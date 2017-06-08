3 Reasons Why This Is The Only Dividend ETF I Own

Reasons strong enough to overcome the few risks SPHD does have.

Reasons that are strong enough for even a passionate stock picker such as myself to own SPHD and no other dividend ETF.

However, there are three main reasons why SPHD is the superior choice to both of these popular income growth choices.

Over the years the company has launched some of the most popular dividend ETFs, including VIG and VYM.

As a professional income investor, carefully researching and selecting individual dividend stocks is both my bread and butter, and my greatest passion. After all, by taking a value focused, long-term buy and hold approach I'm confident that I can beat the market, along with 95% of Wall Street pros in the coming years and decades.

However, I realize that most people live busy lives and may not have the time, experience, or temperament to research, select, and track a diversified portfolio of individual companies.

So for these people dividend growth ETFs are often the easiest, most practical, and hands off way to benefit from the stunning long-term wealth and income compounding power of dividend stocks.



Source: Simply Safe Dividends

That being said, with so many great dividend ETFs to choose from I feel it's helpful to explain why I consider the PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) to be the single best dividend growth ETF you can own. Better than even popular and trusted names such as Vanguard's popular Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) and High-Yield (NYSEARCA:VYM) ETF.

Let's take a closer look at how these passive investment vehicles are structured, to see why SPHD is the only ETF I plan to ever own, and why you might want to consider adding it to your portfolio.

Smart Beta Approach Offers More Ways To Maximize Returns

Both VYM and VIG are designed to take advantage of the fact of two smart beta trends, meaning that companies with those qualities tend to outperform the broader market over time.

These factors are dividends, and more importantly, consistent dividend growth.

You can see these trends in the portfolio composition approach of each ETF.

For example, VIG tracks the Nasdaq Dividend Achievers Index, which selects for profitable companies that have at least 10 consecutive years of dividend growth under their belts. REITs are excluded because they pay unqualified dividends, which are taxed at a higher rate than qualified dividends.

The holdings (which number 188) are market-cap weighted, but capped at a max of 4% of the portfolio, with annual reweighting.



Source: Morningstar

VIG's portfolio is highly diversified, and packed with high-quality blue chip dividend growth names, including numerous dividend aristocrats and kings.

However, because more of the focus is on dividend growth over yield, the ETF's 12-month yield of 1.98% is not much better than the S&P 500's 1.91%.

For those seeking higher immediate income, VYM is Vanguard's solution for you.

VYM tracks the FTSE High-Yield Dividend Index, which means that it targets the top 55% yielding companies in the world, based on regular dividends paid in US dollars. Like VIG it excludes REITs for tax reasons. It's reweighted every March and September.

Because its index is far larger than VIG's, VYM is a by far the most diversified of these three ETFs, with 427 total equity holdings. And thanks to its focus on high-yield stocks the 12-month yield of 2.94% is 54% higher than the S&P 500's.

Which brings me to SPHD, which I consider to be the gold standard of dividend ETFs.

That's because, unlike VIG and VYM, which are two-factor smart beta ETFs, SPHD is a 3-factor fund.

Specifically, it uses the fact that historically low volatility stocks outperform the broader market (due to smaller drawdowns during market pullbacks) and adds this on top of a focus on high-yield companies that consistently grow their dividends.

Its portfolio is constructed by ranking the S&P 500 by 12-month yield (excluding special dividends) and then selecting the highest 75. Then these companies are ranked by 12-month volatility relative to the S&P 500.

The top 50 names are then included in the portfolio, weighted by yield, with biannual reweighting in January and July. Because this is a far more concentrated portfolio the ETF limits risks by limiting the number of companies in any sector to 10, and capping the concentration in a single company at 3%.

As you can see, unlike the Vanguard ETFs, SPHD doesn't exclude REITs, which make up the third largest sector by weight.

Thanks to the high concentration of REITs and utilities, SPHD's 12-month yield of 3.81% (double that of the market) is by far the most generous of any quality dividend ETF.

But of course, the yield is just one part of the dividend growth equation. And when we compare the overall dividend profiles of these three ETFs we once more see that SPHD is the clear winner.

Superior Dividend Profile And Monthly Payouts To Boot

Sources: Morningstar, Invesco, Moneychimp.com, Simply Safe Dividends

Metric VIG VYM SPHD Yield 1.91% 2.94% 3.81% Expense Ratio 0.08% 0.08% 0.3% Net Dividend Yield 1.83% 2.86% 3.51% 2013-2016 Annual Dividend Growth 7.1% 6.0% 11.5% Projected 10 Year Dividend Growth 6% to 8% 5% to 7% 7% to 9% Potential 10 Year Annual Total Return 7.8% to 9.8% 7.9% to 9.9% 10.5% to 12.5% Risk-Adjusted Total Return 10.1% 10.7% 16.9%

Historically, the long-term total return of a portfolio follows the rule yield + dividend growth. That's why yield is just part of the equation when choosing a dividend ETF.

And while true that SPHD's expense ratio is by far the highest of these ETFs, when considering net yield, (yield - expense ratio) SPHD's higher payout is once again a reason to choose it over its Vanguard rivals.

On top of that, SPHD pays a monthly dividend which helps maximize total returns (through more frequent reinvestment compounding), or makes it easier to pay bills with dividend income.

And when it comes to dividend growth, here too SPHD is the winner over its rivals. Now keep in mind that SPHD is the youngest ETF of this bunch, having launched in November of 2012.

That means that its impressive payout growth has a relatively short history. In addition, in the past few years companies have been growing their dividends at above historical average rates, driving up their payout ratios.

This means that going forward we may see slower dividend growth. That being said, due to the diversified nature of these ETFs payout growth is likely to continue, resulting in total returns that should at least match the market's historical 9.1% return since 1871, if not beat it outright.

Finally, if your time horizon is shorter, such as someone close to or already retired, then you also need to factor in potential downside volatility.

From these perspectives as well SPHD is the clear choice.

Total Return And Risk-Adjusted Record That Can't Beat

VIG Total Return Price data by YCharts

While SPHD is relatively young, thus far its triple beta factor approach has allowed it to outperform its Vanguard peers.

In addition, we can't forget that one of the biggest reasons for investing in dividend stocks, other than the income and market-beating returns, is lower volatility that protects against the inevitable correction, bear market or crash.

In other words, from a long-term risk-adjusted perspective, dividend stocks are usually superior to the market.

Source: Morningstar

Metric (3 Year) VIG VYM SPHD SPY Beta 0.88 0.90 0.70 1.00 Alpha -0.10% 0.12% 5.71% -0.08% Treynor Ratio 9.73 10.02 18.57 9.81 Sharpe Ratio 0.90 0.94 1.32 0.96 Sortino Ratio 1.64 1.87 3.01 1.79

Note that ideally we'd like to use a longer-term risk-adjusted return time frame, such as 10 or 15 years but due to SPHD's young age the best we can do is a 3-year comparison.

So let's see how these ETFs compare to each other, as well as SPY, the largest ETF in the world, and a proxy for the S&P 500.

Beta is simply how volatile an ETF is relative to the S&P 500. That's why SPY's beta is 1, because it's the base line.

As you can see, all three dividend ETFs are less volatile than the broader market, which is what we'd expect from historical studies. After all, dividend investors are less likely to trade in and out of stocks, including during downturns, because they are usually more focused on long-term income.

Of course, SPHD, given that minimizing volatility is an integral part of its portfolio construction, is the least volatile ETF.

Next is alpha, which is the amount an ETF has outperformed the S&P 500. Note that SPY's slight underperformance is due to its expense ratio, as well a miniscule tracking error, which is to be expected in all ETFs.

Over the past three years VIG and VYM haven't beaten the market but have basically tracked it, while SPHD has crushed the market. Note that no investing style will always outperform which is why it's important to look at longer-term performance to truly see an ETF's alpha potential.

For example, VIG's 10-year alpha is 1.17%, meaning that it has successfully beaten the market's performance after expenses.

Meanwhile, VYM's 10-year alpha is 0.28%, which makes sense given that it's a more diversified ETF. That means that the effect of faster growing companies is diluted and its overall returns will be closer to the S&P 500's.

For now we have only SPHD's short-term but VERY impressive alpha to indicate that its triple beta factor approach is indeed potentially as powerful as one might hope.

Now as to the Treynor Ratio, this is calculated by comparing an ETF's performance against the risk-free benchmark, usually the 10-year treasury yield. You then divide this by the ETF's beta, to get an idea of how much reward (return) you are getting for each unit of risk you're assuming by not investing in Treasuries. In other words, the higher the ratio the better.

Over the past three years, VIG and VYM have pretty much matched the broader market's Treynor ratio of around 10, indicating that the bull market has been very good to investors on a risk-adjusted basis.

However, SPHD's Treynor of 18.57 is nearly twice that of its peers, indicating that, from a risk adjusted perspective it has blown away its competition.

The Sharpe Ratio is a simpler risk ratio which simply divides the total return over time by the standard deviation (how much an ETF rises and falls in a given year). In other words, how much return are you getting for each unit of volatility.

Over the last three years both VIG and VYM have slightly (but not significantly) underperformed SPY in this regard, while again SPHD has reigned supreme.

However, when we take a look at my favorite relative risk metric, the Sortino ratio, we get a true sense of SPHD's awesomeness.

The idea behind the Sortino ratio is that only negative volatility is bad, because no one is upset if their stock or ETF is volatile to the upside (and thus beats the market).

Thus the Sortino is calculated as the total return over time/negative deviation only.

Or to put it another way, how much return are you getting for each unit of negative volatility. While VIG and VYM are slightly worse, and better, respectively, than SPY in the past three years, SPHD's Sortino of 3 absolutely wipes the floor with all them.

In fact, this sky-high Sortino ratio (along with the high-yield and monthly payouts) is why SPHD is a core component of my real money portfolio and the only ETF I plan to own.

Risks To Be Aware Of

While SPHD has managed to beat its rivals since inception, this track record is too short to fully confirm its superiority over the long term. For example, looking at the indexes each ETF uses shows that the annualized total returns are all far superior to the market, but SPHD hasn't kept up with its more diversified and growth stock heavy rivals.

Source: DividendChannel.com

ETF Annual Index Total Return (1996-2017) VIG 14.93% VYM 14.24% SPHD 11.54% S&P 500 8.03%

In addition, we can't forget that while SPHD's triple beta factor approach, while potentially resulting in superior performance over decades, also adds complexity that increases its portfolio turnover.

Source: Morningstar

ETF Annual Turnover Tax Efficiency Since Inception VIG 19% 92.5% VYM 7% 88.1% SPHD 50% 89.8% SPY 4% 93.2%

That means that its tax efficiency (post tax total return/pre-tax total return) is slightly lower (though still very good) than its rival ETFs.

Finally, while SPHD's risk-adjusted returns have been out of this world thus far, we can't forget that the last four years have occurred in a time of unusually low volatility. Specifically, SPHD's entire track record has occurred during the second longest and strongest bull in history, one with far fewer corrections than normal.

That means that going forward, when market volatility returns, SHPD's Alpha and relative risk ratios will almost certainly decrease from their current lofty levels, though are still likely to remain superior to its rivals.

Bottom Line: While All Of These ETFs are high-quality, SPHD Is More Likely To Offer Dividend Investors More Of What They Love

Don't get me wrong, I'm a huge fan of Vanguard and think that, over the long term, investors in VIG and VYM are likely to do great.

However, investing is never done in a vacuum and so I feel it's important to highlight what I consider to be the absolute best ETF for your limited financial resources.

Due to its superior yield, lower volatility and superior total, and risk-adjusted return history, I have no qualms about recommending SPHD as the ultimate dividend investing tool.

In fact, if I had to choose a single stock into which to invest all my savings for the rest of my life (and never sell), SPHD would be one of my top choices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.