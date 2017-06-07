Profit From Privatization Of Air Traffic Control With Iridium Communications

The plan will likely to contribute to the progress towards satellite-based tracking.

On June 5, 2017, President Trump introduced a plan to privatize air traffic control system. Some companies are going to profit from this initiative significantly, which is seen by their price movements. Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) is one of the most evident leaders in the field of satellite communication, and the corporation is likely to gain from the plan. This is already seen by an increase of the IRDM stock price by more than 9% in two days. I already wrote about IRDM in one of my articles, and this article explains why Iridium is still a buy.

Air traffic control

The proposal of the President implies a spin-off of the system which controls air traffic from the Federal Aviation Administration (NYSEARCA:FAA). Trump expects these actions would lead to increased route efficiency, fewer delays, and higher reliability. It is also noted by the Administration previous air traffic reforms have failed, thus wasting money of taxpayers. While there are opponents of the initiative, it is possible that the plan, having been executed, would contribute to the progress towards satellite-based tracking instead of ground radars.

Iridium's Business

Iridium Communications offers telecommunications products and services powered by satellite. The corporation operates a network of 66 low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, thus providing a "true global coverage." Harris CapRock states:

This type of orbit allows them to provide constant coverage through a constellation of several satellites that are closer to Earth, offering a significant performance advantage with low latency.

The primary source of revenue for Iridium is subscription service revenue. Thus, Q1 2017 ended with 869,000 total billable subscribers, with 25% of revenue generated from providing services to the U.S. government.

Importantly, the existing satellite network is currently being replaced by a new, more efficient constellation of NEXT satellites, which are expected to enhance the speed of data communication, coverage, and quality. On May 2, the company announced the first set of NEXT satellites had been integrated into the constellation, while the next launch, which will be performed by SpaceX, is scheduled on June 29.

Iridium and air traffic surveillance

So, how will Iridium profit from the plan to privatize traffic control? Primarily, through Iridium's subsidiary Aireon, which already provides the solutions needed for air traffic surveillance. The services are based on Iridium's constellation of satellites, thus promising low latency and global real-time coverage.

This space-based ADS-B receiver network will relay signals from all ADS-B equipped aircraft to controllers worldwide, allowing 100 percent global air traffic surveillance regardless of terrain, location or infrastructure and without requiring any additional surveillance infrastructure by the ANSPs or equipage by the airlines.

(Source: Company website)

Notably, the company has a list of partners with big names: Iridium Communications, NAV CANADA, the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA), Enav, and Naviair, with support from supplier Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS).

The progress of Aireon and its importance for Iridium were emphasized during Q1 2017 earnings call. It was stated Aireon completed flight testing with FAA, NAV Canada, and "company-sponsored inspection aircraft," thus validating "the performance of its space-based tracking and surveillance services." The initial results showed the testing was a success.

Moreover, Iridium claimed Aireon has agreements with Airways New Zealand and ANSPs of Spain and France. Combined, the customers represent "a big share of the world's global airspace."

However, one of the most important partnerships is the agreement with Malaysia Airlines. The management of Iridium describes "the tragic event of 2014" as a "wake-up call to the whole airline industry." In April, three years after the event, Malaysia Airlines signed an agreement with Aireon to implement flight tracking to the aircraft. The solution will provide 100% global, minute-by-minute tracking powered by satellites, thus resulting in greater visibility of aircraft's exact location.

As a result, Aireon seems to be a leader in air traffic surveillance, as the company offers superior products and services to a broad list of customers and partners.

Another important for future success fact is that Iridium already has established ties with the U.S. government. As I have mentioned earlier, in 2016, the company derived more than 25% of revenue from the government, with Department of Defense being the primary customer. Therefore, if the privatization of air traffic surveillance takes place, it will be easier for Iridium than for any other satellite corporation to offer its solutions.

Investing in IRDM

In my previous article on Iridium, I valued the corporation using DCF model. The analysis showed the fair price of the stock was $13.3, representing 30% upside potential.

The current price is 8% higher ($10.8) than the price at the moment of writing the previous article. However, I still believe the company is attractive for investment, especially in light of the aforementioned initiative of the government. Moreover, in Q1 2017, Iridium reported 30% increase in net income YoY, thus reinforcing my opinion.

Conclusion

Overall, Iridium and its subsidiary Aireon are clear leaders in satellite communication and air traffic control systems. The services are powered by the effective constellation of LEO satellites, providing low latency and global coverage. As a result, if the plan of the president to privatize traffic control system is executed, Iridium will be the first candidate to profit from the initiative. Even after 8% price appreciation, the current level of IRDM stock still provides a sound opportunity to invest in the corporation, with the target price of $13.3.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.