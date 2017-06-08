Kinder Morgan Just Started Playing Hardball

It has been a busy couple of weeks for Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI). Several recent events have occurred both good and bad in my opinion. It seems things have been perceived as mostly bad as of late with the stock down 13% in the last quarter. Nonetheless, the stock is up 2% in the last week. In the following piece we do our best to distinguish whether the current steep discount in Kinder Morgan's shares represents a value trade or trap for concerned current and prospective shareholders.

Value Trade Vs. Trap

You have to buy low to sell high and Kinder Morgan is down significantly. The question is… Does Kinder Morgan represent a value trade or trap?

A value trap is a stock that appears to be a bargain based on fundamentals but has no future catalyst for recovery. The stock traps investors when they buy into the company at low prices and the stock never improves. Sometimes stocks are down for good reason. Sector, industry or company specific headwinds may be so strong and prevalent the company may never recover. In the following sections we will perform a review of Kinder Morgan's current state of affairs to determine if the stock is a value trade or trap.

Recent performance

The stock is down significantly over the past few months. I predicted this would be the case in an earlier piece titled, "Kinder Morgan: Is It Time To Throw In The Towel?" In the piece I stated:

"I believe a major sell signal just flashed."

The major sell signal was a negative technical indicator called a double top reversal pattern. Below is the chart from the previous article posted on February 17, 2017.

Source: finviz.com

The stock was trading at $21.92 at the time. The stock now trades at $18. 65. This represents a 15% drop since my call to sell. Nonetheless, the stock has recently bounced off support and is up 2% in the last week.

Current Chart

Source: finviz.com

The double top I predicted in the previous article has come to fruition. What's more, the stock has fulfilled what is known as the Death Cross. The death cross is a trading pattern where the 50-day SMA crosses below the 200-day SMA. This technical event often indicates future loses are on the way. The good thing is the death cross occurred at approximately the $21 mark so future loses have occurred since the event. The fact the stock just bounced off strongly off support is first sign of life in the stock in recent weeks. Nonetheless, the stock is still in a well-defined downtrend at this time. Yet, the bounce is the first sign things may be about to change. Let's now turn our attention to the potential upside catalysts and positive events.

Upside catalysts and positive events

Several recent events have occurred that may account for the recent bounce in the stock. Positive events for Kinder Morgan are as follows:

Successfully pulled off the IPO of Canadian assets.

Prime Minister Trudeau came out and reiterated his approval and the importance of the Trans Mountain expansion.

VP of finance and investor relations David Michels made a confident statement regarding the prospects of the TMEP. Michels told Bloomberg:"We're confident that (Trans Mountain) will proceed, and we're confident it will proceed on budget and on time," Michels made this statement even though the newly minted British Columbian provincial government has vowed to stop it. That adds weight to his words if you ask me.

Kinder Morgan Canadian President Ian Anderson is playing hardball. Anderson states he would be willing to meet with B.C.'s New Democrats and Greens, who have vowed to stop the project, "but I don't have any concessions planned for any further discussion at this point." He sounds confident to me. I'd say the combination of these positive and forceful remarks by Anderson and Michels means Kinder Morgan may have another ace left to play. We shall see.

Richard Kinder just bought 500,000 more shares. There has been much debate on the subject regarding whether you should put any weight on this purchase by some. The point made is the purchase is dwarfed by his current massive position. I say it's good news. The fact he hasn't sold any of his current massive position is the most prescient point regarding Kinder's shares.

A dividend double is still on the table. In a previous article I stated a dividend double was squarely on the table. I believe a significant dividend increase is still in the cards. The successful IPO of Canadian assets, recent joint ventures, and positive balance sheet moves have made this possible. I would say the dividend increase news is the most important upside catalyst for the company. I do not believe Richard Kinder will disappoint on this.

The Bottom Line

Kinder Morgan is not a value trap. There are significant catalysts for growth at present, both company specific and sector wide. Nonetheless, the downward spiral the stock is caught in may not be over. Even so, Templeton does state the time to buy is at the point of maximum pessimism. We may not be there yet, but I assert we are darn close. If you have a high risk tolerance, now may be a good time to start a small position. Richard kinder did say the company would be updating investors on the company's new dividend guidance in 2017. When this occurs I expect the stock to pop. If you have a low risk tolerance I would suggest waiting until the trend reverses. Higher risk equates to higher reward. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours.

Your input is required!

The true value of my articles is provided by the prescient remarks from Seeking Alpha members in the comments section below. Is Kinder Morgan a value trade or trap? Why or why not? Thank you in advance for your participation.

Final note: If you enjoyed this article, please click the "Follow" button. I would greatly appreciate it.