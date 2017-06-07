Vienna Insurance Group's Q1 2017 Results: The Compass Points East

In 2018, we also could expect an increase in the dividend, if the company maintains the same profitability level than the one shown in Q1.

Furthermore, intrinsic value is approximately 20%-30% higher than the current price, depending on the assumptions and the methods used.

As VIG’s management used to say: “our compass points east”; Eastern countries, mature or less mature countries, will be more and more important in the company strategy.

Vienna Insurance Group (OTCPK:VNRFY) is primarily traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange under the ticker VIG:AV. I will be referring to the Austrian symbol for the article. Amounts are in euro (€) unless mentioned otherwise. EUR-USD 1.1277. Price of 1 euro in USD as of June, 6, 2017. Furthermore, most of the figures are based on the latest quarterly results of Vienna.

Two weeks ago, Vienna Insurance Group shared its Q1 2017 results on the market. The results were excellent, mainly driven by a lower combined ratio, a commercial development in the CEE countries on the P&C and health segments. The profit was slightly offset by the drop in life insurance profit, due to the management's decision to reduce its exposure to the single life insurance business. Regarding the commercial development, the focus point remains the eastern countries, which grow faster than the traditional markets, especially the Austrian and Czech ones.

As VIG used to say: "our compass points east"; 2017 results will be certainly more impacted by the results from CEE than last year.

And if the positive development continues, VIG's results would be higher and stronger than in the past, the Austria-based insurer conquering a leading position in the Eastern countries.

A Solid Start into 2017 according to VIG's management

Vienna's premiums increased by 0.5% from Q1 2016 to Q1 2017 and reach €2.72 billion ($3.1 billion) in the first three months of 2017. At first glance, the turnover increased very slightly. However main changes happened, especially on the life business side.

Source: Vienna Insurance Group's Q1 2017 Report

The single life business declined by 22.1% to €297 million ($335 million), while the other life and health segments increased by respectively 1.5% and 12.5%. The drop in the single life premiums was planned by the management as the company decided to follow a restrictive underwriting policy for traditional single premium life products, as they are less and less profitable in the context of the low-rate environment. By excluding the single premium life insurance business, premiums increased by 4.2% year-on-year, mainly driven by the P&C business and the health insurance, which is one of the growth segments identified as one of the potential important catalysts for the insurer.

At the segment level, the motor third party liability insurance (called after that "MTPL") decreased slightly by 0.6% to €369 million ($416 million). The drop was entirely offset by the other motor insurance line of business, which grew by 10.7% to €284 million ($320 million). Other property and casualty insurance recorded an increase of 6.8 percent to reach €1.3 billion ($1.5 billion) of premium volume.

In Austria, the gross written premiums decreased by 4.2% to reach 1.3 billion ($1.5 billion); the drop was mainly driven by the life single premium business decline as it was planned and decided by the management.

Source: Vienna Insurance Group's Q1 2017 Report

In other mature markets, the gross written premiums increased, except in Romania, because of MTPL tariff cap which implied less MTPL business (-45.1%)

In CEE markets, the premium development is positive, driven by both organic and external growths.

Source: Vienna Insurance Group's Q1 2017 Report

As mentioned before, Vienna's target is to increase its market share to a minimum of 10% in each of Poland, Hungary, Croatia, and Serbia over the medium term. Furthermore, the Baltic countries are another development axis. That's why Vienna acquired in 2016 the Serbian operation of the French insurer AXA French insurer AXA (OTCQX:AXAHF) as well as the majority of shares in BTA Baltic Insurance Company AAS. Regarding the different CEE countries, Vienna's premium volume increased in all countries. The only exception was the other markets, which include non-CEE markets (Germany and Liechtenstein).

In Hungary, the portfolio grew in all lines of business, as well as for the Bulgarian portfolio, even if the other property business declined in this country. In The Baltic and the remaining CEE markets, the growth was driven by the acquisitions done in 2016, respectively BTA and AXA's Serbian operations. In Turkey/Georgia, the growth was driven by health in Georgia (+ €6.8 million).

VIG On Track to Achieve Target for 2020 Plan

Vienna's profit before tax grew by 22.4% to €109.6 million ($124 million). The companies in the Czech Republic and Austria made the largest contribution to group profit, namely 38% and 35%. The traditional markets remained the most major contributors to group profit, as they represented 91.6% of the total profit of the company in the first quarter of 2017. In Q1 2016, they represented only 89.5% of the total group profit.

Source: Vienna Insurance Group's Q1 2017 Report

The increase in the profit of these largest contributors is mainly driven by the P&C situation improvement, especially in Austria and in Romania. In the Czech Republic, higher claims expenses deteriorated the profit of the Czech entity. In Poland, the profit was impacted by a decreasing financial result (- €2.9 million).

In the CEE countries, the profit development was also encouraging as the losses in the Baltic reduced and the profit jumped in Hungary, Bulgaria and the remaining CEE countries. In the other markets, the results slightly increased, proving again that top line evolution is not entirely correlated to the profit change for an insurance company.

Source: Vienna Insurance Group's Q1 2017 Report

On the overall view, the combined ratio improved to 96.9%, mainly driven by favorable claims development in Baltic, Poland, and Austria. However, the cost ratio increased by 1.5 percentage points due to higher expenses, in spite of the efforts done in Austria, Romania, and Slovakia.

Source: Vienna Insurance Group's Q1 2017 Report

Except for the Baltic and Turkey/Georgia region, the combined ratio is below 100% in all the countries, meaning that the profitability is increasing. Furthermore, the Baltic's profitability in the P&C segment was improving as the combined, still above 100%, was improving by 23.9 percentage point to 107.7%. The alarming point remains the Czech Republic, as the combined ratio deteriorated by 6.2 percentage points.

Source: Vienna Insurance Group's Q1 2017 Report

In Health segment, the profit before taxes grew by 7.6% to €10.9 million ($12 million) while the profit before taxes related to life insurance declined by 20.7% to €39.4 million ($44 million). The decrease in life insurance business profitability is mainly related to the management's decision to reduce its exposure to single life insurance products. In health, even if the profit increased by 7.6%, an absolute basis it only rose by €0.7 million ($0.8 million), proving that the health business remains the smallest contributor to the group profit, in spite of a high commercial development.

In our view, traditional markets will continue to be the largest contributors of the group profit, but CEE countries' contribution will grow in the future, as it is the main development axis for the Austrian insurer. If the company would succeed to improve the profitability of its eastern portfolio and to develop in the CEE countries the health business, the profit could jump more than it did in Q1. The combined ratio of the group would not reach the 95% target; however, we could expect the company to deliver a combined ratio between 96% and 97%, depending on the claims development. For the life business, the profit might decrease compared to 2016, but Q2 results will be relevant to have a better view on the FY2017 expectations.

And Now What's Next?

Regarding Q1 results, we could have a positive look on the future perspectives of the company. Depending on the claims steering and the commercial development, we could expect to have an earnings per share between €2.10 ($2.4) and €2.30 ($2.6), a P/E of 11 and a P/B of 0.3. Regarding the historical multiples, the company would be overvalued by 30%, the historical P/E and P/B amounting rather to 14-15 and 0.8-0.10. Looking only the historical data could be criticized. Hence the intrinsic value could be slightly less than estimated above.

Furthermore, the investors should keep in mind that the float is only 30%, as the Vienna Insurance Foundation is the principal shareholder of the company. Hence decisions regarding dividend growth or commercial development would be mainly linked to the strategic choices decided by the foundation. Hopefully, the foundation was mainly a passive shareholder in the past, preferring having a regular dividend increase and even approving the choice of VIG's management to cut the dividend in 2015 after the impact of the impairments on intangible assets.

