more appealing shopping experience.

Finally, we believe that the policies of the new administration over the next four years will be more beneficial to brick and mortar retail than past administrations. We believe that the Trump administration's policies will be oriented, above all else, to grow and protect jobs. We think there is a significantly higher probability of the Marketplace Fairness Act, which would essentially force e-commerce companies to pay sales tax in all 50 states, eliminating a perceived loophole that disadvantages traditional retailers.

Further, we expect increased skepticism on tactics of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which may be perceived as using predatory pricing by selling items for zero or negative margin and subsidizing these losses with profits from other business lines. Amazon's use of the US Postal Service to facilitate and subsidize their two-day delivery service may also be called into question, particularly as the USPS continues to lose billions per year and essentially pass the losses of subsidizing Amazon onto the US taxpayer. Essentially, an argument could be made that, if Amazon was forced to actually pay full-price for the two-day delivery service, consumers would pay a premium rather than a discount for online shopping, and in-store shopping would appear relatively more attractive from a value standpoint.

Valuation of Mall REITs

Compared to the twelve other REIT sectors, mall REITs appear quite cheap. Mall REITs are the third cheapest sector based on both current Free Cash Flows and forward 2018 FCF. Mall REITs are expected to grow FCF at a decent 6% rate over the next two years, which gives them a similarly cheap FCFG multiple.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate estimates, Company Filings)

Within the sector, we see how important it is to use FCFG and not just current FCF multiples. Investors merely looking at FCF multiples would jump at the appearance of value in CBL and WPG. FCFG suggests that these are merely value traps and their low multiples do not compensate for the complete lack of near and medium-term growth.

Sensitivities to Equities and Interest Rates

Mall REITs are not highly sensitive to interest rates, and respond more closely to movements in the equity markets. As a sector, mall REITs fall under our "Growth REIT" category and should be used by investors seeking longer-term dividend growth rather than immediate income.

Within the sector, we note that there are several REITs that do, in fact, exhibit heightened levels of interest rate sensitivity. We see an interesting trend develop: The larger REITs respond more like bonds, while the smaller REITs respond more like equities. SPG and GGP have the highest sensitivity to interest rates, while smaller REITs like CBL, WPG, PEI, and MAC respond far more to movements in the S&P 500.

Dividend Yield and Payout Ratio

Based on dividend yield, mall REITs rank towards the top, paying an average yield 4.8%. Mall REITs payout just 73% of their available cash flow, one of the lowest payout ratio of any REIT sector. This low payout ratio gives mall REITs quite a large reserve to increase dividend distributions or fuel redevelopment.

Within the sector, more than other REIT sectors, investors need to be cautious not to fall into common "value traps." CBL and WPG, both yielding over 12%, appear to be diamonds in the rough. The valuation analysis above, though, shows that these high-yielders have a bleak growth outlook in the near term, and could very well see declining free cash flows and declining dividends if the demand for lower-quality suburban mall space doesn't reverse the current downtrend.

Bottom Line: Short Squeeze Coming?

While the mainstream financial media has a tendency to selectively pick and choose facts and anecdotes that align with their intended narrative, the retail sales data and operational performance of the mall REITs strongly indicate that there is a disconnect between sentiment and reality. The short interesting across the mall REIT sector now exceeds 7.5%, the highest level since the financial crisis and nearly double that of just 3 months ago. So what happened in those three months?

From an operational standpoint, nothing. In fact, we are relatively more optimistic about the higher quality mall space than three months ago. What has, changed, though, is the narrative and the sentiment among generalist investors.

We see a potential for a significant short squeeze in the mall REIT space. It appears as though, for liquidity reasons, hedge funds are using the higher quality mall REITs to go short on the lower quality mall REITs. Normally, this would be no issue, as more liquid names within a sector are highly correlated with the less liquid names. In this case, because of the bifurcated operating performance, we think this is a mistake and has caused the high quality names to be significantly undervalued.

Also, the massive difference in the private vs. public market valuations of these assets sets up an easy arbitrage, which can be exploited either by these REITs buying back their stock or by a full sale to a private firm. Being short on an asset that is trading for a 25% discount to market value is not something we would feel comfortable with. Many generalist investors and hedge funds may not fully realize the risk they have exposed themselves to, and several connective quarters of decent operating performance may trigger a simultaneous exit from their short positions.

We aggregate our rankings into a single metric below, the Hoya Capital REIT Rank. We assume that the investor is seeking to maximize total return (rather than income yield) and has a medium to long-term time horizon. Valuation, growth, NAV discounts/premiums, leverage, and long-term operating performance are all considered within the ranking.

We currently rank GGP as the most attractive name in the space, followed by Simon Property, and Pennsylvania REIT.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GGP, PEI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All of our research is for educational purpose only, always provided free of charge exclusively on Seeking Alpha. Recommendations and commentary are purely theoretical and not intended as investment advice. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. For investment advice, consult your financial advisor.