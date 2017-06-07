PlayStation Continues To Drive Sony Upwards

Sony build an impressive ecosystem of PlayStation family, which creates value for its shareholders quarter after quarter, and in my opinion, this is the greatest asset that the company has.

Back in 2014, Sony (NYSE:SNE) unveiled its reorganization plan, which included sale of a number of its assets, spinning off its businesses, laying off staff, and focusing on increasing profitability of its major divisions. Since that time, the company with its CEO Kaz Hirai achieved extraordinary results, as the stock more than doubled, and revenue started to grow.

In the latest quarter, Sony finally had a positive operating income of $843 million and a net income of $250 million. As expected, game & network services division was one of the best performers during the fiscal quarter and improved its sales by 21%. And, as the G&NS division continues to be one of the biggest drivers of Sony's growth, it's important to understand how the company plans to use it to improve its overall business performance.

The G&NS division mostly consists of products from the PlayStation family like PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, VR, and others. And, as the gaming industry continues to increase in value and is predicted to grow at ~6% annually, Sony has a real chance to establish even a stronger foothold there and continue to dominate the hardware sector of a console market.

Recently, Sony announced two major news. First was about the sales of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro that together reached 60 million units shipped worldwide. This is an important milestone for the company, which released its first 8th generation console only a few years back in 2013, and considering the current rate of growth, the management believes that it can sell another 18 million units by April 2018, which is going to make the company an even more attractive investment.

The second news was about the sales of PlayStation VR that reached 1 million units shipped worldwide in only half a year since its launch. Considering that virtual technology is still a novelty in today's world, the fact that Sony successfully tested it and sold in such a great amount for entertainment purposes shows us that there's a big demand for innovation in this space, and Sony should use this fact in its favor going forward.

As we can see, Sony built an impressive ecosystem of PlayStation family that continues to innovate on a daily basis and successfully sell its products and services. Its support for the first and third party developers helps to bring better games into the market and drives user engagement, which results in value creation for the company and its shareholders.

In addition, Sony spends a chunk of the cash it earned from the division into expanding its businesses. From the graph below, we could see that during the last year, the operation profit improved by more than 6%, despite the fact that a big portion of the revenue was spent to grow the company.

Overall, Sony made a lot of progress since its reorganization that started back in 2014. G&NS division continues to lead the growth, as the PlayStation family beats new records every quarter, and I see no reason why the party should stop. In fiscal 2017, Sony plans to increase sales of the gaming division by 14.6% Y/Y, which is a conservative number, but very easy to achieve too, considering the current pace of growth. And, as the other divisions also start to slowly create value, Sony seems like a great business to invest into for the long term.

