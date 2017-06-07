Phillips 66: A Buy On The Dip

I think now is an excellent opportunity to take a long position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The stock is trading well-off of its 2017 highs and provides a stable, growing yield to investors. This plays into large total return potential for the second half of the year. Fundamentals haven't been so positive as of late, with significant challenges amounting from lower gas prices and high refined product inventories. However, one positive development this quarter has been the Gulf Coast crack spread averaging a higher level than in Q1, so the Q2 earnings report should show considerable strength and help pick PSX up out of these lows. This is a large buy on the dip opportunity, especially from the long-term perspective.

Source: Phillips 66

First Quarter Shake-Up

The first quarter's earnings report highlighted several key items shareholders should be aware of. First, refining capacity utilization dropped substantially to 84%. Fortunately, this wasn't based upon anything the company wasn't expecting. A lag of 14% is credited to planned maintenance and turnarounds. However, even with this planned maintenance, the problems were still plentiful. Despite the crack spread averaging a decent quarter, the top line did suffer. This isn't to be viewed as a normal quarter for the company and investors should largely do their due diligence viewing this quarter as an anomaly. We should reasonably expect a capacity utilization rate back above 90% next quarter.

Source: Investor Presentation

Interestingly enough, the lower refining utilization figure did not impact other items on the company's income statement For example, EBITDA actually improved QOQ from $192 million to $292 million. Net income also improved QOQ from $162 million to $534 million. This is great momentum that the company can carry into the summer driving season. Additionally, as the bottom line grows in prosperity, the potential for a higher dividend is put on the table. Thus, it was really only the top line that was impacted by the maintenance. Additionally, had the maintenance not taken place, PSX would've improved by two percentage points over the 2016 average.

I will say one major impact that is a negative development is the massive decline in free cash flow. In Q4 2016, the company had negative free cash flow of -$146 million and this past quarter, it declined to -$1.02 billion. This was rooted in a negative operating cash flow figure of -$549 million. So, it makes sense why PSX has been trading down and if we view Q1 2017 as an anomaly, then the rest of the year is looking up. On the bright side, there are two projects coming online this year, the Billings heavy crude project, this quarter, and the Ponca City diesel recovery project in Q4 2017. Additionally, continued expansion of their marketing activities will help to offset some of this short-term weakness. Notably, the company is adding 25-30 gas stations in Europe per year.

Free cash flow is of particular concern to me because the company has a lot of outflows right now. In 2016, the company spent $2.84 billion on capital expenditure and close to $2 billion in share repurchases. While the company has more than enough liquidity to keep funding actions like these, consecutive quarters of negative free cash flow, especially to the magnitude experienced in Q1 2017, will result in this company's financial stability being called into question by analysts. What could be worse is that guidance could be lowered or capex dialed back in order to stay within budget. The company plans on spending $2.7 billion in capex this year, while also estimating $2.73 billion in dividend outflows for the full year.

From a more macro perspective, another factor to consider is that refined products inventories are still well above their five-year average. These inventories currently stand at 237 million barrels, which is down about 4 million barrels YOY, but we're going to need to see the drawdown this year extend past last year's, so the market can rebalance. This average has been ticking up for several years now, so a change in the cycle would prove as a potential longer-term shift in the market, where supply doesn't seem so gluttonous.

Source: EIA

In terms of an update on the crack spread, we'll focus on the Gulf Coast crack, given the relative density of PSX's operations. The crack spread has really seen a strong Q2, with the average well nearing $14-15/barrel. This is positive news because it allows PSX to capture a higher level of profitability on the upcoming Q2 earnings report. Additionally, that stronger bottom line is an input for operating cash flow, which really struggled last quarter. Thus, receiving a boost in cash flow will also help this company retain strength and signal to the market that investments are safe.

Source: HSNO

A Clear Buying Opportunity

PSX has trended above $85 three times in the last two years, gaining not much ground past that level. However, it's seldom retained positioning where it currently is and I think the downside risk here is limited to $72, which would be a loss of about 8.3% from the current level. Upside potential, however, is much larger, with the stock potentially going to $86 in the short-term. That would indicate a return of about 13.44% before dividends. I think shareholders have to look at the consolidation below and recognize that this is a real opportunity.

The stock is trading below both is primary moving averages and the 200 DMA is rather flat, indicating no clear directionality for the next trend; however, taking the calculated leap of faith and recognizing that this is a buy on the dip opportunity, as Q1 2017 was unusually inadequate, will prove to be a smart investment decision in a few months' time. Momentum is flat and not swinging any one direction and even in the last couple of weeks, the stock is down a few percentage points, creating another window for investors to get in.

Source: StockCharts

On a one-year chart, it's more clear that this company is well off of its highs. The large uptrend to finish out 2016 was too much too soon and with weak performance in Q1, this stock quickly fell back to earth. From a value perspective, this is what you want as a shareholder - not having to buy at the top. This is one of the lowest levels experienced in the last twelve months and with the yield now up to 3.64%, shareholders are receiving an above average yield with decent capital gains potential over the next twelve months.

Source: StockCharts

Conclusion

Investors should consider adding PSX to their portfolio for a stable dividend component and a company that is focused on delivering shareholder value. The stock has effectively moved sideways the past four months, after a strong initial slide to kickoff 2017. A difficult Q1 2017 report was due to nothing more than planned maintenance and investors shouldn't let this impact their outlook on the stock, as it was an anomaly quarter. I like PSX at the current level, especially from a time frame longer than the next twelve months. Should macro factors improve, as well, this stock can easily trade above $85 by the end of the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PSX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.