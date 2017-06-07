Why Haven't You Bought Dave & Buster's Yet?

You may recall that back in the very last week of 2015, I detailed my experience at Dave & Buster's (NASDAQ:PLAY) and was completely astonished by the sheer size and atmosphere of the establishment I visited. After dropping a quick hundred dollars, I realized that Dave & Buster's was a cash cow, and this was without looking even looking into the financials of the company. I simply looked around and observed what was happening around me. I called for a buy and since then shares have appreciated a whopping 80%. Simply amazing. The question is, why is it so successful?

First the company is well managed. Second, it is how the company makes its money. Right now we have a decent economy and oil prices are low which means consumers have more discretionary spending. Recreation is always the first to go in a tight economy or expensive gas environment. Operationally, Dave & Buster's makes money in two ways really. First, it charges for gaming, and second, it sells food and beverages, including alcohol. What I like is that the company charges more credits for what you would consider 'better' games. In my personal experience, I quickly realized just how fast these credits could go, especially as a child just swiping a card, not realizing how much money is being spent. Some of the games could run $3.00 a swipe. On the food side, I was surprised at the high quality compared to what I had expected, and the meals were very reasonably priced. On top of that, as I mentioned there is alcohol serve at the full bar which is complete with over a dozen big screen TVs to offer sporting events and other entertainment. After this incredible run, are the financials backing up my anecdotal observations and can we stay in the name?

Well so far it is pretty clear that the company's winning ways will continue. But the name is expensive at almost 30 times earnings. In the company's recently reported quarter, total revenues increased a strong 16.1% to $304.2 million from $262.0 million in Q1 2016. Across all stores, food and beverage revenues increased 10.8% from Q1 2016 to $129.8 million from $117.1 million. This represented 42.7% of all sales. Games, of course, are still the biggest money maker. The 'amusements and other' revenues increased 20.3% to $174.3 million year-over-year and represented 57.3% of total revenues in Q4 2016.

The strength in operations continues and revenues edged past estimates by $4.3 million. While I found those numbers to be interesting, I like to see strong growth in comps. This is really a key indicator for me in any type of retail or entertainment setting. That said, comparable store sales continue to be strong. They increased 2.2% in Q1 2016. While the number is positive, the lower pace of growth may be an issue some investors are taking note of, but it is a blip on an otherwise strong quarter. Much of the same-store sales growth was driven by a 2.4% increase in walk-in sales, as well as a 0.7% increase in special event sales, such as birthdays and corporate outings. Thanks to some openings, non-comparable store revenues increased by $36.5 million Q1 2017 to $57 million.

What tends to kill businesses like this are high operating costs. These can pressure margins, earnings and subsequently crush a growth stock like this. Therefore, operating costs are an important metric to be aware of. Total operating costs were $229.9 million in the quarter. Taking into account revenues, operating income increased to $64.2 million in Q1 2017 from $51.1 million in Q1 2016. The key here is that, as a percentage of total revenues, operating income increased to 21.1%, from 19.5%. That is a major positive.

Turning to net income, we see this metric increased to $42.8 million, or $0.98 per share, in Q1 2017 compared to a net income of $31.2 million, or $0.72 per share last year. After adjusting for a tax benefit, earnings per share was $0.87 and this beat estimates by $0.06. This type of growth is the direction I look for when I make a buy call as I did over a year ago.

Looking ahead it seems the growth will continue, but the pace is slowing a bit. However I like this management team. They are growing the company slowly and manageably. Looking ahead for fiscal 2017, the company will open twelve new stores. Further, the company will penetrate several new markets. It also upped its guidance. As for finances, the company sees total revenues of $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. It still sees comparable store sales increasing 2% to 3%. Adjusted net income should be $107 to $111 million, up from previously guided $101 million to $105 million. Finally, the company reauthorized an additional $100 million share repurchase program through the end of fiscal 2018. I called this a top pick in 2016 and it delivered. Here in 2017, the winning ways continue, but let the stock pull back to do more buying under $70.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PLAY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.