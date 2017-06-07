Make Money Off Apple Skeptics

A quick note: With the 280+ comments I received on my piece published over the weekend about selling a portion of your Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock, I wanted to further clarify my position as the context is important in reading this piece. Unfortunately, many I fear read the title and glossed over the article before commenting, albeit insightful and informative commentary.

My main thesis was: generate a handsome profit by selling a portion (1% up to whatever you are comfortable with) of your current Apple position, because with the current Q1 numbers and future uncertainty in the hardware world, there are more undervalued stocks out there to "seek alpha."

Unfortunately the title, "Consider Selling a Portion of Your Apple Stock to Capture Gains and Reinvest in Undervalued Sectors for Higher Probability of Alpha" - was not fit to print. And because I'm all about equal opportunity, I've written a strategy to make money off naysayers like me! Now onto your regularly scheduled programming…

If You're Bullish and You Know It Clap Your Hooves

If you are an Apple bull or a buy and hold forever type, consider selling OTM naked puts on Apple stock to increase overall yield - and make money from Apple bears in the process. Apple's soft quarter and declining product sales, should be an Apple put seller's dream come true. With the WWDC behind us, Apple stock has remained sideways. Some commentary suggest that many analysts and observers simply weren't wowed enough to warrant a spike in Apple's valuation.

There was only one real new product released this week, the HomePod, which many think is Apple's take on the Amazon Echo (NASDAQ:AMZN), but according to Tim Cook's Bloomberg interview, is more of a move into the home audio space à la Sonos. Whether or not this can turn the tide for lackluster product sales, or Apple's service segment can continue to surprise and delight is still up for speculation. However, with selling puts, you make money on speculators and skeptics - a win-win.

To understand why a put strategy would work, we need to do a further dive into the bull/bear analysis of Apple especially on the heels of this year's WWDC. I'm going to first discuss my take on WWDC, and Apple's latest announcements.

WWDC (Wrestle Mania for Apple Fanatics)

Apple fans were highly satisfied with this year's WWDC and the launch of their new HomePod. The financial community was less thrilled, as the consensus was it appeared that Apple doubled down on improving their hardware unit - which has been sluggish of late, then making bigger strides into services and software. It's important to note that the hardware changes were impressive, and I'll provide a little detail on a few below:

Apple HomePod: Apple's Siri now has a home or a pod, or better yet a HomePod. Not too thrilled with the name, but this could be an interesting attempt at Apple breaking through into the home assistant space, and moreover providing a high quality audio experience. Shipping in December, the HomePod conforms to the size of the room to deliver optimal sound. Similar to the Echo and Google's Assistant (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), the HomePod can play music, set timers, deliver the weather and control other HomeKit devices.

iMac Pro: Apple continues to deliver a sleek design-focused computer, screen writers to graphic artists enjoy and will continue to buy. The specs are impressive too with processors up to 22 teraflops, and memory up to 128 gigs, with 4 terabytes of flash storage. Why you'd need all that, who knows, but it sounds super cool!

Apple Watch: The Apple Watch got a facelift and is now automatically powered by Siri to deliver you the most relevant information based on your past history and app usage. It many ways, the watch will become your personal assistant, providing updates and reminders as well as motivate you to hit the gym! Not sure I want to wear a device that nags me 24/7, but there's a market out there for fitness aficionados, and this could pivot to be more health-centered in the future.

There were a lot of interesting updates made to Apple's existing hardware products, and this should excite current Apple users, but it's too soon to tell if this will be enough to rejuvenate their hardware units. Thus, providing more opportunity to gain off others uncertainty. Let's now take a look at the bull and bear arguments.

Bull Analysis

Even with the mixed feelings coming from WWDC, you'd be hard pressed to find any momentum among analysts to downgrade Apple (we'll get to Pacific Crest shortly) or change their bullish position on the stock. The mean analysis is still hovering around 2.0, suggesting buy and close to strong buy. The number may go up (which means confidence goes down in Apple), in the next few months, and would further provide more opportunities to sell naked puts, as the more people who see the stock going nowhere or down, the higher the option premium will be.

The Bulls have plenty of ammunition to be happy with Apple, thus selling a naked put is even more of an obvious strategy. Key points are:

Fair value based on P/B relative to tech sector.

Undervalued based on P/E relative to tech sector.

iPhones have become an annuity - and high expectations for iPhone 8.

New iPad Pro has files capability and increased memory.

Continued PC market growth.

Impressive Services segment growth.

Bear Analysis

There's a difference between being bearish on a stock and going out and shorting the stock. One either chooses to not add to his position or puts money in other vehicles to generate alpha, while the latter believes the stock will go down so much that he can generate the most alpha by betting against it. Apple Bears are not terribly skeptical or cynical of Apple's current business model and potential growth, but they do see it slowing down and have calculated that the recent spike in Apple's stock will subside and fall from its current 52-week highs.

It's important to note that when Pacific Crest downgraded the stock this week, Andy Hargreaves only estimated that it would drop $10, or less than 10% from Apple's current price. Similarly, while not an outright Apple Bear, I do see the price stagnating or declining from its current levels if no major acquisitions or shifts away from the dependency on the iPhone occur.

Key points are:

Decline in iPhone sales and no longer #1 in smartphone market share.

Decline in iPad sales and global decline in tablet demand.

Apple Watch has yet to definitively prove to be the next flagship product.

While Services growth is impressive, will it grow enough to offset declining sales in Apple's main business - selling iPhones.

Nothing Wrong With Being Naked

The naked put is the best strategy for bulls, because unlike a covered put, the only downside is you'd have to buy more of the company you already like in the first place, just at a much reduced rate. It's important to note that every investor is different and every brokerage house has a different requirement for selling naked puts.

Typically, if you are not in a margin account, it'll be the entire cash obligation, which is something to consider, as it's money you can't use to further invest. I'm not going to go too deep into the margin requirements for this article, but if you do consider using this strategy, please verify with your brokerage house what margin requirements they have and if you are in a margin account.

One option leg that seems to offer the highest probability of success, while doubling Apple's current 1.6% yield is the Jan 18 130 Put. The put currently sells at $2.43, which is around 9 cents less than Apple's dividend per share, but it's also for only six months. Therefore, selling this put would double your return than just owning the shares outright for the next 6 months.

(Source: Optionshouse Trade Lab)

As indicated in the chart above, this contract has a 93.73% chance of expiring giving you the premium free and clear. On top of that, there is over a 95% chance of you making some money. The break-even point is 127.57 at which point, you'd start losing money, but the probabilities of losing anything are less than 5%... a bet anyone would take, especially when you are betting on the home team. This option would go through two more quarterly reports, which always has the ability shake up volatility and option premiums.

You could wait till July and if the stock drops based on Q2 numbers, you could look to initiate another similar position, but the premium decay would also be factored in if you were to stick with the January 18 put. The Risk/Reward ratio is ridiculously low, but then again, if you'd wanted it to be higher, you'd have to suffer the possibility of the put expiring in the money, leaving you with some more Apple shares... a bummer I know.

The one downside of selling puts on a stock you already own and plan on holding for years to come, is you may be made to buy more at not the right time, either for you financially or for the stock. In Apple's case, I do see the stock treading water and potentially staying put or moving downwards, but this would get me excited if I were to sell naked puts.

Final Thoughts

Apple is a whale in the tech community. Being so, they are expected to continue growth and consistently surprise and delight both Main Street and Wall Street. This is hard for any company, let alone one of the most covered companies in the world. If you liked what you saw at WWDC and outright dismiss Pacific Crest's recent downgrade, or even my take on Apple's waning dominance in the smartphone sector, selling naked puts is the best way to profit from others miscalculations and inaccurate analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.