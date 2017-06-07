EIA June STEO And Where U.S. Gas Production Is Headed

Our forecast for 2018 supply growth currently differs what the EIA is expecting by 1.5 Bcf/d.

Welcome to the STEO edition of Natural Gas Daily!

EIA released its June STEO (short-term energy outlook) yesterday. Here are some of the main highlights:

1) EIA revised lower its 2017 gas production down by 0.8 Bcf/d to 73.3 Bcf/d.

2) EIA forecasts November EOS at 3.89 Tcf, above where the market is, and where we are forecasting.

3) EIA revised higher 2018 gas production to 76.6 Bcf/d up 3.3 Bcf/d from 2017. (Previous forecast was 2.5 Bcf/d, or 0.8 Bcf/d increase)

Here’s where US gas production is at today:

Source: HFI Research

Although EIA has revised lower gas production for 2017 several times in a row now, it still expects pretty material supply growth in 2018 (3.3 Bcf/d increase). Our forecast currently differs from EIA’s estimate on 2018 production figures. While our 2017 estimates are getting closer, we are still 1.5 Bcf/d apart in our 2018 estimate.

US natural gas production has bottomed in April and has recovered back above 71 Bcf/d. June month-to-date production thus far has been above 71 Bcf/d, and is expected to move higher throughout the month. We expect US gas production to end 2017 around 73.5 Bcf/d. How we exit 2017 will ultimately drive how much production growth we will see for 2018.

The ultimate question on everyone’s mind right now is how much supply will grow next year. EIA expects demand growth of 2.9 Bcf/d in 2018, so if supply grows less than that, we would have another tight fundamental balance for 2018.

For the time being, natural gas will move in response to the latest weather trend update. We will be posting any material updates on the natural gas market to HFI Research subscribers first, so if you are interested, you can sign up here.

