Separate Ways: When To Sell A Core Stock

In my previous article, I described my "Core Conviction" stocks as "rocks that will pay me unabated dividends throughout retirement." I spoke of commitment and conviction in terms that a fiancée might expect, but is that appropriate for an investment? To quote Bruce Williams, "Never love anything that can't love you back." In truth, I've been less constant than my protestations over the years.

Consider the evolution of my top three portfolio holdings:

Top holdings as of the end of the year: 2007 WFC JNJ GE 2009 JNJ PG IBM 2011 JNJ ABT PG 2013 CVS CSCO JNJ 2015 AAPL PG JNJ Current JNJ AAPL PG

You will observe some consistent threads throughout. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was our first stock purchase as a couple and has consistently been one of our largest positions. This financial partnership might be analogous to a childhood sweetheart? It has forever been a part of our investment lives! Though not always a smooth ride, we have ridden out the challenges with this holding and in fact still have the shares from our original purchase in September 1997.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) dates back in our portfolio to 2005, but did not become a top holding until May 2009. In the aftermath of the Financial Crisis, it offered us the stability we craved, one of the few companies we had total confidence in buying despite the tumultuous market. Though it has underperformed the S&P 500 since, those purchases have nonetheless exceeded our expectations, with double-digit compound returns over the last eight years. This has been a comfortable financial marriage, if rarely exciting.

But in this article, I wish to focus not on those that have been mainstays throughout, but on three with which we have parted ways. Stephen Covey has written, "All broken relationships can be traced back to broken agreements." These case studies illustrate different ways that the original "agreement" can change. For each, the investment thesis that justified the high degree of conviction proved faulty.

General Electric

We first purchased General Electric (NYSE:GE) in January 2000, near the end of the twenty-year tenure of Jack Welch. Over those years, the value of GE increased by a factor of 40! As novice investors, we were seeking stability and certainty. Considered perhaps the bluest of the blue chips, GE seemed like the perfect foundation for building future wealth.

Though 2000 was a poor year to begin investing, we were not dissuaded by the correction and continued to add to this position through 2005. After all, I saw myself as a long-term investor rather than a "market-timer." I thought in terms of building value, with dividends compounding through reinvestment, and serenely bought on any dips. Sound familiar?

Then the bombshell struck! As Walter Scott writes, "Oh, what a tangled web we weave... when first we practice to deceive." I had viewed GE as a "core industrial" company, not realizing that GE Finance had grown far beyond merely supporting its industrial customers with loans to finance purchases of its products. That tangled web, never openly discussed by analysts, began to unravel as defaults mounted. The "commercial paper" market which it depended on for almost $200B of cheap financing began to seize up.

Gradually it emerged that this industrial giant had been moonlighting as an unregulated bank, and playing in some of the sleaziest segments of the market! The impressive financial machine that Welch put together was hiding devastating secrets of which I had previously been blithely unaware.

Unfortunately, I was slow to accept this reality and even slower to believe that it could possibly threaten such a highly respected company. Despite following the story as it emerged in the press, I did not exit the position until October 14, 2008, after it had already lost a third of its value. Had I acted earlier, when it first became clear that GE was not the company I had originally thought, we would have received $30 or more per share and exited with a profit (albeit eight wasted years). Instead I waited, sold at $22, and suffered a stinging loss.

Selling can be scary, especially at a loss. As Chowder writes, it is a blow to the ego, an admission that your confidence in the initial purchase was misplaced. Yet "buy and hold" must necessarily come with limits. If you invest in a company on the premise that it is blue-chip quality, then you should strongly consider selling if that seeming quality turns out to be a façade. I certainly do not regret the decision to sell! In the decade since, GE has averaged a 6% return vs. a 12% annualized gain for the S&P 500. If I had held on waiting to "break even," I would have suffered a massive permanent portfolio loss. My only regret is that I didn't make the correct call earlier.

International Business Machines

Ironically, I built a large holding in International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) almost simultaneously with the divestment of GE. It looked like a good long-term investment, with a foothold in the IT department of every major corporation. As the saying goes, "Nobody ever got fired for buying from IBM." It was the default choice, the mainstay, and the industry standard. Nor did it demonstrate the kind of economic sensitivity that you would normally expect from an Industrial or Technology company. IBM actually grew earnings throughout the recession, riding a wave of outsourcing, and continued its rapid growth as the economy rebounded.

Yet the cracks in this machine started showing in 2013. Revenues fell by $5B that year, though cost-cutting efforts and a lower tax rate managed to support net income at approximately the same level. It was clear that the outsourcing wave had peaked and that the business was facing yet another transition (as it has so many other times throughout its storied history). The Software segment looked especially promising, with growing revenues and fat margins.

Yet the company was reluctant to abandon the infamous "$20 EPS in 2015" target put forth by the now-retired Sam Palmisano, even in the face of flagging earnings. Thus the new CEO Rometty chose to ramp up the company's already-heavy share buyback program, seeking to generate EPS growth through increased leverage and a lower share count. In fact, the $13.9B share buyback in 2013 exceeded the $13.3B free cash flow, even before considering the dividend, requiring the issuance of an incredible $9B of new LT debt that year!

There are times when it makes sense for a company to borrow money. Debt can be used to fund a profitable acquisition or to leverage the Return on Equity for shareholders. It may even make sense to issue debt for a year or two to bridge a temporary shortfall in earnings. This can allow the company to continue capital expenditures and the dividend without interruption. However, it almost never makes sense to issue debt just to meet an arbitrary earnings target! IBM was behaving like a spendthrift, running up a massive credit card balance in an attempt to sustain the illusion of wealth, and thereby digging itself into an ever-deeper hole.

I chose to part ways with IBM in August 2013, not because I feared that the business would collapse but because I felt management was making the wrong choices, running up the debt in disregard for the business challenges. And while Rometty eventually abandoned that practice a year later, the company had already spent an incredible $27B on share repurchases in just two years. These funds could have been used to clear its balance sheet or could have been used to acquire businesses to support future growth. Repurchasing shares at $180-200 was arguably the worst alternative.

Once again, selling was the right move. The market has advanced by more than 50% since this sale, while IBM has negative returns even taking dividends into account. I expect that the company will eventually recover, but the debt burden it now carries will not make that any easier.

Abbott Laboratories

This last is the most painful of my decisions to sell. I built a large position in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) beginning on August 30, 2010. By the middle of 2012 it was our largest position, and one of the most profitable of our investments. I have long favored diversified healthcare operations, so Abbott's leading positions in pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, and nutritionals made it an especially attractive mix - trading at a steep discount to the value of its underlying operations.

Unfortunately, Wall Street eventually woke up to this gem and chose to "fix" the situation by killing the golden goose. Breaking ABT into separate companies, it destroyed the synergies that attracted me to the company in the first place. I exited in August 2013, post-split, with large gain on the position but a heavy heart. Abbott now carries a BBB credit rating, below my comfort zone, as it seeks costly acquisitions to replace the diversity that it abandoned just a few years back.

While Abbott has lagged since my sale, the pharmaceutical half of the business AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has actually done quite well. I might have done better to simply hold on to both pieces, but instead took a chance on Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), another company that got blown up by the M&A saboteurs! But that is another story...

We will grieve not, rather find strength in what remains behind. - William Wordsworth

Lessons Learned

I believe that everything happens for a reason. People change so that you can learn to let go, things go wrong so that you appreciate them when they're right, you believe lies so you eventually learn to trust no one but yourself, and sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together. - Marilyn Monroe

I would like to believe that each of these experiences has taught me a lesson. With GE I was too trusting, too ready to believe in its reputation, despite revelations that should have caused me to question my understanding of its business. Lesson learned: Be suspicious when there are hints that your business is "leading a double life." The initial hints are likely just the tip of the iceberg.

With IBM, I trusted that management had a well-considered plan through the obvious challenges, that it had a good grasp of its finances, and would make sound choices for the benefit of the shareholders. I didn't really believe that it would make short-sighted moves to foolishly strive for an arbitrary target. Lesson learned: Be cautious of management that seems to care more about saving face than about the long-term health of the business.

Abbott Labs was a great investment at the time, and a great company, but it succumbed to the Wall Street sirens and broke up the company. The company was rewarded by the market, with a quick jump in the share price, but at the cost of destroying the strengths that made the business great in the first place. Lesson learned: A business that loses sight of its roots may make for a fun fling, but not a fulfilling long-term relationship.

Conclusion

Thus concludes our tale of romance and heartbreak. Three companies that once were core holdings in my portfolio, but which I subsequently discarded when my original investment thesis was invalidated. In each case I sold, but not because the stock price was up or down. I sold because the business was no longer what I wanted to own. I did not want to own a financial octopus like GE proved to be. I did not want to own a tech company that put finance ahead of innovation, as IBM appeared to be doing in 2013. I did not want to commit in size either to a pure pharma business like AbbVie or a business that seemed engaged in an endless transformation like Abbott.

These may still be good companies, and in fact I have traded through all three since the divestment described in this article. Yet for the core of my portfolio, I'm looking for a standard of stability and quality that they no longer meet. Thus I leave you with a final quote:

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, CSCO, CVS, GE, JNJ, PG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.