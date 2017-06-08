Time To Back Up The Truck On Trevali Mining

I'm estimating that the new Trevali will generate CAD $175 million of free cash flow, which will ultimately lead to an array of growth opportunities.

Pending the completion of its acquisition of Glencore mines, Trevali will be the only pure play zinc producer and the "go-to" stock for investors wanting zinc exposure.

Introduction

Trevali Mining (TV in Toronto; OTCQX:TREVF) is a Canada-based, mid-tier base metals mining company focused mainly on Zinc. At present, it operates the Santandar mine in Peru and the Caribou mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada. The company recently announced an agreement with Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) whereby the company would acquire Glencore's:

80% interest in the Rosh Pinah zinc mine in Namibia

90% interest in the Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso

effective 39% interest in the Gergarub project in Namibia

(option to acquire) 100% interest in the Health Steele project in Canada

Trevali shareholders have approved the deal and it is expected to close on or before July 31, 2017. The remaining obstacles to the deal being completed are standard regulatory approvals and Trevali securing a $190-million five-year senior secured credit facility to assist with financing part of the $400-million acquisition package.

The New Trevali

Assuming the deal goes through, Trevali will emerge as primary zinc producer with an even higher concentration of its revenue linked to the metal - about 85%. From the standpoint of its position within the base metals mining universe, the new Trevali would entail the following:

the only pure play, mid-sized zinc producer

the largest mid-sized zinc producer

the 8th largest zinc producer in the world

The completion of this deal would clearly position Trevali as the "go-to" stock for equity exposure to zinc. Unlike most of the other major zinc producers, Trevali does not have a substantial amount of exposure to copper. Trevali provides investors with a unique equity vehicle to potentially profit from the positive supply & demand fundamentals emanating from the zinc market.

For some perspective on the zinc price, here is a 10-year historical chart of the average monthly price ($ per ton):

Zinc Price data by YCharts

On the heels of large mine closures in recent years and Glencore's shuttering of a substantial amount of Australian production in 2015, zinc has clearly broken out of its 2010 to 2016 downtrend. As pointed out in a recent presentation by Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK), zinc treatment charges are at historic lows (low treatment charges signal scarcity of zinc concentrates) and exchange stocks are at 7-year lows. At present, there are plenty of fundamental reasons to be bullish on zinc.

With the Glencore transaction, Trevali's management team moved aggressively to better position the company to take advantage of what it sees as higher zinc prices on the horizon. I think it was the right move for several reasons.

1) Financial Strength

Trevali is moving from a two-mine to a four mine operator that will allow it to begin to lay the groundwork for more synergistic benefits down the road (more on that later). Notably, Rosh Pinah and Perkoa both have the same level of production as its Santander mine (2,000 tons per day); however, their zinc grades are substantially higher and their mine operating expenses (per lb.) are significantly lower. The following table shows how these four mines stack up:

For 2017 Santander Caribou Rosh Pinah Perkoa Measured & Indicated Zinc Grade (range) 4.2 - 4.9% 7% 7.4% - 8.7% 12.4 - 15.5% Estimated Zinc Equivalent Production (million lbs.) 72.9 123.9 113.7 168.5 Estimate of Total Mine Operating Expense ("OPEX") ($million) $73 $120 $72 $135 OPEX per lb. $1.00 $.97 $.63 $.80 Operating Margin ($1.4 per lb. zinc price; excluding depreciation & amortization) 29% 31% 55% 43%

The addition of Rosh Pinah and Perkoa will more than double Trevali's zinc production, while also increasing the structural profitability of its operations.

One impetus for the move may have been the fact that the profitability of Trevali's 2-mine operational model was set to decline substantially this year because of rapidly declining lead grades at Santander. The following table reveals this:

ZE = Zinc Equivalent 2015 2016 2017 Santander Lead Grade (for processed material) 2.1% 1.2% .9% Santander Lead Production (million lbs.) 26.9 15.3 11 (est.) Santander ZE Production (million lbs.) 103.2 92.6 72.9 Santander OPEX per Lb. of ZE Production $.75 $.79 $1.00 (est.) and the overall impact ... Trevali Overall Operating Costs per Lb. of ZE Production $.79 $.83 $1.05 (est.)

(Note: overall operating costs include production costs, smelting, refining & freight costs, royalty expense, general & admin expense, and depreciation & amortization)

The declining lead grades at Santander were clearly eating into the profitability of Trevali's core operations.

The acquisition of these African mines is essential to strengthening Trevali's longer term prospects. It will strengthen its profitability and enable it to generate enough free cash flow for its organic growth ambitions. The following table, based on my estimates, compares the financial impact of the deal:

2017 Estimates assuming $2,800 per ton zinc, $2,000 per ton lead, and $17.5 oz. silver ZE = Zinc Equivalent Trevali's 2016 Results 2017 - 2 Mine Operation (pre acquisition) 2017 - 4 Mine Operation (post acquisition) Overall ZE Production (million lbs.) 152.6 196.8 479 Revenue (million Canadian dollars) CAD $198 CAD $372 CAD $905 Free Cash Flow (million Canadian dollars) CAD $12.5 CAD $52.2 CAD $175.2 Free Cash Flow Margin 6.1% 14% 19.3% Overall Business Cash Costs Per ZE Lb. $1.16 $1.11 Total Cash Costs per ZE Lb. $.97 $1.20 $1.13 Free Cash Flow Per ZE Lb. $.20 $.27

(Note: Trevali had 410,000,000 fully diluted shares before it began financing efforts for the acquisition. I calculate that it will have 823,887,310 fully diluted shares upon completion of the acquisition. I derived this from taking 410,000,000 pre-acquisition, adding the 220,455,000 that were recently issued, and adding the 193,432,310 that will be issued to Glencore upon closing the transaction. I estimated an additional $25 million in CAPEX and $10 million in depreciation & amortization for Rosh Pinah and Perkoa which is similar to Santander and Caribou that have the same size operations.)

Overall Business Cash Costs and Total Cash Costs are derived from my methodology for analyzing the cost efficiency of mining companies. Overall Business Cash Costs are all costs on a cash basis except for expansionary capital expenditures ("CAPEX"). The price of the relevant metal less Overall Business Cash Costs (per lb.) is essentially the cash flow the company earned before investing in the growth of its business. Total Cash Costs are all costs on a cash basis, including all CAPEX necessary to sustain and grow the business. This is the figure you want to focus on. The greater the margin of the price of the metal over the Total Cash Costs, the greater the company's ability is to increase shareholder value through additional exploration, acquisitions, dividends, or share buybacks.

A simple way to think about the results of this table is that Trevali would net $.20 per pound of zinc equivalent production before the acquisition or $.27 per pound of zinc equivalent production after the acquisition.

Here are some highlights regarding this comparison:

I am estimating a 2017 zinc price of $1.40 per lb. ($2,800 per ton). So far in 2017 the metal has averaged about $1.35 per lb. ($2,700 per ton). I think the price is bottoming and it is going to move higher in the coming months.

Trevali will take its free cash flow margin from 14% to 19.3% - an increase of 38%. The result is that by more than doubling its zinc equivalent production, it will more than triple its free cash flow.

Free cash flow of roughly CAD $175 million will enable it to quickly pay down a good portion of its CAD $190 million credit facility and, more importantly, give it the internal cash generation necessary to develop more mines without further shareholder dilution - none of which is even remotely priced into the stock.

The end result here is that Trevali has significant leverage to higher zinc prices and a modest uptick from current levels will really grease the company's organic growth prospects.

2) Durability

Mining is a cyclical business. Although my view is that we are now in the early stages of the current upward cycle, at some point we will face another downturn. A miner that can still generate free cash flow during a downturn is one that will be able to keep its financing costs down and invest in new projects at bargain prices. The ability of Trevali to generate higher free cash flow per pound of production will allow it to establish a more stable cost structure by deepening its production profile without taking on more debt. Even if its Total Cash Costs are not ultimately lower, the stock will still likely trade for a higher multiple, given this durability factor.

3) Springboard to Expansion

One of the more striking aspects of the new Trevali is the sheer volume of free cash flow it will be able to generate (CAD $175 million) compared to its size. This needs to be put into perspective. At the current share price, the new company will have a market capitalization of about CAD $900 million while holding about 65 million tons of resource-rich material. With this amount of cash the company could, in one year, hypothetically buy an entire Tinka Resources (OTCPK:TKRFF) and still have CAD $50 million remaining for dividends, etc. Tinka Resources is a zinc junior closing in on a 30 to 40 million ton project in Peru. Such an acquisition would enable Trevali to generate enough cash internally to increase its resource base by almost 50% in one year through acquisitions.

Other than the ultra-cheap valuation (we'll get to that), I think this springboard for expansion is the most important aspect of the new Trevali and worthy of its own subsection in this article.

Organic Growth Opportunities

Trevali's next phase of internal development lies with its Halfmile and Stratmat mines in New Brunswick, Canada, about 40 km south of its Caribou mine. The following map shows the location of these mines:

Source: Trevali Investor Presentation; used with permission

Trevali is currently pursuing a preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") for the joint development of Halfmile and Stratmat. The combined project currently has a combined resource of about 19.5 million tons with zinc grades in the 5% to 8% range, lead grades in the 2% range, and silver in the 30 g/t range. The Stratmat resource also includes copper and gold.

Halfmile has already undergone a period of trial production (2012) with good metallurgical results. 54% zinc concentrates, 46% lead concentrates, and 27% copper concentrates were produced with silver also being recoverable through the lead concentrate and gold/silver through the copper concentrate. Stratmat has yet to undergo metallurgical testing so this is a potential risk area; however, given the similarities to Halfmile - both are volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposits with the same host of metals (Zn, Pb, Ag, Cu, Au) - I do not see a cause for concern.

Overall, a positive PEA for a combined Halfmile/Stratmat project is very important, because Trevali will need new production to come online in a few years to replace the projected gap that will be left by the current mine schedules for Caribou and Perkoa running out around 2022. If the PEA results are good, then this will send a positive signal to the market that the company will be able to maintain a base level of zinc production for an extended period of time. A poor PEA result for the project would present a longer term risk to the investment story. Investors should keep this on their radar.

As previously mentioned, the Glencore asset acquisition will also give Trevali the option to acquire the Heath Steele project which is strategically located right next to Stratmat (see map above). Its northern claim boundary borders Stratmat's southern claim boundary, so this would essentially be a sizeable extension (e.g., 4,000+ hectares) of the Stratmat property. Any future Heath Steele production could conceivably be fed into the Halfmile/Stratmat facilities, which would tend to lower mining costs. Hub and spoke mining projects provides synergies for mining companies that lead to lower costs and higher margins. Trevali has begun further exploration at Heath Steele, which has so far confirmed the same type of polymetallic VMS mineralization of the Halfmile and Stratmat resources.

Trevali also holds the Ruttan project in Manitoba, Canada. Ruttan is another VMS project with copper as the primary metal. It holds a 20 million ton Inferred Resource grading 1.2% copper and 1.5% zinc. Ruttan was historically even larger than the Flin Flon VMS mine in Manitoba. This 1,994-hectare property in a territory known for large VMS deposits would seem to present positive exploration upside and the potential for a producing mine, longer term.

Valuation

I calculate that Trevali will have 823,887,310 fully diluted shares outstanding after the acquisition, so CAD $175 million of free cash flow comes out to CAD $.21 of free cash flow per share. Trevali is currently trading for CAD $1.10 per share in Toronto, as shown on the following chart:

TV data by YCharts

After soaring in 2016 on the back of climbing zinc prices, the stock has corrected so far in 2017. It is now trading for only 5.2 times my post-acquisition estimate of $.21 per share (free cash flow). This begs the question, "Why the low valuation?" I see two reasons for Trevali's low valuation, one macro and one micro.

At a more macro level, the mining sector is emerging from an extended downturn (2011 to 2015) and investor disbelief still overhangs the sector. To me, the key question is: "Have the miners temporarily peaked and are now looking at an immediate and final cycle low (say, into 2018)?" My answer is no, as I expect the positive supply and demand outlook for copper and especially zinc to boost sentiment. I do expect a substantial 2018-2019 correction probably corresponding with a U.S. recession, but I do think the lows for good mining stocks were made in late 2015. Now given how low zinc inventories are, I think the market has still not made its mind up. Investors are not positioned for a spike in base metal prices and definitely not positioned for a spike in zinc prices (at least when it comes to equity investments).

At a more micro level, after analyzing Trevali, I suspect investors still view the company's production profile as fragile and likely discounting the value of the African assets. To some extent I agree with this and have noted a few related points throughout this article, however, "Is 5 times expected free cash flow a reasonable value?" No way.

Considering all this, I think Trevali has 50% upside over the next several months assuming (1) the acquisition is completed and (2) zinc prices rise to at least the $1.4 lb ($2,800 per ton) level. This would take the stock to CAD $1.65 and a new 52-week high. CAD $1.65 would value the stock a tad under 8 times my estimate for free cash flow per share, which I view as a far more reasonable level. Also, given the tightness of zinc supply and the potential for a price spike to "wake up" the sentiment overhang, there remains the potential for a more substantial move higher.

Strategic Positioning

Given my outlook, I recently established a position in Trevali in many portfolios that I manage. I see the potential for this to remain a longer term entry point (i.e., I don't sell even after a spike higher and keep holding), given the substantial free cash flow that the new Trevali is set to generate.

Investors should remain focused on the Halfmile/Stratmat PEA and the drill results from its broader exploration efforts. If the company's execution leads to the free cash flow generation that I estimated (or better) and it is able to convert this into an even stronger production profile through organic resource upgrades and/or acquisitions, then I would be much more inclined to continue to stay the course. This scenario would also likely lead to a valuation upgrade from the market. I wouldn't get caught up with dividend payments in the near future as I see the real potential for shareholder value being established through organic production growth and right-priced acquisitions.

