Qatar Is In The News, But Is It A Buy?

A closer inspection of fiscal flows shows that all is not well in the small kingdom.

Qatar is currently in the news, and this has sent the stock market downwards and could offer a sale price for investors.

In this article, we examine Qatar from a sectoral flow analysis perspective to see if Qatar is a good investment, especially as it is in the news at the moment and could be on sale after a 9% downward movement of its stock market last week.

The magic formula for success is:

P = G + X

GDP = P + G + X

Qatar

One can find the iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) near the bottom of the SA ETF list, and the current fiscal situation is as follows.

Private Sector

The private sector can add funds to the rest of the sector through commercial bank lending or inside money. The following chart shows this.

The chart shows that loan growth is positive and adding to the sector.

GDP is an overall barometer of how the economy is going, and the chart below shows that it is rolling over and heading south. This is not a good look.

Money supply is rising, as the chart below shows.

Inflation is under control, indicating that not too much money is in circulation, as the chart below shows.

On the plus side, the number of employed persons is rising, as is the population, as the two charts below show.





This means there are more people with pay packets to spend and also more people to make, buy and sell things to.

Unemployment is also very low, as the following chart shows.

In Qatar, one has low inflation and low unemployment, which is a rarity.

Domestic credit to the private sector (% of GDP World Bank 2015) is 69.6%, which is relatively low.

The next chart shows the stock market.

The chart shows that the stock market is below all-time highs and fairly directionless.

Government Sector

The government budget picture is shown in the chart below.



(Source: Fitch)

Rating agency Fitch has the following summary report on the fiscal position:

"BMI View: Qatar's fiscal balance will improve significantly in the quarters ahead amid rising energy prices and efforts to diversify state revenue. The government will issue domestic debt to cover its modest deficit in 2017, avoiding tapping reserves. From 2018, the emirate's fiscal balance will swing into surplus, facilitating a gradual reduction in public debt. Qatar's budget deficit will narrow to 1.1% of GDP in 2017 as higher hydrocarbon prices increase government earnings and measures to diversify state revenue are implemented. We forecast Brent to average USD57 per barrel (/bbl) this year, close to the emirate's fiscal break-even price of USD60/bbl. The government will cover its modest budget shortfall through domestic debt issuance, as costs of borrowing remain lower than the level of investment income lost by drawing down reserves and to avoid pressure on domestic liquidity. We expect the fiscal balance to swing back into surplus in 2018 as energy prices strengthen, and a region-wide value-added tax (VAT) is introduced, facilitating a gradual reduction of public debt. Qatari government revenues, over 80% of which come from hydrocarbon earnings (including investment income), will increase in the quarters ahead as prices strengthen on the back of the OPEC, non-OPEC production cut deal. Our Oil & Gas team forecast Brent to average USD57/bbl in 2017 and USD60/bbl in 2018 - significantly higher than the USD45/bbl average recorded in 2016 and assumed in Doha's budget for this year." (Source: Fitch)

Fitch places great confidence in the success of the OPEC oil cartel. Personally, I am of the view that the oil cartel is now irrelevant, as there is no longer a Middle East oil monopoly due to the advance of shale oil and gas production in other places. My view is lower for longer into the foreseeable future.

The government is making a small positive contribution to the private sector, and as a currency sovereign, one would hope this increases over time to make good the shortfall in other sectors.

The table below shows taxation.

The table shows that taxation is very light and about where it needs to be for a currency sovereign that is the source of the money in circulation.

Taxation is a vent for excess aggregate demand and serves no other useful purpose, as the diagram below shows.

(Vertical and horizontal macroeconomic relations, Wray, L. Randall; Watts, Martin. Modern Monetary Theory and Practice: An Introductory Text (Page 346))

External Sector

The current account overall is negative, as the following chart shows.

One notes that the account is sharply down from its 2012/13 oil price high days and has turned negative for the first time since a minor deficit in 2009 at the bottom of the GFC stock market plunge.

One positive thing is that the deficit appears to be narrowing year on year and could well return to surplus as the price of oil recovers to former levels. One can be skeptical as to whether this will occur, given the structural changes in the oil industry mentioned earlier in this report.

Important for the current account is the currency exchange rate shown in the chart below.

The exchange rate is pegged to the US dollar, which is why the chart does not move much. Oil is Qatar's main export and is transacted in US dollars, and so, to iron out volatility, the currency is pegged to the US dollar.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business, community and, most importantly for investors, the stock market. For the stock market to move upward, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation. However, it needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow in value.

The government sector comprises the government with its judicial, legislative and regulatory power. The key for the stock market is that this sector can be both a source of funds to the private sector through spending and also a drain on funds through taxes.

The government, through its Treasury, also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained; for a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as a matching bond issue is a self-imposed constraint.

Qatar is somewhat fiscally constrained because it has pegged its currency to the US dollar. This means it must keep a stock of US dollars and use them to maintain its peg.

The external sector is trading with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance. One should note that a negative trade balance also means a country has traded currency, which is in infinite supply, for real resources that have a finite supply.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upward, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is constantly growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

This relationship can be expressed by the following formula:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

P = G + X

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries where the government sector and external sector are both net adding to the private sector and causing the local stock market index to rise with the receipt of additional funds.

Total Fiscal Flows Summary And Recommendation

The sector flows at present are shown in the table below. GDP is declining, so each year these numbers get smaller in absolute terms.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] External Sector [X] Government Sector [G] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] Yearly 5.0 % -5.0% 1.1 % 1.1%

(Source: Trading Economics)

The overall flows are very weak at 1.1% of GDP. The heavy lifting is being done by the private sector, which is accumulating private debt to do so. It is a clear picture of the private sector paying for the external sector deficit by taking on debt. The total flows are only positive due to the small government contribution.

The government sector is net adding to the private sector and plans to keep on doing so in the face of falling external revenues in a counter-cyclical public policy move. This is of historical significance, as normally the government sector is the biggest drain on the private sector and has been running surpluses for decades up until now.

Like Egypt, Qatar may have to break its currency peg to give the currency sovereign more fiscal freedom to spend into the private sector to make good the external deficit and future weakness in private sector credit creation.

What the numbers show is that the government will have to do more as time goes on. The private sector cannot be expected to keep on taking on private debt to finance the external sector deficit. At some stage, the private will reach maximum debt and be all loaned up, and banks will run out of borrowers and aggregate demand will collapse. Professor Steve Keen, an expert on private debt, posits 150% of income as the danger point for private debt levels.

Despite the recent drop in the stock market, the weak fiscal flows do not allow me to recommend Qatar as a buy at this time.

One can gain access to investment in Qatar through the following ETFs:

iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF

Qatar Investment Fund (OTC:QATAF)

Qatar Investment Fund Plc (LON:QIF)

Some of the ETFs are denominated in USD, which protects one from currency risk and preserves overall returns.

