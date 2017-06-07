WTI Futures Hammered On Bearish EIA Crude Storage Data

Physical oil traders we spoke to today believe this is an anomaly report.

Tanker tracking data put U.S. crude imports 800k to 900k b/d below what the EIA reported.

WTI settled down $2.47/bbl, or -5.13%, to $45.72/bbl for the day.

Traders and investors reacted to the surprise crude storage build by dumping long positions in both futures and energy stocks. The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) fell to a 52-week low today.

Below is a snapshot of what transpired in the EIA report today:

The key factors contributing to the surprise build today were:

Lower-than-expected refinery runs Higher-than-expected crude imports (Iraq and Canada) Lower-than-expected crude exports

The adjustment factor was also a main component of why U.S. crude storage built last week; it explained the 2.514 million bbls of the crude storage build. Speaking to physical oil traders today, we got the sense that next week's EIA crude storage report will have to be revised to reflect the following:

Higher-than-reported gasoline demand; and much lower-than-reported crude imports.

The 8.341 million b/d crude imports reported by the EIA was 800k to 900k b/d higher than what tanker tracking data had. This could be due to timing issues, as the two data sources usually converge. In addition, the weakness today came from a sudden decline in gasoline demand, where the EIA reported a build of 3.324 million bbls.

Overall, the takeaway for most people looking at this EIA crude storage report is that it was bearish, and the implication for global oil markets is that they're still in oversupply despite the OPEC and non-OPEC production cuts. We don't blame them for taking this view, especially given that Iraq saw its exports to the U.S. jump over 1 million b/d.

So, is the global oil market rebalancing?

We think this week's EIA crude storage report will turn out to be a one-time anomaly. As energy investors and traders get more short-term-focused due to the recent negative price action, weekly data fluctuations become more intensified. We wrote an updated oil market think piece for HFI Research subscribers today, and we update our subscriber base first regarding any changes in the global oil market outlook. If you're interested, you can sign up here.

