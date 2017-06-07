Alphabet's (GOOG) Management Hosts 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript)

Alphabet Incorporated (NASDAQ:GOOG)

2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

June 07, 2017 12:00 PM ET

Executives

Eric Schmidt - Executive Chairman

John Doerr - Director

David Drummond - SVP Corporate Development, Chief Legal Officer, Secretary

Sergey Brin - President, Director

Prasad Ram - Director of Engineering

Ruth Porat - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Ivy Jack - NorthStar Asset Management

Natasha Lamb - Arjuna Capital

Justin Danhof - General Counsel, National Center for Public Policy Research

Dan Gluesenkamp - Executive Director, California Native Plant Society

Meredith Benton - Walden Asset Management

Eric Schmidt

It's a great pleasure to invite all of you back. I hope everybody enjoyed their breakfast, I certainly did. And it's my privilege to invite you and welcome you to our Shareholder Meeting. I'm of course Eric Schmidt, the Executive Chairman you know me. Everybody should have registered. If you haven’t, please go ahead and get your badge so we know who you are. There is an agenda that includes on the back the rules and procedure for the meeting, which we will of course be following.

I want to make sure everybody knows we've got a couple of folks here. I'm just going to describe them starting with John Doerr, one of our longest serving Board members and my personal friend for many decades and a fantastic intra-capitalist. John Hennessey, among other things, a brilliant computer scientist and former president, I guess just recently step down at Stanford and remaining at Stanford as Executive Scientist and also on our Board. And of course we have Larry Page. It's hard to describe the contribution that Larry Page has made to the world. I’d like to say that he is one of the most extraordinary human beings alive today, and I'll stop there. I can go on, but I know, he hates this so I want to be respectful and just say let's start with that as our threshold.

You are going to hear from Ruth Porat, Myself and David Drummond, and who are part of the management. We also have Mora Stanley, she is a representative of Computershare, I didn’t see where she was -- oh there she is. And so would you raise your hand there, and she is right over here on the right. And she is our inspector of elections, so make sure the numbers add that was the problem in another award show. And Andrew Cotton and Matthew Taggart, representatives of Ernst & Young, where are those two, over here. Okay, sitting in the opposite corner. And they are our independent accountants and they've done this for ever, and of course are doing a great job. What we normally do here is we have the formal procedural part of the meeting and then we have what will happen is I'll do a short update at where we are and go right to your questions.

David Drummond, my colleague for 20 years, I think, close to 20 years will now run the proper part of the meeting. I think you all know he is the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of everything. So David…

David Drummond

Well, thanks everyone. And welcome to the Annual Meeting, stockholders, as well as the annual opportunity for Eric and myself to wear a tie on the Google premises. So we're really glad to have you here. So quick note about logistics, as stated in the rules and procedure that you probably should have received, stockholder should not address the meeting until you are recognized. As Eric said, we have a question-and-answer period, so you can ask your questions after we've finished the formal business. So when we get to the Q&A period, if you'd like to ask a question, we usually have mics, I don't see them, maybe they'll be there in the Q&A period where you can step up to the mic and ask your question. Once you've been recognized, when you're recognized, please identify yourself and your status as either a stockholder or a representative of the stockholder and then you can ask your question.

I've received the affidavits of mailing from Computershare and Broadridge, which state that the notice of the meeting was dually given. All stockholders of Class A and/or Class B common stock as of the close of business on April 19, 2017 are entitled to vote at this meeting. I’ve also been advised by the inspector of elections that holders of our outstanding Class A and Class B common stock, representing at least the majority of the voting power of our outstanding Class A and Class B common stock which are entitled to vote, is represented in person or by proxy at today's meeting. And I apologize for the longest sentence in the history of mankind that I just read. Therefore, a quorum is present today and the meeting is dually constituted and the business of the meeting can proceed.

So the first item of business, as always, is election of directors. We have 12 directors to be elected at the meeting today. Those directors will hold office until 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The Board of Directors is nominated to following; Larry Page, Sergey Brin, Eric Schmidt, John Doerr, Roger Ferguson, Diane Greene, John Hennessy, Ann Mather, Alan Mulally, Paul Otellini, Ram Shriram, and Shirley Tilghman. Now, our bylaws require that stockholders provide advanced notice of their intent to nominate persons as directors. We didn't receive any such notice so accordingly, I declare the nominations for directors closed.

Now, the next matter being submitted to our stockholders is the ratification of the appointment by the Board of Ernst and Young as our independent registered public accounting firm. And our Board has recommended that our stockholders ratify the appointment of Ernst and Young as our public accounting firm for the 2017 fiscal year.

The next matter that we've submitted to stockholders is the approval of an amendment to our 2012 stock plan to increase the number -- the maximum number of shares of our Class C capital stock that can be issued under the plan by 15 million shares of Class C capital stock. Our Board has also recommended that our stockholders approve this amendment to the 2012 stock plan, all of that's described in detail in our proxy statement.

Now, the next matter being submitted on an advisory basis is the approval of the compensation awarded to Alphabet's named executive officers. Our executive compensation program and the compensation paid to our named executive officers is described in full on pages 38 to 48 of our proxy statement. Now our compensation programs are overseen by the Leadership Development and Compensation Committee of the Board and they reflect our philosophy to pay all of our employees, including our named executive officers, in ways that support our primary business objectives and mission. Our Board of Directors has recommended that our stockholders approve the compensation awarded to our named executive officers.

The next matter being submitted to the stockholders is an advisory vote again to determine the frequency of the future stockholder vote regarding compensation awarded to the named executive officers. So how often we're going to have the advisory vote that we just -- I just discussed. Now our Board of Directors has recommended that our stockholders vote for a frequency of every three years for the stockholder advisory vote on compensation awarded to the named executive officers.

Okay, so now the next seven items are all stockholder proposals. Our Board of Directors is unanimously recommended that our stockholders vote against all seven stockholder proposals that will be presented. You have the arguments for in our proxy statements as well as the Company's response to each of the proposals. So let's start with the first one. It's being brought by John Chevedden, James McRitchie, Myra K. Young, and the NorthStar Asset Management Funded Pension Plan, as the co-lead filers, as well as Boston Common Asset Management as a co-filer. Ms. Ivy Jack who is representing NorthStar Asset Management will be presenting the proposal there she is. Miss Jack you’ll have a total of three minutes to make a statement about the proposal and I'll advise you when your time is up. Go ahead.

Ivy Jack

Good morning. My name is Ivy Jack from NorthStar Asset Management in Boston, the beneficial owner $7.2 million of Alphabet common stock. Fellow shareholders, I'm here to represent resolution number six: a good governance proposal about equal voting rights. When shareholders of common stock do not have an equal right to weigh in on significant governance matters, we subject our sales to greater financial risk. When Alphabet went public, shareholders already lacked opportunities to give substantive input into matters of policy. Alphabet’s voting structure is heavily weighed to favor insiders given that Class B shares are granted 10 times the voting rights of Class A shares. Matters were made worse when Class B insiders voted in a brand new class of stock with zero voting rights. The fact that this was approved is particularly remarkable because our calculations show that only 15% of Class A outside shares that voted approved of establishing Class C capital stock. How is this possible?

Well, this management passed because Mr. Brin and Mr. Page who currently owned only 11% of the outstanding shares of the Company, together have 51% of the voting power. While we can ignore this reality when profits are up this voting structure constitutes a considerable risk to governance and shareholder value. Our Company's own 10-K identified this risk when it states that the concentration of our stock ownership limits our stockholders’ ability to influence corporate matters and at the Class C structure could pull long the duration of Larry and Sergey's current relative ownership of our voting power and their ability to elect all of our directors to determine the outcome of most matters submitted to a vote of our stockholders.

In other words, it continues to be impossible for outside shareholders to have any meaningful input on Company decisions. Furthermore, the 10-K notes that as a result of this concentrated control, Company management may take actions that our stockholders do not view as beneficial. Since Class C shares have no voting rights and given the importance of voting at annual meetings, Class A shares are the only way for outside shareholders to have a say in Company matters. We are very concerned about the governance risk that come from relying upon merely two or three peoples’ vision and ability to reduce threat to the Company long term without brought input. The founders who brought this Company into fruition and led it into profitability, but the Company's decision to offer to common shares of the Company on public exchanges makes Alphabet a public Company, brings with a responsibility to shareholders to practice good governance. Shareholders, we urge you to vote for proxy item number six.

David Drummond

Thank you very much, Ms. Jack, thank you. The second stockholder proposals is being brought by Walden Asset Management as the lead filer, they are joined by The Benedictine Sisters of Baltimore, The Benedictine Sisters of Pan de Vida and other organizations as co-filers. We have today Ms. Meredith Benton who will be presenting the proposal. Ms. Benton you three minutes.

Meredith Benton

Thank you. My name is Meredith Benton, and I'm here representing Walden Asset Management, the primary sponsor of proposal seven, seeking information on how Alphabet directly and indirectly works to affect legislation and public policy. Walden owns over 160,000 shares of Alphabet. On behalf of Walden, an approximately 20 co-filers and I'm pleased to move this resolution. On their behalf let me start by thanking Alphabet for its stead fast leadership on climate change. Both by reducing its greenhouse gas emissions but also by speaking out to support the Paris Accord and committing to continuing leadership on climate. It was a part of Alphabet’s allowing for positive public policy solutions and it matters a great deal. Thank you.

We understand that corporate lobbying can be a positive for us and the transparency is an important part of it. This request for transparency on lobbying has been made to hundreds of companies over the last six years. Lobbying is big for Alphabet. We know that in the last five years, Alphabet spent over 83 million in Federal Lobbying and has been one of the top five companies lobbying. While Alphabet discloses a summary of their direct Federal Lobbying on their Web site with links to report they provide to the senate, these senate quarterly reports are very difficult for investors to navigate. Alphabet also does not disclose meaningful details on dues and grants provided to the over 40 trade groups and agency organization as the part of, nor how it evaluate whether these lobbying organizations are vetted to be consistent with Alphabet’s priorities and values. In order to better understand Alphabet’s role in trying to affect legislation and regulation through trade association, additional disclosures needed for investors.

Once again, we want to congratulate Alphabet for the Company's public decision several years ago to withdraw from ALEC, a known climate benign group actively working to combat renewable energy standards. Alphabet acted on its stated values when it withdrew from ALEC, an action we enthusiastically commenced. However, there are other trade associations whose actions conflict with Alphabet’s values. For example, Alphabet is an active member of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a group which has spent over $1.2 billion on lobbying since 1998. This group has been an active force of posing climate change solutions, including suing the EPA to block to EPA’s clear power plant to adjust climate change. Clearly, this creates an outright conflict with our stated environmental position. Apple was so offended by the chambers policies and actions that they withdrew membership.

We urge Alphabet to seek out challenging the Chamber’s actions against climate policies and to lobby inside the chamber with other companies to change the chamber policies. Another item of concern to investors is the Financial CHOICE Act, which will soon be before the house for vote. This eliminates the final shareholder resolution, an important tool for investor communication and trust building within the financial markets. We urge Alphabet to speak up for the rights of investors to file resolution. One final point, for several years, investors have written letters to top management and filed resolutions on lobbying disclosures and transparency issues, seeking opportunity simply to meet and talk. But the letter and calls have gone unanswered.

The filers of this resolution are perplexed. Alphabet doesn’t have a bad investor relations record in general. So why doesn’t the Company agree to meet or talk on the phone with investors who want to hear and to seek a middle ground. Thank you.

David Drummond

Thank you very much Ms. Benton. The third stockholder proposal is being brought by Clean Yield Asset Management as the lead filer on behalf of John Fedor-Cunnigham and David Fedor-Cunnigham and the Benedictine Sisters of Mount St. Scholastica as the co-filer. Mrs. Ivy Jack is back to present this proposal.

Ivy Jack

Good morning, Mr. Chairman, Board of Directors and my fellow shareholders. My name is Ivy Jack, and I have been asked to read the following statement by the filers of this proposal, Clean Yield Asset Management. Our proposal, number eight on the proxy ballot, calls on Alphabet to fully disclose the extent if its political spending; specifically, Alphabet has refused calls to disclose what it contributes to so called dark money non-profit, such as trade association and 501 C4s. These are entities that can receive payments from corporations but do not have to disclose the source of those contributions. Since 2012, dark money groups fit more than 670 million to influence electoral outcomes.

We’ve been trying to have this conversation with Alphabet for three years and are surprised and disappointed at management’s continuing unwillingness to dialog with us on this matter. At the 2014 shareholder meeting, responding to another shareholder raising questions about political spending, Mr. Schmith pledged to come back with quote some ideas. It's been three years without any ideas. In those three years, the amount of dark money spent in American elections rose by nearly $200 million. Also, in those three years, we have seen an erosion of fate in this country’s democratic institutions. The two trends are not unrelated.

We’d like to know why it's ok for Alphabet to secretly contribute the Company’s money to group that spend it however they wish even in ways that may conflict with the Company’s stated values. Nearly one fifth of S&P500 either restricts their payments to 501 C4 groups in trade associations or discloses them. Alphabet showed real spine when it quite the American Legislative Exchange Council, an organization that consistently fights legislation designed to corrupt climate change. But it still has an extensive political footprint supporting about 140 trade associations and other non-profits across the political spectrum.

The reputation risks are not hypothetical as Alphabet has come under heavy criticism and the media for its aggressive lobbying of the European commission. Google users trade away a great deal of privacy for the privilege of using the world’s most sophisticated and powerful search engine. This transparency should be a two way street. As a Company with its extraordinary power over its users’ personal information, Alphabet has a special obligation to be fully transparent about its policy aims and relationships, which affects so many aspects of our lives and relationships to this Company. Fellow shareholders, cash for a vote in favor of proposal number seven to encourage management to stop hiding its political contribution and rise to the best practices of its peers.

David Drummond

Thank you, Ms. Jack. The fourth stockholders proposal has been brought by Arjuna Capital, as co-filer on behalf of a client, Eleanor Shorter. And Proxy Impact as a co-filer on behalf of CB Wealth Generation LLC. Ms. Natasha Lamb, there you are. You’ll be presenting the proposal, you have three minutes.

Natasha Lamb

Thank you. Good morning Mr. Chairman, Mr. Page, members of the Board and fellow shareholders. My name is Natasha Lamb, and I’m here to move proposal number nine. Filed on behalf of Arjuna Capital’s client and co-filed by Baldwin Brothers and Proxy Impact. Specifically we're asking the Board to publish a report on gender pay equity. This is the second year that we have submitted this proposal. The median income for women working full time in the United States is reported to be 79% of that of her male counterpart, and forecasts indicate that women will not reach pay parity until 2059. Of note, the gap for African-American and Latino women is wider at 60% and 55% respectively.

Gender pay disparity is not only one of the biggest social justice issues of our time, it poses a risk to Company's performance, brand and investor returns. This issue is particularly salient to the technology industry, which struggles to attract, retain and move women into positions of leadership. A 2016 Glassdoor study finds an unexplained 5.9% gender pay gap in the information technology industry. After statistical control such as job title and seniority, noting 'many tech jobs top the lists for the largest gender pay gaps. And while Alphabet has not reported its companywide pay gap, Payscale reports the Company has a mean pay gap of 13% over $13,000 and Glassdoor has reported $25,000 gap at the senior engineering level.

I will note, however, that investors should not be reliant on third-party analysis. The onus is on our Company to disclose. Of further note, Alphabet is now the subject of an investigation by the Department of Labor alleging extreme gender pay disparity. Research indicates gender diverse teams are more productive, innovative and drive better results. So clearly, a failure to attract and retain qualified female employees is detrimental to Alphabet's ability to innovate and compete. Alphabet has disclosed that 31% of our Company's workforce is female, yet only 24% of our management team is female.

Our Company is best served by a proactive approach to address the structural biases, including pay inequities that prevent women from moving into positions of leadership. So given the material business risks gender inequity present, investors expect transparent, honest disclosure and quantitative goals. Employees expect a new level of structural support that addresses root causes and empowers fair negotiation, promotion and ultimately equal pay. Implementing the proposal would represent a proactive step toward closing the gender pay gap. We believe the Company would benefit from taking a leadership position on this issue, along with technology peers, including Intel, Apple, Expedia, Adobe, Amazon, Microsoft, GoDaddy and eBay, as research indicates attracting and retaining diverse teams yield strong financial performance benefits.

David Drummond

I'll have to ask you to wrap up.

Natasha Lamb

Proxy Advisor institutional shareholders services agrees stating a vote for this resolution is warranted as Alphabet lags its peers in addressing gender pay disparity. By not addressing the issue at the same level as its peers, Alphabet is put at a competitive disadvantage in the recruitment of candidates and the retention of employees. Thank you.

David Drummond

Thanks very much. The fifth proposal is being brought by the National Center for Public Policy Research as the lead filer, Mr. Justin Danhof is here, hi Justin. And he will be presenting proposal, three minutes.

Justin Danhof

Thanks. Good to see you again David. Hi, it's looks good. I feel under dress now, but we’re not here trying fashion. I am Justin Danhof for National Center for Public Policy Research, and I arrive today to move proposal 10. Our proposal request that the Board issue a report analyze in the Company's charitable activities, the reports should list the rational and benefits to society at large produced through the Company's charitable contributions. It should be noted that the report would not change any of the Company's policies, goals or values or place them in the hands of shareholders. It would simply explain whether management believes that its donations have lived up to the Company's growth and values.

The Company donates to numerous organizations. Some of these organizations may end up using funds provided by the Company in unintended and unwanted ways. Donations to controversial groups, particularly the political ones, may also eventually result in harm to Alphabet's reputation. For example, the Company has donated to the Center for American Progress, know as CAP. CAP is an extreme political group that has been accused of anti-Semitism. In 2010, under the direction of John Podesta, who would go on to become Chairman of Hillary Clinton’s Presidential Campaign. CAP actually wrote the blue print for the Obama Administrations’ expansion of Executive Power. Even in New York Times towards the end of Mr. Obama's Presidency, he said that he expanded the executive brands power so much more than we had ever seen in modern times that it would change the presidency for decades to come. While we all know President has changed and now with President Trump in office, Alphabet his actually lodged complaints about the very same use of executive power that was designed and endorsed because of the Company's decision to fund CAP, that’s hypocritical.

The Company has also donated to the Clinton's foundation, which has been under FDA investigation. Media reports strongly imply that parts of the Clinton foundation, may have operated as a pay for pay scheme whereby individuals and corporations may have sought preferential treatment from government actors in exchange for donations to the foundation. Such speculation is further fueled by the closing of the some of the Clinton foundation operations, following her unsuccessful bid for the White House.

While liberals in the room may cheer donations to cap in the Clinton foundation just as conservatives may have own them, there is no question that donations for highly politicized organizations are controversial. The report requested by our proposal would increase transparency and accountability, and they also hope to Company avoid unnecessary controversies. Please join me on supporting proposal 10. Thank you.

David Drummond

Thank you, Justin. The sixth proposal has been brought by Holy Land Principles Inc, is the lead filer, and Azzad Asset Management as the co-filer. Mr. Declan Keogh is here to present. Mr. Keogh.

Unidentified Company Representative

Good morning Mr. Chairman and fellow Google shareholders. My name is Declan Keogh. I am here to request that Google adapt to the Holy Land Principle resolution. These principles require that companies that do business in Israel and in Palestine have fair employment policies and procedures. Google must have a workforce in Israel that reflects the ethnic diversity in Israel.

In Israel, diversity means diversity on religious affiliation. It does not mean skin color. Having a diverse of workforce, means a workforce that includes Christians and Muslims who make up more than 20% of the Israeli population. The government of the Israel requires that everyone carry an identity card that is color coded to their religion. It is very easy for anyone to say which religion a person has. American people, expect American companies that do business overseas to have employee polices that reflect American values. This includes equal opportunity, equal pay and no favored group.

Google’s Board has recommended that we stockholders vote against this revolution because they say Google already has an equal opportunity policy in place in Israel. If that is true then we would like to see the numbers. If Israel is -- in Israel, it is very easy for Google to count how many of its employees are Jewish, how many are Christian and how many are Muslims; high growth in Ireland during the Irish troubles, which were caused by the discrimination against catholic in Northern Ireland.

The Holy Land Principles are based on the MacBride Principles, which require companies that did business in Northern Ireland to be fair in their hiring policies. I know firsthand what discrimination can do to a nation. By definition, Israel is an apartheid state where Christians and Muslims are subjected to institutionalized discrimination. Google most oppose Israel’s apartheid laws and take whatever steps it can to provide a safe and fair work environment for all its employees.

Apartheid is glaringly obvious in Israel’s illegal settlements in Palestine. To employee Jewish Israeli that live in illegal settlement and not to employee Christians and Muslims, Palestinians that live in Palestine is a flagrantly discriminatory practice. Google’s creditability in the Arab world is at risk. Without a verifiable policy that provides proof of their fair employment, Google will be seen to have its own unofficial version of Donald Trump’s Muslim ban. In the words of activist, Desmond Tutu, apartheid is both intrinsically evil and morally reprehensible. Please remember Google’s model is don’t be evil. Thank you.

David Drummond

Thank you, Mr. Keogh. So our final stockholder proposal is being brought also by Arjuna Capital, on behalf of its clients Susanna L. Hoffs and Matthew Joseph Roach. Ms. Lam is back to present this proposal.

Natasha Lamb

Good morning. Again, my name is Natasha Lamb and I’m here to move proposal number 12 on behalf of Arjuna Capital’s clients. Asking the Board to publish a report on public policy issues associated with managing fake news and associate hate speech, including the impact on a democratic process free speech and a cohesive society. To be clear, we are talking about content posted and disseminated with the intent to mislead, not the mainstream media, which the President refers to as fake news.

Of note, research is shown that fake news has affected elections in the UK, France and the U.S. and few confirms broad misperception caused by fake news, noting 64% of U.S. adult say fabricated news stories cause a great deal of confusion about the basic facts of current issues and events that confusion cuts across political lines. And there is a study that just came up this morning that it shows that the same number 64% of American now trust content on the Internet less than they did one year ago.

Fake news is not about spin or confirmation bias, it's about fabrication. And when fabrication is disseminated so easily at scale, the way we've seen through Google's AdSense platform, it represents a threat to our democracy. Google has faced sharp criticism for providing a financial mechanism, supporting fabricated content on the Internet as fake news promoters hack their way to visibility and revenue through strategically gaming ad-buys and algorithms. Hate speech is a related concern, a number of major advertisers have suspended advertising on Google platforms for fear of being associated with objectionable content. And one prominent Wall Street firm estimates Google lost $750 million in advertising revenue for this very reason.

Alphabet is highly vulnerable for its apparent mismanagement of the issue. And while our Company has recently announced some steps to deal with these programs, they're too little and too late. Indeed, Alphabet's challenge is how to address fake news and hate speech without curbing freedom of expression for billions of users, and a lack of self regulation could invite government regulation. So investors seek assurance that fake news, fabricated content and hate speech is being handled responsibly over time. We do not expect it'll be solved through a simple algorithm tweak or a better user education, although those are important pieces of a larger puzzle.

Fake news is a complex issue that needs to be managed systematically and investors expect transparency and accountability, so we may understand the fully scope of the issue. We expect annual reporting on public policy risk, impacts on free speech and analysis on how fake news is impacting a cornerstone of our democracy and informed electorate. Thank you.

David Drummond

Thank you very much Ms. Lamb. So that concludes the proposals in the formal business for the meeting. So most stockholders have voted in advance of the meeting via proxy, but we do want to give folks an opportunity who have not voted or those who want to change votes the opportunity to do that at the meeting. So you don't need to do anything if you don't want to change your vote. But we have ballots available if you don't have them already, and if you do and you've voted, you can hand them in to the folks who're roving the room here, so we’ll give you a few moments to do that.

I should note of course that we've received sufficient proxies before the meeting to know that the proposals we discuss today will pass or fail in accordance with the recommendations made by our Board of Directors as laid down in the proxy statement. But we do want to make sure everybody has the opportunity to vote or change a vote if you so desire. So we'll pause for another few moments and then proceed.

Okay, thanks very much. There seems to be a couple of more left, okay. So I'll now declare that polls for each matter that are being voted upon at the meeting are now closed, and directing the inspector of elections to collect any other ballots that are still out there. If you do have one please hold up your hand, it looks like we have got everybody. There is one more -- two more.

So let's get to the results. I’ve been advised by the inspector of elections that the nominees for election to the Board of Directors have been duly elected. I have also been advised that a majority of the shares of our Class A and Class B common stock entitled to vote and who are present in the meeting in person by proxy have voted in favor of the ratification of an appointment of Ernst & Young to act as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2017, as well as the approval of an amendment to our 2012 stock plan, the approval of compensation awarded to our named executive officers, and the proposal that every three years we have a stock holder advisory vote on compensation awarded to our named executive officers.

So therefore, each of these proposals has been approved by our stock holders. I’ve also been advised by the inspector of elections that a majority of the shares of the Class A and Class B common stock entitled to vote and are present here in person or by proxy, have voted against the stockholder proposal regarding equal voting. The stockholder proposal regarding lobbying report, the proposal regarding political contributions report, the proposal regarding a report on gender pay, the proposal regarding charitable contributions report, the proposal regarding the implementation of Holy Land Principles, and finally the stockholder proposal regarding a report on fake news. So therefore, each of those proposals have not approved by our stockholders.

As soon as possible, after the meeting, we’ll complete the final vote tabulations incorporating everything we’ve received today, and we’ll provide a final vote, those results on our investor relations Web site. We also will be filing those with the SEC. So that ends the official business of the meeting, and I declare the formal portion of the meeting adjourned. Eric will now come up and make a few remarks and then we will go to Q&A.

Eric Schmidt

So let's talk about video. Thank you, David, very much [Audio-Video Presentation].

I love that video because I think it shows you where your Company is headed, and where we’re headed is to help people live their lives. I don’t know that that was the original idea that Larry certainly had when they found in the Company. But it now informs and drives everything that we think about. And that’s what I want to talk about for a few minutes and review a little bit of the things that have happened in what has been an exceptional year for the corporation.

We had sort of notion that we would give people the answers that they needed, whenever they want it. But we then added this notion of trying to address the life challenges of literally billions of people, and you see this in everything we do. And what’s happened is that the Company has become sources of optimism in an otherwise difficult world or challenging world, because I perceived it. Because it’s a natural consequence of wanting to help people and help people make their lives better. When I think about my own belief, for example, I believe very strongly that science and critical thinking matter, right. That it's important that we state those principles right up front. And it is possible today, because of the technology that I’m going to highlight to invent things that will substantially change the world for the better; not in small ways but in extraordinary ways. And I think that they’re very much coming. It sort of defined as limitless to imagination, because of the technological opportunity. And we’re in an era of almost limitless communications and information, which is the huge change for all of us in our lifetimes. And I think as a result, we can solve some very, very profound problems.

And there is no industry in the world that is as brutally and brutally dynamic as the technological industry globally. And we’re in the middle of this and where we win some and we lose some. But the important point is that that competition of raw capitalistic competition along with innovation is driving these platforms, these inventions, these things which solve peoples’ problems and of course ultimately deliver shareholder value. To me, the most under-told story is the story of the genesis of Alphabet.

We’ve deliberately focused on the companies rather than Alphabet, and I wanted to spend at least a minute telling you about Alphabet. I felt so strongly about this that in the new version of how Google works, we added a whole chapter on how Alphabet works available for $9.99 from your favorite online book store using the Google Play. In August, it’s two years since we adopted Alphabet. And to me the genesis of Alphabet is the meeting Larry and Sergey and I had about a decade ago where we flew, technically I flew them, shocking, to Omaha and we visited with Warrant Buffet. And I remember sitting on I think the 14th floor and being struck by the extraordinary success with his model with 14. That he had figured out of problems that deviled all of us in our industry for years, which is how to establish scalability. And he had a particular formula, which is the independence of the company’s strong CEOs, independent operation and strong branding of those corporations.

So two to three years ago, when it was clear that the Company’s ambitious were well beyond the traditional definition of Google, we kept going back and back and back to this sort of principal, which you need genuine autonomy. And Larry would say over and over again let's think about how do we solve this in a structural way. All of things that companies do are -- there is sort of half solutions, but there is one solution that we know works well in capitalism, which is boards, shareholders, CEOs and independent. And you see that in capitalism today.

So what's interesting is that with this idea formed a decade ago we started with Alphabet, and we began the process of creating these corporations. And this structure, I think, is at the beginning and I'm convinced that the structure that Larry and Sergey adopted, as the sort of next structure of the Company that they founded, were a small team that helped architect in particular Ruth and David working with them, has really built a sort of corporation scaling mechanism that we’ve never seen in the world. So my bet is that the traditional lessons of business organization will in fact result in success at Alphabet overtime into the benefit of all of us.

And the reasons why this structure is likely to work and it started with the fact that we're focused on finding solutions to big problems with the applications of science and technology. Again, it goes back to that fact that science matters and that facts matters, and that technology matters. And this structure that I'll highlight is helping the entrepreneurs that we’ve either promoted or brought in to create these corporations with the kind of global impact that Google had in its early years, and we’re beginning to see that and its tantalizing to me. But in order to make that happen, we have to have a strong leader and a strong structure for Google. And indeed that person is Sundar and I think we don’t need to go on and on about how successful Google as a corporation has been over the last year under his leadership. But let me give you some examples of things that we recently announced.

You saw lot of innovation at I/O, the assistance; the ability to do it across devices and services in ways that you do it; a product called Google Lens, which is a new way for the computers to f see what's going on; again, with your permission that you can then use to understand things going on around you. When you use Google Home, this interesting little device, you’re using a supercomputer of analysis and knowledge about the world around you and this is version one, imagine what version two will be and version three will be, as we get more and more capable of making your lives more powerful. So all sorts of new hardware devices we’re very excited about all the Pixel products that we announced and we have more than 2 billion monthly active devices at Android. So gives you a sense of the scale and touch and reach the Google Now has with Android.

On the machine learning side and when Sundar came in, he took the older phrase, my phrase, mobile first. And he said, the new phrase is AI first. He said let's use machine learning and intelligence to make our systems smarter throughout. And over and over again, he said, let's be the world’s leader in the most emerging technology in computer science in 50 years, speaking as a computer scientist who’s been doing it for about 50 years, it's that important. We recently announced something called Auto ML. One of the problems of machine learning is that it’s a very complicated thing to understand, it's hard for me to even understand and have a PC in this area. But by building tools that generate neural networks automatically, sort of more traditional person and more traditional person trying to solve a problem, can find these models generated for them automatically.

This requires invention and investment in computation and algorithms at a scale that’s hard to describe. But this is where your shareholders investment in capital and those data centers is allowing us to literally have neural networks design other neural networks. This auto generation is a core part of a strategy that we talk about internally called learning to learn. How do you learn how to think? What can the computer help you in at the scale that we’re doing it? In translation, we use neural machine translations and had a huge improvement in entire senses rather than just in phrases. We’re working with Stanford to use potential flow, which is the underlying over thrust platform for this, runs on all the interesting hardware, including our competitors to detect skin cancer as well as or better than dermatologist. So again in the future when you go to the dermatologist, dermatologist will have something to make sure that they’re giving you the right diagnosis, it might be slightly better than he or she.

If you take a look at YouTube, more than a billion hours of watch time per day, we launched YouTube TV for the people who don’t have traditional television service but they have an Internet, they can now watch the majority of television programs on top of their Internet connections the next step in over the top. It's interesting we use machine learning. There we are again AI first think just under to automatically capture over 1 billion videos in 10 languages, making them accessible for more than 300 million people who are deaf of hard of hearing. Again, think about it from their perspective how we changed their lives. I could not be prouder of the impact that we’ve had on that. Think about Google Photos, my current obsession, uploading all my pictures and videos of my life. We have more than 500 million users in Google Photos now, and we’re uploading more than 1 billion photos per day. And I predict that number will only go up.

In Cloud, we’ve decided to make a major investment in Cloud. Cloud is important to us for many, many reasons both strategically as well as business and competitive and so forth in that marketplace. But for example, we hired an incredible computer scientist named Fei-Fei Li to lead our AI machine learning for Cloud that will be one of our great differentiators. We’re doing all sorts of interesting APIs. We’ve designed these hardware accelerators that called Cloud TPUs, think of it as a specialized computer that can do this computation incredibly fast. And when I say incredibly fast, I mean much, much faster than the fastest computers have been available today.

Let’s have a -- so just to finish on Google. Google has had an extraordinary year since we met, and I think a lot of that has to do with the coalescing around the missions that I just described. And I am sure that it will continue to do well. Let’s switch, let me show you a video about Loon. We’ve talked about Loon before.

[Audio-Video Presentation]

This is a very good example, thank you very much. This is a very good example of Googlers who just saw a problem, saw a technological solution and saw a way to make some progress at something that will affect a lot of us. Loon is now operational and running well in those areas, and it’s a good example of how nobody else could solve the problem and this new technology could do so. We are of course, as a result, getting a great deal of learning as we learn how to firearm proof, until it was a balloon to balloon communication and those sorts of things that will continue.

Let me mention -- I'll mention a few more and then we'll go ahead to questions. Wemo, Wemo graduated from X in December. We have one of the cars outside. It's a rare event for people in California to see these cars for various boring legal reasons. And so I encourage you to take a look at it. We did this huge partnership with Fiat Chrysler we've got another 500 Pacifica under [indiscernible] total of 600. And we've done more than 3 million miles of fully autonomous driving as of May. We have this incredibly entertaining program called the Early Rider program in Phoenix where we pick a set of families and we provide them essentially automatic driving to watch how families actually use cars, right, on the theory that we usually do some data testing with actual families in Arizona, and we'll see how that goes. So far they're doing well. And we've done a big partnership with Lift as our next step with much more to come in the next relatively short period of time.

Fairly our life science business, we're doing a baseline study of human health. It's important to remember that we're all the same as a medical matter. And the baseline study of how people's health both sort of locally as well as with the disease and so forth and so on, varies overtime. We're doing that with Stanford and Duke to map the health of 10,000 individuals to again build the data to begin to do machine learning, to do the kind of prediction that's now possible. Again, there's that AI first principle. We're doing something with Nikon around retinal images of diabetes, related eye disease diabetic retinopathy. It's a disease that affects a lot of people in the developing world literally many, many millions of people go blind because of this. We think we can detect it just like that, wow that's amazing. With Sinopi, we've announced diabetes, of course, could be a huge problem globally, not just in the U.S. but around the world. For example, 51% of the people in China are thought to be pre-diabetic at this point. So we've got a national global health problem.

There's a big opportunity to solve problems and build the business there. With GSK, we announced a joint venture called Govanni to help develop bio-electronic medicine where we use electronic detection of certain kinds of things that are going on to again detect early kinds of diseases in your body. They will do well in my opinion. Next is of course just announced Nest Cam IQ, which is a piece of software with Nest to wear that can apply facial recognition that can help you understand if there's someone unwelcome in your home, probably a pretty good and useful technique for all of us. Over and over again, Calicos, Sidewalk labs, the Fiber projects are all basically working on this core principle of excelling technical innovation.

If you think of Alphabet as innovation through business organization, an important bet which I think will ultimately serve as a marker for the next 100 years and how corporations at scale should operate. You're also going to see the innovation in each of the corporations. You have invested in my view in a truly revolutionary company in the form of Alphabet. And I go back to the 2013 founder's letter, Larry and Sergey wrote that incrementalism in technology leads irrelevance over time, because change tends to be revolutionary not evolutionary. We have taken the position that with this structure and with this kind of innovation, we can bring revolutionary benefits to billions of people globally.

I am so proud to be in front of you to represent the many people and companies that are part of the Alphabet. Well, I can tell you are all committed to this broad mission. Our goal remains the same, serve billions of people and help them live better, I have been privileged to be here as part of 16 years, the Company is 18 years old. We’re casting the most important and hardest problems that we’ve seen impossible problems as you can imagine, to have the greatest impacts and the greatest number of people. I want to thank you all for your support to make the impossible, possible. And thank you very much.

We have a good amount of time, and I always look forward to your comments, questions, thoughts, and it is my privilege to -- let's see we have Ruth Porat, who I think everybody knows, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; David, I have already introduce and Kent Walker, who is the General Counsel and many other functions, including all CR and policy in Google. So I think between the four of us, we can probably answer questions or comments. Yes, sir why don’t you go ahead and begin.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. And thank you guys for the great work you guys are doing. I am a new shareholder. My name is Bill Preston with Rosa and Raymond Parks Institute for Self Development at Detroit, Michigan. My comment is in the area of Alzheimer’s. So I’ve been caring for a loved one for over a decade. I am just hoping that really in the scientific side I come from a big farmer background. We’ve had so many setbacks, the biggest one obviously coming with one from Eli Lilly back at the end of November, and it was really hard. So it's particularly being covered. I am just praying that you guys will partner with big pharma. We’ve got to come up with the solution by 2025, by the way I was just going to bring for Medicare. So this is a major public health problem, not only in U.S. but globally. So I pray that you guys are looking that area 100% by your partner with and make the difference. God bless you all and have continued success. Thanks.

Eric Schmidt

Thank you. If you look at, verily, its core strategy is to do precisely what you described. But verily, it's trying to do, it's trying to invent some new technological solutions and apply them in the medical industry, which does not had access to machine learning and so forth. The research I read, in for example autism and Alzheimer’s, all have the property that looks like machine learning could make healthcare progress there. And those diseases, in particular Alzheimer’s, is a trillion dollar industry negatively. So trillion dollars of cost for our society if we cannot fix this, it's crucial and it's one of the things that I’m thinking about.

Unidentified Analyst

I am John Simpson, I am a shareholder. And I should also say I am a privacy project director for consumer workshop. I am asking this question on behalf of Nicole S, whose story was featured in the film, I am Jane Doe, about online child sex trafficking and the legal shield that protects, but she could not be here today. Good morning, Dr. Schmidt, Alphabet Inc and Google Executives, Board Members and shareholders. I am reading her question. I am Nicole S, I hope you have seen I am Jane Doe. It is available on Google Play and Netflix. It documents 15 year old daughter was sold repeatedly for sex through the notorious Web site, backpage.com. Consumer Watchdog’s recent report how Google is backing backpage protects child sex trafficking, details how Alphabet Inc's Google has funded nonprofit groups and legal scholars who continue to send backpage in the name of Internet freedom. Internet freedom can’t be about helping sell children for sex that’s got to end. Will you stop funding groups in their misguided effort to defend backpage no matter what hard it causes? And more importantly perhaps, going forward, will you support a narrow amendment to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act that would allow victims, like my daughter and me, to hold backpage accountable for facilitating child sex trafficking?

Eric Schmidt

Well, let me take that one. Welcome back John. Obviously, the topic is a very important one. We take the issue of human sex trafficking very seriously as we do the abuse of our systems with child sexual abuse symmetry. We’ve taken a variety of steps to try and combat this problem throughout society. We’ve invested in and funded a number of groups that are working on the problem. We’ve hired people at Google to work on the question of human rights advocacy, and our engineers have actually worked with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and other groups around the world to develop tools and technologies to identify and help them comeback, and get to the root of some of these rings that have the issue of this.

Now when you raise the question of Section 230, we think that the Congress, when it formed the 230, it was actually striking a blow in favor of the ability of Good Samaritan review by Internet platforms. You don’t want to create liability for review of platforms, and we think Congress got that balanced right. We continue to think it’s a robust platform for the kind of innovative steps we’ve been able to do on top of our platforms and what other Internet companies do.

Unidentified Analyst

So you won’t support an amendment?

Eric Schmidt

We think that Section 230, as it stands, has actually been a great trend for both the ability of companies to be able review their platforms and to preserve their right from free expression and free speech…

Unidentified Analyst

Have four of you’ve seen the movie, I am Jane Doe?

Eric Schmidt

I have.

Unidentified Analyst

I have. Okay. We sent you a letter by the way with our report. Have you received our report?

Eric Schmidt

Sir, this is not actually a debate.

Unidentified Analyst

I’m not trying to debate you, I’m trying…

Eric Schmidt

I have seen…

Unidentified Analyst

Have you seen her report?

Eric Schmidt

Sir, we have given your response.

Unidentified Analyst

Have you seen the report?

Eric Schmidt

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

You have. I will just give you a copy to make…

Eric Schmidt

You may give me another copy, if you wish…

Unidentified Analyst

I will do that.

Eric Schmidt

Yes, sir.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. My name is Eric Sprague. I’m a shareholder from Sacramento area. And I’m wondering about your plans in the online travel space for the next few years. I think Oliver Heckmann at the Skift Forum has said that you don’t plan on becoming an online travel agency in the near future. But as you enter spaces directly with effect some of your biggest customers, like the Priceline Group, where I’m also a shareholder. And also, as you enter new spaces, it’s a balance of organizing information. But there is a recent Loiter’s story about what might be an upcoming fine from the EU in the shopping space. So I was wondering like with spaces like travel as you think about entering them more directly, how you calibrate all these factors?

Eric Schmidt

So as you alluded to the question of some of the anti-trust investigations are going on, let me take that one. I think our general policy has been to try and look for areas where we can deliver the most benefit, the most number of consumers around the world. We try and provide streamlined experiences that are faster and more comprehensive. Travel is one area where Google flight search has delivered phenomenal value to consumers. We continue to look for opportunities to do that and we think that we’re in a extraordinarily competitive market with a number of large and small platforms in the U.S. and around the world, and that we’ve actually been remarkably successful over the last decade, reducing consumer prices, improving the quality of offerings and improving consumer choice. So that’s been a dramatic improvement in social welfare. So that’s been a very good thing.

Unidentified Analyst

So do you see yourselves getting involved more directly like with Google Trips app and those types of tools?

Eric Schmidt

We can't preannounce product decisions, but I think we're continually looking for ways to benefit consumers.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning, I'm Justin Danhof from the National Center, I’d be remised if I didn’t say your tie looks very nice too Mr. Schmidt. I have a quick question about the Company's diversity and inclusiveness initiatives. When the Company takes public policy decisions, does it consider all of its employees? What I mean by that is when, for example, the Company publicly opposed President Trump's position on immigration, the Company opposed the President's decision to withdraw from the Paris Accord quite publicly the Company also recently opposed decency legislation in the State of Texas. While the executive suite likely consists largely more of the liberal lead mindset, surely the Company employees’, a few conservatives, who would rightfully view all of these actions as offending their world view and their public policy positions. So when you take these publicly -- these very public positions, are you concerned that conservative employees here, or libertarian minded employees here at Alphabet and Google that they don't feel that this is an inclusive environment for their opinions, because they know that the hierarchy doesn't share their values?

Eric Schmidt

I would start with my answer, which is we start from the principles of science at Google and at Alphabet.

Sergey Brin

And in general it feels the way you use lot of these issues are do questions affect our business operations and that for example we're a significant consumer of green power. And so having business interest in getting that right, or does it affect our relationships with our employees in the way we're able to provide employee benefit programs, for example. We dot take lots of perspectives into account. We value all kinds of ideas and diversity of every flavor at Google, including diversity of perspective and ideas. David?

David Drummond

Yes, I would just say that these positions that we're taking are now these are not parts and positions, we're not in the middle of the political fray. These have to do with principles that we've long held at the Company, and we've got folks of various political strikes who believe in those principles. And so I think what you see is not our attempt to jump on the scales for one political party or another, but to express things that are very deeply -- very important to the Company, whether it's free expression, or whether it's the openness. We have lots of folks at Google from all over the world and we took a stand to protect them. Many of them were personally affected by what was going on with that policy that I think you referred to. And so I think our employee works very strongly behind taking these positions because they reflect the principle.

Unidentified Analyst

I just want to make sure you know redline effect, I work in the DC conservative circles and your applications for your public policy teams, many conservatives in DC would never consider applying to this Company, that they wouldn't feel welcomed. I just know that's…

Eric Schmidt

I'm happy to have that discussed at some other time. I will tell you that we operate the Company under the principles that David, and Kent and I had outlined. We're not going to change that. The Company was founded under the principles of freedom of expression, diversity, inclusiveness and science based thinking. You'll also find that all of the other companies in our industry agree with us.

Unidentified Analyst

My name is [Tom Zhen], I'm an ex-Google employee, and also immigrant from China. I'm impressed of the video you played since the Google-Alphabet's new mission is help people lives better. I remember the old mission is organize working permission that made successful to everyone. So the population -- so Google new mission will make meetings with peoples lots better. I assume that you are also including the Chinese, because number of Chinese users is double the U.S. population. So my question is some of Chinese cannot use Google service and products; so any ideas or any initiatives to make some products or service available in China?

Eric Schmidt

We continue to express the thought that we would like to be able to serve the systems in China with our services. It’s a complex area and it's one we continue to explore.

David Drummond

And I was in china this past week as part of our Alpha go tournament where we had a joint program around man versus machine and the go game, which was successful I think on our parts. And we also did a great deal of education around AI in China, it's very impressive. I didn’t realize you guys have suffered mayor and I’d apologies sir. Yes, there in the back.

Unidentified Analyst

No problem, no offence taken. I just wanted to ask. My name is Tony Livia, and I'm a stockholder. I wanted to ask about the area of augmented reality. I didn’t hear very much if anything about that, and I wondered it seems to be a fairly promising area with a lot of people competing. So number one; what is the strategy for making products in that area? What do you see maybe as some of the high running ones that you might see that just going to be Pokémon games? And two how will you compete against say Apple, who controls both the platform and the software, which will does not do so far?

Ruth Porat

So our augmented reality area is part of the virtual reality area. And going back to Eric’s opening comments, I think, one of the very fascinating elements of innovation at Google Now Alphabet started with what we call the 20% time. And the first virtual reality effort came out of that in card board and that has grown into our virtual reality augmented reality effort we’re really excited about the direction it's taking. You’re absolutely right. It's not just about games we think there is a broader set of applications. And at this point, there is -- we’re not going into detail on what the products are. But have under a terrific leader that plays aboard and are excited about direction we’re taking we see that’s important.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you just say whether Google Glasses is going to play a major part again because that seems to have gone background?

Ruth Porat

That is not part of -- that’s a different effort.

Eric Schmidt

In the back, and I apologies for not seeing you guys there is a separate mic.

Unidentified Analyst

My name is Brad Bess, I'm from Turlock. I have been a fortunate shareholder since the IPO, and congratulations on joining the four digit club of stock. So now go chase down Berkshire. A few years ago, several years ago, an interesting question was asked and I thought I had an interesting answer. And the question was if Google were a person in terms of development, what grade would that person be in? And the answer I believe that came from one of the founders was the third grade. And I thought that’s a pretty precautious eight-year old. So as you’re beginning to enter your third decade as a public Company, I would ask that same question again. If Alphabet were a person, what grade would we or would that person be in?

Eric Schmidt

This is a ruth question.

Ruth Porat

I would say we maybe are now in fourth grade. But we’re still very, very early and that’s what’s so extraordinary. I mean when you look at Google, I am often asked what my biggest surprise coming in or having now been here two years, and the answer is how early we still are. Eric talked a lot about machine learning and the importance of it you saw in the video what these systems will be doing for its opening up ways of query that we didn’t have before. And the opportunity to provide more effective responses to these recommendation engines with YouTube to help us as we’re moving into cloud and the opportunity there all that we’re doing with hardware, all that we’re doing with YouTube subscriptions, suggest to Google has quite a long-run way ahead of it. I often describe it as three arches, we've got all that's going on, something we're adding on this cloud hardware and YouTube subscriptions and then all of the magical things coming out of the other that slither of self driving cars are transforming cities or life sciences or Loon. And so I've given us one year because I couldn’t say we've installed and they are great, but I think works great.

Eric Schmidt

Well, save some money for college.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Yes, sir.

Unidentified Analyst

My name is George Theon, Baylon Capital Partners Private Equity. And my question is with the new administrations offering to repatriate capital back to U.S. What's Google or Alphabet’s stand on that since they have 50 billion plus in capital?

Ruth Porat

So one of the key questions I think when we look at cash is what's the most effective uses of that cash for shareholders. And as we look at it -- but we go back to our core principles from day one, which as we have been and remained committed to long-term growth, and the most exciting opportunity really building off of the prior question is all of the areas in which we can invest. And so we're first looking at the organic investment opportunities. We also have a great history of acquisitions, things like YouTube or DoubleClick math where we've really done things, which at the time seemed crazy but have worked out quite well for everyone. And so that is another area where we’re considering uses of cash.

And when we look at the overall potential requirements, we then ask the question what else might be available with cash. And we're pleased to have been able to start doing this modest share repurchase program. But when we look at globally that cash, it doesn’t change the overarching objective, which is investing in the business, investing in the growth opportunities, whether that's organic or through acquisition to enable us to continue driving the types of growth that you’ve seen. There’s too many opportunities out there. And so where it actually is has not been really the constraint it's really what's the opportunity set.

Unidentified Analyst

And would Google ever consider one share of Google for one share of Apple, because Apple does have $250 billion as the capital like to be repatriated?

Ruth Porat

I'm sorry.

Unidentified Analyst

Would you consider [multiple speakers]…

Eric Schmidt

Are you suggesting we do a stock swap? I think Apple would have to want to do that [multiple speakers]…

Ruth Porat

I’ll leave that one to you…

Eric Schmidt

I think you heard -- did I heard a no, and a no. What are you thinking?

Ruth Porat

No, and a no and a no.

Eric Schmidt

I think it's the no.

Natasha Lamb

Natasha Lamb with Arjuna Capital. The Company's paid with service to the gender pay gap says that it's not an issue. But it's been unwilling to give a quantitative disclosure to give that number that so many of Google's and Alphabet's peers have given. The Company has also been unwilling to dialogue with us since last year when we had begun what we thought was the productive dialogue. So the Company has gone quite despite the fact that last year's vote on this proposal for non-insiders from the non-insider of voting block was 48%, which I think is pretty remarkable for outside shareholders from a voting standpoint; so one I would ask that we continue the dialogue; and two, I'm curious if Google is willing to join its peers in providing those transparent quantitative disclosure? And if this is not an issue, issues moved and women are paid 100% of what men are paid. Can you say 100% because what investors are looking for are those transparent quantitative numbers that we've seen your peers give as well? Thank you.

Eric Schmidt

As you probably have seen, we're currently litigation with Department of Labor over some issues related to this. We feel very strongly that gender pay equity is an important principal at Google. We’re run internal surveys at a regular basis and we do believe to pay equally across genders throughout the Company. So we're continuing to make progress on that. We’ve said that publically so that isn’t -- itself from a disclosure of where we think we are. But we’re all just happy to talk more and then we’d be happy to chat after the meeting to continue that dialog.

Natasha Lamb

Thank you. And I appreciate that. I mean, last year, certainly, you're under investigation by the Department of Labor and are dialog with client, so I would appreciate that continued conversation.

Eric Schmidt

One of our traditions is we produce the actual expect when a hard question is asked. This is Prasad.

Prasad Ram

Good morning. I'm Prasad, today. I am Vice-President and our people operations organization and one of the functions that I have kind of responsibility for compensation. Pay equity is one of our most important tenants that we look into when you think about compensation. And all of our pay practices are designed such that no demographic information has ever taken into account, and it's all about skills and capability. But in addition to that we also go through rigorous analysis every year to make sure that we’re living up to the principals that we hold very dear. And last year around this time, we published externally that our aggregate analysis showed that there is no gender pay gap. At the end of last year, after the completion of our annual pay planning cycle, we went into in-depth analysis of 52 different jobs at Google, went into really, really detail out there and we found that everyone of those again but did not see any gender pay gap, but lots of people operations we can publish in a blog post externally get blocked. So we feel that we are really committed for this and absolutely confident in our processes. Thank you.

Natasha Lamb

Thank you. And again we're looking for number, so if it’s a 100%, please say that. Thanks.

Eric Schmidt

Okay, thank you, Prasad. I think continuing to add my…

Dan Gluesenkamp

I am Dan Gluesenkamp. I am the Executive Director of the California Native Plant Society. I'm a shareholder. And you might recognize CNPS, the Native Plant Society. We design the native plant palette for the land keeping that’s coming in here, the Pollinator garden that was one of our local chapter projects we’ve got 35 chapters, covering California and Baja California. And I just want to talk a little bit about the great repository information that is untapped in California despite a diversity of hotspot we also have what super bloom; the plants and animals that have evolved in California, if you can image the Alphabet evolution going on for a billion years instead of a decade or so. The information that is coded in there, the ability to survive various challenges is absolutely priceless. And as we move toward an era where we can lasso asteroids and then drop the price to gold as we can do anything.

The thing that we will not be able to do is to develop the information, the codes the gene. Those things hold that provide engineering feedstock for what we will need to do this planet in the future. And I want to thank you guys, I want to thank Google for all of the tools that have been developed, that have helped conservation is to try and stage some of those pieces. The globally significant biodiversity hotspot, we're really blessed here. The mapping applications you have built, the Googlers outreach to putting into the hands of people have really transformed our ability to first figure out what we have and then to figure out how everything is connected. What I want to ask is I want to encourage Alphabet to look at this as an incredible resource, a great opportunity both a business opportunity to capture the most valuable information on the planet, extremely inaccessible, coded in the language that we are only just learning how to read.

And yet they are free for the taking. With many people excited to work on it, being paid low wages. For the price of one stabilizing spoon, we could probably map the entire floor. And I know that individuals in the leaderships Eric, Dyan are very interested in saving this stuff, individually personally committed. It would be revolutionary if the organization took advantage of this opportunity that is left lying on the table and actually focused on it in a way to develop specific tools to help us understand what biodiversity we have to try and map it so that we understand where the important plant areas are, for example. So we don’t accidentally board those, something that has a cure for something in the future. And get some really positive press for it and potentially start a revolution that bumps us out of this slow evolution we’re facing.

Eric Schmidt

So thank you. We’ve actually had over the last decade, a number of projects to provide underlying tools to such research projects. These are generally known as the code for life projects, because we need to understand the biodiversity not just at the plant level but at sort of nature’s level. And it advances science in the fundamental ways. We’ve not made the vertical tools that you’re describing, but I think it’s a good idea for both us and also for private client business.

Dan Gluesenkamp

And I know you’ve -- there has been enrollment in New York botanical garden, I believe?

Eric Schmidt

Yes of course.

Dan Gluesenkamp

California has more plants than any state in the union. We have more rare plants than any state in the union. And if you see an opportunity to connect with CNPS, I am at dan@cnps.org to really focus on the California treasure. We’d be excited to partner.

Eric Schmidt

Okay, thank you very much. Yes sir.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. My name is Juan Hoitez, I’m a relatively now shareholder. And I don’t know what the world would look like without Alphabet and in all the value created for billions of people. But what do you think are some of the negative suicidal drawbacks and consequences of creating such a powerful and omnipresent corporation?

Eric Schmidt

So there has been a lot of talk about the rise of tech platforms, generally. We think it's actually on balance in a remarkable opportunity for people to have access to information that they never would have had access to before typically for and many of services and products that we provide. And has opened up new opportunities for competitive marketplaces at the same time, empowering not just consumers but small businesses, to be able to come on and sell their goods and services around the world. So that unbalance has been a really positive and positive build-out. We take the responsibilities seriously and we’re recognizing some of the issues have been discussed today and elsewhere. And we’re doing an awful lot as a Company to try and invest in making sure that the Internet is a positive and constructive plus. And that the work that Google does outside of the Internet is also sort of investing in the larger benefit of society and the community.

Sergey Brin

We’re running out of time, but I want to make sure we get everybody’s questions. So we’ll need to accelerate the Q&A process.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. My name is Andre Crandle. I’m a junior at Brooklyn High School and a shareholder. In your annual report you stated that 80% of your profits come from advertising. You also said a risk to this Company is online blocking software. What do you plan, how do you plan on combating this issue?

Eric Schmidt

So we recently announced network can use Google Chrome to address some of their concerns that many consumers have about annoying ads, targeting a small number of ads that are disruptive to the consumer experience that are leading some people to actually using broader kinds of Ad blocking software. We think that's a very positive development, we’re working together with partners across the publishing industry, the advertising industry because it's not a problem that any given company can solve on its own, it really is making sure that the ecosystem is moving in a positive direction. So that the online browsing experience for consumers is better and they don't see a need for online blocking software.

Sergey Brin

And thank you for being one of our youngest shareholders.

Unidentified Analyst

I want to speak in support of the request around increasing experience around the gender data, but beyond that ratio, ethnic and religious. Google works in so many different parts of the world where we know there's entrenched discrimination. And the ability of this Company to address those problems through its data and through its desire to make the world a better place, to report back to the community at large over what initiatives it’s taking internally, make a difference, how they've made a difference, what hasn't worked, it's just the possibility for the positive benefit that could be made is extraordinary not just for the world at large but also for your existing and potential employees.

Eric Schmidt

Would you like to?

Sergey Brin

I can take this one as well. As you all recall two years back, we were one of the first companies in the tech industry to report on our diversity demographics, and we're continuing with that practice. And we're glad to see that the rest of the tech industry is following sooth as well. And so that shows you our commitment and certainly internally as well lots and lots of dialogue around diversity and inclusion. And so we want to make sure that our workplace is one that has a tremendous amount of respect for everyone and that we are the champions of diversity and inclusion throughout. So we're certainly continuing in that quest.

Eric Schmidt

Thank you. Yes sir.

Unidentified Analyst

My name is Scott Chapman. Thank you very much for all the great work you're doing. I've a financial question to elaborate a little bit more on capital allocation, Ruth. Earlier, Eric, you alluded to your meeting, influential meeting with Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway. One of the things that Buffett does so ingeniously is come up with the right incentive systems for all of the autonomous units to incent them to allocate capital, excess capital, back to headquarters so he can reinvest that. When you have cash flow generators and cash users within the organization, can you share with us little bit about what you brought to the table here in your way of thinking about doing a similar catalog type of thing with capital allocation, allocating cost of capital to the divisions and how are incented to bring that capital on, how you prioritize that capital at headquarters? Thank you.

Ruth Porat

I think one of the many benefits of the move to the Alphabet structure was that we got focus within Google, as Eric described, and then across the portfolio of other bet companies. And what we've done is really push expenses down to the business level, so business leaders have much greater sense of a much greater visibility about all the resources that they're using within any particular effort. And quoting also from Eric's thought process, anchor everything in data and the rest will follow. That's what we're doing. And it’s provided a level of transparency about how much is being used, what does it looks like over a multiyear period. And we've been working tightly with our leaders on how to stack rank the opportunity so you can identify where are the places where maybe we should keep over invested to scale back in order to put more weight behind some of the big new opportunities. But it really -- and it starts with data.

We announced that some of you may have seen within last year that we moved from what was called non-GAAP reporting to GAAP. And I think that it was really profound internally. We heard a lot of positive feedback from investors. But the beauty of it internally is we’re giving great leaders more visibility about how they’re using resources. And so they can stack rank where they want to apply those resources. That’s true across Alphabet. What’s been really extraordinary was with this move as well the opportunity works so closely with the founders looking at how much is needed within each one of the other bet. How do we shape it so that we set it up to be as nimble and potent as possible with very much philosophy that over-resourcing can be as counterproductive as under-resourcing?

So it's a lot of iterative work. It's a different type of businesses and the Berkshire family of companies and this really goes very much to what -- who is the leader, what's the mission, what's the scale of opportunity and where the milestones along the way to achieve it, and how do we make sure we’re giving them that runway. And so it has been I think a protective process.

David Drummond

That was just industry. Unlike Berkshire Hathaway, we’re mostly dealing with start ups, and start ups. And so we’re trying to replicate that experience where the great -- the talented technical people and business people that we’re recruiting an important part of that is setting up incentive programs that where people get if they performed in the other bet, they do very well as opposed to being sort of attached to the overall Google or Alphabet compensation plan. So I think we’re trying to replicate that start up feel as a way to really get the kind of innovation and great business creation that you see out in the world here in valley.

Eric Schmidt

And a lot of the success we’re seeing in Alphabet is we can -- because Ruth and David has spent the majority of their time trying to get the structure right. And so, in my view, are the real heroes of the implementation of this truly brilliant idea. Yes sir. And we’ll need to pick it up even quick.

Unidentified Analyst

My name is Tom Cheng. I thank Google Maps to here and save me a couple of minutes. And I am an environmental concern people. Can Google Map tell me which way is more green?

Eric Schmidt

Is more green?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Eric Schmidt

Yes, in many, many ways.

Ruth Porat

Well, I would say that it does tell you the time to walk and the best route or the time to bike, so that’s one part of the answer. And I think it's a great question, so I think we’ll keep looking at [multiple speakers]…

Unidentified Analyst

It could be mileage or will it be less consumer market and something? Thank you.

Eric Schmidt

Thank you very much. Let's do these two folks with the microphones. So yes sir.

Unidentified Analyst

My name is Deepak Kumar, I am the shareholder. So first of all I would like to thank you to making the whole world so closer and connected. When I came in '94, it was so difficult to start to the back home and we are holding all the AAA math, everything, so I really like to thank you for making all our life so easy and productive. So I would like everybody to have a big applause for this achievement.

Eric Schmidt

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

And so my main question is for the job. So because this is very start Company and everybody would like to have to the Company to move to the new direction. Right now it's very difficult to apply for Google and all these things, like the recruiter. You will be very lucky to get a chance to return back otherwise they just hanging around. So what is the best way to connect to the Company so that the bright people in the industry they can get a chance to talk with you and show their ability to see that oh we are the one who can help with the Company also?

Eric Schmidt

I think we’re going to make Prasad a permanent member of our panel here.

Prasad Ram

Thank you for the question. We’re always looking for the most amazing patterns. All the innovations that Eric and Ruth and Kent, they would have talked about would not come alive if it would not for the people that we have or appear. As you know, we have been recognized as the number one best place to work in the U.S. for seven years in a row, that couldn’t happen, if we didn’t place this kind of a commitment on finding and developing and retaining our talent. We get seasonally applications every year and we hire a few thousand people.

So we have most collectors than pretty much any educational institution you can think of, and that does provide its own challenges. On the one hand, we have blessed that we have such a popular organization and everyone wants to work. But it does make it difficult for us to go back and talk to everyone about their applications. Rest assured though that with our people, our machine learning technology all of that we’re always looking for who are best people that should be part of this organization.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Prasad Ram

If there is a problem with one of the recruiter like they’re just quiet and they’re not updating. So I was just lucky to get that call. But actually it was not well professionally way to move forward.

Eric Schmidt

Why don’t you give that feedback Prasad off stage? I would tell you by the way that Prasad is the architect of why we have such extraordinary talent in this corporation. Thank you very much. Next question.

Unidentified Analyst

Tom Kane from Menlo Park. Warren Buffet is famous for running the entire, this entire cooperation with that staff that fits on one-four in Omaha. Is the top Alphabet staff of the same scale, are you that lean? How do you do it?

David Drummond

Probably, I think it’s maybe a quarter of a floor, a couple of few offices. We’re actually Ruth and I visited the headquarters several months ago in Omaha, and we realized that our Alphabet staff was actually much, much smaller than Berkshire Hathaway’s.

Eric Schmidt

By the way, this is not a goal. Okay. We have -- sir, it looks like you have the honor of the -- we have -- would you like one more question?

Unidentified Analyst

One will be quick…

Eric Schmidt

Okay. So we’ll have, do we have somebody on the last. Yes, we have. So we’ll have you, you and then you’ll have a quick question. Yes, sir.

Unidentified Analyst

Barry Wood, Washington D. C. Following from the last question in from Mr. Chapman’s questions about what you said Mr. Schmidt about scalability from the Warren Buffet model. Yes, there is only a few people in that. But this is -- Berkshire is a very diversified, almost a 100 different company spread al, over the planet, mostly in the U.S. You’re operating here from one, essentially one big campus. I don’t understand what you really mean by scalability. I don’t think most people were not shareholders, understand the difference between the two types of shares or what Alphabet is vis-à-vis the Company, and also the question, actually just one big company with several divisions.

David Drummond

Again, I can assure in sort of a quick answer that we created Alphabet, because we needed at least 26 letters. And that each of those letters in the form of corporations will really be quite independent, and that’s my core message is that they’ll have clear distinct different ownership leadership, possibly for partial investment. We’ve already done that with verily different kinds of incentive programs, different kind of compensation programs, different branding different cost structures. Ruth and David have architected that so that scalability is possible. I believe that that will be what Alphabet will look like in five or 10 years that is my opinion. Let's see we have a -- yes, ma'am…

Unidentified Analyst

My name is Marian Lowe from Salinas, California. And it's about Alphabet, the name Alphabet, many wonder why Google to Alphabet. Well, I read about it how the Board chose and why and how it did the most refreshing enlightenment. Anyway, there're many reasons. But I chose this one, which is pertinent to my nephew and me and its coined Alpha-Bet. Alpha means investment return above benchmark and that's what I like about it. Thank you.

Eric Schmidt

Thank you very much. And thank you for asking your question. Ruth, would you like to comment.

Ruth Porat

Just to say thank you.

Eric Schmidt

Okay, excellent. And so a quick final comment.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Michael Walsh, I'm a stockholder within Beverley Hills. Ruth, can you give us any color, are auditors carrying any items on their unadjusted there schedule and anything significant with that?

Ruth Porat

We're very comfortable. Yes, they’re here. We have a very strong relationship with them and encourage them to push us as hard as possible, and feel very good about where we are.

Eric Schmidt

On behalf of the corporation, the Board of Directors, the senior leadership and Prasad, our newest member, thank you very-very much for staying for our shareholder meeting. We'll see you in one year, same place. Thank you very much.

