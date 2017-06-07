Time To Reconsider Value Investing

What's Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos laughing about in the photo above? It would be fitting if he were laughing at value investors. While they've been obsessing with income statements, he's been inventing the future.

We've made this point before, for example last August (Tell Me More About Amazon's P/E). Amazon's performance since then:

And before that, in January of 2016, when Amazon had a P/E ratio of 864 (Einhorn Shorted Amazon - You Shouldn't).

Our system also was bullish on Amazon in September of 2015, including it in the hedged portfolio in this article.

And if you look at our interactive backtests about two thirds of the way down this page, you'll see our system was bullish on Amazon back in 2013.

How Amazon has done since then:

Amazon was the first name that came to mind when reading David Van Knapp's well-written primer on valuation and value investing (Do You Value Valuation?). We'll share our system's current take on Amazon in a moment, but first we'll explicate our broader points about value investing.

Forget About Value Investing

Forgetting about value investing sounds a bit hyperbolic, but what's the point of it? An obvious point in favor of it would be if it led to better returns, but as Robin Wigglesworth pointed out in Saturday's Financial Times - "Torpid value stocks test the nerves" - (paywalled here), that hasn't been the case recently:

It has been a tough, frustrating ear for the loyal disciples of investment legends such as Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffett (Wigglesworth notes later in the article that Buffett recently expressed regret for not having invested in Amazon). Value stocks - cheaper, out-of-favor but fundamentally solid companies - have languished behind the runaway train of technology shares, renowned for their growth prospects.

Any strategy can have a bad year, but this chart, included in the article, shows that value has lagged both growth and the broader market over the last 10 years.

Not only has value lagged, according to that chart, but it sank even lower than the broader market during the 2008 crash.

So if it doesn't necessarily generate better returns - and didn't offer any advantage in even relative safety during the last market crash - why do you care so much about value?

Is it because you think your value stocks will somehow protect you against the next market correction, because they have a margin of safety? Sorry: There is no margin of safety. The fundamental data you're looking at is 90 days old or older, and you have no idea what the next quarter holds. Your guess at intrinsic value is just that, a guess, and even value investors who do this for a living get it wrong. Heck, Seth Klarman, who literally wrote the book on the subject (Margin of Safety), got it wrong with Syneron Medical (NASDAQ:ELOS), buying it at over $20 per share.

No doubt the margin of safety failed him on other stocks too. Syneron comes to mind because we had the misfortune of owning it at one point too.

Another Approach To Security Selection

We use a different security selection approach, one detailed in a recent article (Introducing Bulletproof Investing). In a nutshell, we look for names that a) are going up in price; b) look like they may continue to go up in price, according to option sentiment; and c) are relatively inexpensive to hedge.

To find those names, we boil the ocean. We run two screens to avoid bad investments on the 3,400-plus stocks, ETFs, and ETNs with options traded on them every day, and estimate potential returns over the next six months for each of the names that pass. Then, we sort the survivors by potential return net of hedging cost, and the ones at the top of the list are what goes into our bulletproof portfolios.

Because our security selection method doesn't consider fundamentals at all (necessarily, because many ETFs and ETNs don't have P/E ratios, for example), it doesn't explicitly look for growth, but it does often pick up growth names such as Amazon. We'll use Amazon as an example to show how our system calculates potential returns for securities as part of its security selection process.

Calculating A Potential Return For Amazon

As of Tuesday's close, our system was still bullish on Amazon. In our daily list of the top names in our universe, it was ranked 15th out of the 1,959 securities that passed our two screens.

Here's a screen capture from our admin panel on the backend of our website, showing Amazon's numbers as of Tuesday's close.

"Long-Term Return" here is the average 6-month return over the last 10 years. "Short Term Return" is its return over the last six months. "6m Exp Return" is the mean of the two. Our site starts with the assumption that recent returns will start to revert to the long-term average.

That was our initial idea for estimating potential returns. We discussed it with a noted finance academic, who found it reasonable, but we ran into a problem when we started ranking stocks this way, after running them through a screen to see if they could be hedged with optimal puts. The ones with the highest "6m Exp Returns" invariably had two things in common: they were very inexpensive to hedge with puts, and their recent charts were flat. Can you guess why?

The reason was that news had broken they were to be acquired, and their shares had jumped (spiking their most recent six-month performance), but from there on their shares generally traded within pennies of the proposed acquisition price. They were cheap to hedge with puts for the same reason: option market participants expected the acquisition to go through. Put more generally: option market participants expected the stock price to remain within a tight range until the options expired.

So we needed a screen to weed these stocks out, and the one we came up with was attempting to hedge them with optimal collars (We explained how to find optimal puts and optimal collars in this article). If most investors thought the mergers would go through, there'd be few, if any, bids on call options with higher strike prices than the merger price. When that worked, we decided to generalize the process.

Here's how that works with the Amazon example: the site attempted to hedge it over the next several months against a greater than 9% decline using the least expensive collar (the optimal collar) capped at the mean of the most recent six-month return and the long-term average six-month return. If it can do so, that's the "Adj Exp Return." If the security is also hedgeable against a >9% decline over the next several months with an optimal put, there's an additional adjustment; otherwise, the "Adj Exp Return" is the potential return. In the case of Amazon, it was hedgeable with such a collar, as you can see below in this screen capture from the Portfolio Armor iOS app using the same parameters.

As you can see above, it was possible to hedge Amazon using these parameters on Tuesday, and the last figure shown, "net cost as % of position" is the same as the hedging cost shown in the screen capture from our admin panel, rounded to two decimal points.

The Impact Of Hedging

Once we've selected a handful of top securities for a portfolio, we use hedging to strictly limit risk. The hedging cost in the Amazon example was calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts and the bid price of the calls: since you can often place those trades within the spreads, your cost would likely have been less than 3.73% of position value. But say it was 3.73%. What are your best and worst case scenarios here?

Best case: Up 19.27% (23% minus the hedging cost).

Worst case: Down 9% (the threshold includes the hedging cost).

How does that compare to the best and worst case scenarios for your favorite unhedged value stock?