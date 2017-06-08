Tailored Brands' (TLRD) CEO Doug Ewert Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TLRD)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

June 7, 2017

Doug Ewert

Thank you, Julie. Good afternoon and thank you for participating in today's conference call. Today, I will give you my perspective on our first quarter performance and discuss the progress we are making on our 2017 initiatives and our strategic plan to remain the best men's specialty retailer, well into the future. I will then turn the call over to Jack, who will provide a deeper dive on the financials. Then we will open the call up for your questions.

Let me start with a high level review of our first quarter. Our top line results reflect the impact of store closures, as well as retail comp sales that were generally in line with our annual guidance ranges. We started off the quarter slow, like many other retailers. However, we saw improvement, as we moved through the quarter.

I will provide a bit more color on sales by brand. Regarding Men’s Wearhouse, comp sales declined 3.1%, driven primarily by lower transactions. We started with a tough February, and we are pleased to see retail sales improve as the quarter progressed. Suits, sport coats, sportswear and outerwear performed better than the overall comp. The exclusive Kenneth Cole AWEAR-TECH performance wear continues to sell well and is particularly popular with millennial men.

While retail comp sales were down, we were encouraged by strong custom sales growth in the first quarter. This is really a credit to our outstanding wardrobe consultants and tailors, who are fully embracing the opportunity to deliver our customers a personalized offering, at an extremely attractive value.

We are aggressively growing awareness of the custom business through integrated marketing strategies across all channels. In broadcast, we are featuring the tremendous value of the affordable custom suit.

Online, we are engaging customers and driving store traffic. During Q1, we tested trunk show events at both Men’s Wearhouse and Joseph A. Bank, that were very successful, and which are expanding throughout the country now. I will talk more about our custom initiatives in a few moments.

Our rental business was down slightly in the first quarter, due to the late Easter, which pushed prom schedules into Q2, as well as customers choosing to buy instead of rent. In our wedding and prom business, we continue to see a trend of customers seeking a variety of options. Some customers want to personalize their rental tux. In many other cases, customers are choosing to purchase custom or off-the-rack suiting, instead of renting. The good news is that we are uniquely capable of meeting all their wedding and prom needs.

We recently launched major enhancements to the Men's Wearhouse online rental site, including better wedding group management capabilities. Our experience with online rental continues to be, that customers prefer to begin their journey online, and then come into the store for expert fitting and to complete the process.

In our experience, self-measurements and algorithmic estimation are not accurate enough for fitting tailored clothing. But we continue to evaluate and test those capabilities. We believe the omnichannel combination of our easy-to-use online rental site, our conveniently located store fleet, and our expert consultants and tailors, give us a strong competitive advantage in the wedding and prom business.

Per our earlier announcement, we reached an agreement with Macy's to wind down our tuxedo rental partnership. The wind down transition at the Macy shops is going well, and our teams are smoothly transferring customer reservations to our stores.

Turning now to Joseph A. Bank, we delivered positive 3.5% comp growth, driven primarily by higher transactions. Dress shirts were the best performing category, led by our most popular traveler shirt, as well as the new reserve offerings.

We are seeing good growth from existing customers, who are telling us, that they are very pleased with the quality and the style of the merchandise we are carrying. This is encouraging, it supports our thesis, that customers who filled their closets as well as customers who were turned off by extreme promotions, are coming back to us. We like the signs of improvement we are seeing at Joseph A. Bank.

Regarding our other businesses, K&G comp was negative 7.4, driven primarily by lower transactions, but improved as we move through the quarter. We have initiatives in place, to drive more traffic to K&G stores, including gift card programs and campaigns around Father's Day.

Moores comp was negative 5.3, driven by lower transactions and average unit retail, but also showed improvement throughout the quarter. We are seeing a lot of interest in custom from wedding parties in Canada, and we are encouraged by the growth opportunities for custom in this market.

The corporate apparel business was down 8% during the first quarter, primarily due to unfavorable currency fluctuations, that were partially offset by slightly higher U.S. sales. In Mid-April, McDonald's USA launched a new uniform program and selected Twin Hill as one of three suppliers to outfit their crew members and managers. We are pleased to grow our business with McDonald's beyond the U.K., where we have been a supplier for 13 years, and to further build our business with blue chip customers.

Let me turn now to our 2017 priorities, which support both near and long term value creation for Tailored Brands. As I shared last quarter, our goal is to innovate the men's specialty retail store of the future, by delivering unmatched convenience, service, and personalized solutions in a seamless integrated omnichannel experience. Our company is aligned around three strategic pillars; first, be the authority on what men wear, to look their best at work and for special occasions. We are uniquely qualified to be this authority, through the unmatched knowledge and guidance of our expert wardrobe consultants and master tailors, our outstanding team of merchants, and our noted designers, led by Joseph Abboud.

Second, own the easy; make it a no-brainer to shop with us for the most convenient, effortless, and fast shopping experience, that our timestrapped customers crave. We know our customers lead busy lives, and look to us to make the apparel shopping experience as fast and friction-less as possible.

Third, make it personal. This means knowing our customers better than anyone else, and helping them find their personal style. It means understanding that men come in all sizes, shapes and styles that the secret to looking good starts with the fit, and nobody knows fit better than we do, and it means developing even deeper relationships with our customers through our loyalty programs and our personalization capabilities, whether in-store or online. Our entire organization is laser focused on delivering on these promises to our customers.

Here are a number of ways we are capitalizing on these three strategic pillars to drive deeper engagement with our customers, which will build profitable top line growth. This year, we are strengthening our authority position, by evolving our marketing channel and messaging mix. On the channel side, we are ramping up our digital mix, particularly social, with authentic content from influencers like Joseph Abboud, the NBA Coaches Association and GQ Magazine. On the messaging side, we are increasingly highlighting custom clothing, business casual, and the quality, design and performance of our products.

To make shopping with us easier, we have many initiatives underway to strengthen our omnichannel capabilities. The majority of our web traffic comes from mobile, and we have optimized our sites for the mobile experience. We continue to refine the product discovery and conversion process with meaningful results. We know that our customers often prefer to research, discover and plan their shopping trip online first, and then visit us in store. Therefore, we are designing both our online and digital marketing to serve the customer's needs ahead of their store visit and streamline their experience, once they are in store.

Recent tests have shown us that our customers responds strongly to targeted invitations and incentives to come into the store, following online research, discovery and store location searches.

To make the shopping experience more personal and tailored to its needs, we also know that most men want help putting out this together. We built our reputation over the past 43 years by being the leading authority on how men dress for work and occasions. Our wardrobe consultants have developed lasting relationships with our customers, by helping them love the way they look. Our omnifocus in 2017 is to translate the consulting experience we offer in store to the online channel. We have set out an ambitious roadmap of e-commerce and omnichannel enhancements, and are making good progress. Some examples of recent enhancements include, improved product discovery, with faster visual navigation, and more relevant product recommendations.

Now let me update you on our custom business, which is an important growth initiative that builds on all three of our strategic pillars; be the authority, own the easy, and make it personal. Our strategy is to change the way men buy suits, by making custom as easy and affordable to buy as a suit off the rack. This strategy has four compelling advantages.

The first advantage, is that customers want it. Custom clothing plays into the needs of men in a personalized and easy way. Men want to look good in a suit, and the fact is, a custom suit will always look better than an off-the-rack suit.

Historically, price has been the barrier to deliver the better look and fit of a custom suit, and thanks to our domestic factory and global supply chain, we are breaking down that barrier.

The second advantage, is that it is a great driver of loyalty, and therefore has tremendous growth potential. Our research shows that men who buy custom are happier with their suit purchase than the average off-the-rack customer. As a result, they shop more frequently and spend more in a year than our average customer.

Let me give you a sense of the magnitude of this growth opportunity. During Q1, at Men's Wearhouse, custom sales represented approximately 15% of total retail sales in our top 50 custom stores, and those stores as a group, had approximately a 400 basis point higher comp than the rest of the fleet.

The third advantage, is that it allows us to increase our efficiency by reducing hanging inventory and store size over time. The fourth advantage, is one that is highly defendable, because it's hard to replicate. A physical store presence and personalized service from a human is delivering something that technology is still years away from being able to do, provide a perfect fit. This is a rare area of retail, where technology focused entrants to the market will struggle to delight the customer, the way we are. Nobody else can provide the convenience of over 1,300 stores, the personalized service of expert wardrobe consultants and tailors, and the efficiency and value from a vertical and global supply chain.

In closing, we delivered first quarter results that support our full year 2017 outlook. We are encouraged by the improving trends throughout the first quarter and the initiatives in place to attract and engage more customers, grow sales of custom, and strengthen our omnichannel capabilities. All of these efforts translate to an enhanced an improved end-to-end customer experience, one that our customers want and deserve. We are uniquely positioned to deliver that experience, as the most trusted and authoritative, easiest and most personal provider of all their menswear needs.

I want to thank all of our employees, who have embraced our strategy to innovate the best men's specialty store of the future. Their hard work, creativity and dedication to our customers are key to our success.

With that, I will turn it over to Jack, to review the financials.

Jack Calandra

Thanks Doug. Good afternoon everyone. Today I will review the financial results for the first quarter and discuss our 2017 outlook. I will also provide some details on our effort to unlock additional cash flow in the business and comment on our capital allocation strategy.

Before I start with the first quarter results, I'd like to make sure everyone knows that I will be discussing adjusted numbers today, which eliminates certain costs that are not reflective of the company's ongoing operations.

Starting with first quarter results, total sales were $783 million, a decline of 5.5%. Sales for our retail segment were down 5.3%, primarily due to store closures, while comp sales were down 2.4%. Within our retail segment, Men's Wearhouse comp was down 3.1%. While we saw an increase in average unit retail, this was not enough to offset lower transactions.

Joseph A. Bank posted a positive 3.5% comp. Transactions were up and average unit retail was lower, as we ran more clearance of seasonal merchandise compared to last year.

K&G comps were down 7.4%, primarily due to lower transactions. Units per transaction and average unit retail were higher. Moores comp sales were down 5.3%, primarily due to lower average unit retail and lower transactions. Sales in our corporate apparel segment decreased $5 million or 8% due to unfavorable currency fluctuations, which are partially offset by higher U.S. sales.

Moving to gross margin, first quarter total company gross margin dollars were down $18 million, but gross margin rate increased 20 basis points to 42.6%, both are after occupancy.

Retail gross margin rate increased 30 basis points to 43.9%. The increase in retail gross margin rate was due primarily to the leveraging of procurement and distribution costs at Men's Wearhouse and Joseph A. Bank, partially offset by a slight deleveraging of occupancy costs on lower sales.

Excluding occupancy costs associated with the licensing fee for the tuxedo shops at Macy's, which will no longer be incurred after the first quarter, occupancy costs levered slightly.

Advertising was lower than last year by $5.7 million. This was due primarily to a mix shift in more efficient digital spend, as well as the shift in timing of marketing campaigns to later in the year.

SG&A declined by about $13 million, primarily due to lower employee benefit costs, as well as decreases in store related costs due to last year's fleet rationalization program. Some of the employee benefit savings is due to timing, and we expect these expenses to be recognized later in the year. As a percentage of sales, SG&A increased 20 basis points.

That gets us to operating income of $48 million, which is about $700,000 higher than last year. Operating margin was 6.2% versus 5.7% last year. Net interest expense decreased $900,000, as we have reduced our outstanding debt. The effective tax rate was 42.9% compared to 33.7% last year. The increase is primarily driven by the impact of new accounting guidance related to stock based compensation. Earnings per share were $0.27 compared to $0.29 last year.

Moving on to the balance sheet and cash flow, we ended the first quarter with $67 million in cash, an increase of $30 million versus last year and no draw against our $500 million revolving credit line. Total debt at quarter end was just under $1.6 billion.

During the quarter, we made our scheduled $1.8 million payment on our term loan. We also repurchased and retired $7.4 million face value of our senior notes at an average price of 89% at par [ph]. Subsequent to quarter end, we repurchased and retired an additional $17.5 million face value of senior notes at an average price of 90% at par [ph]. This brings our total repurchases to nearly $25 million year-to-date and underscores our commitment to use excess free cash flow to reduce debt. Also subsequent to quarter end, we made a $4.6 million mandatory excess cash flow prepayment on our term loan together with our normally scheduled payment.

Inventories were down $93 million or 9% below last year, primarily driven by lower inventories at Joseph A. Bank, as we continued to align inventory to the smaller store footprint and focus on improved turns, as well as lower inventory at corporate apparel, due to last year's airline uniform rollout.

Operating cash flow was $33 million, which is $13 million lower than last year. This was due to a decrease in other assets of $62 million, related to a tax refund received last year, which was somewhat offset by lower inventory purchases and a planned reduction in rental product purchases this year.

CapEx spend was $18 million, which is $12 million lower than last year, primarily due to the buildout of the Macy's Tux shops last year.

Now I will discuss our fiscal 2017 full year outlook. We are reaffirming adjusted EPS in the range of $1.60 to $1.90 per share. Our guidance assumes the following; we continue to expect comparable sales, up mid-single digits for Joseph A. Bank, down low single digits for Men's Wearhouse and down mid-single digits for Moores and K&G.

We continue to project corporate apparel EBIT to be about $14 million lower than 2016, primarily due to the lapping of the large airline contract, that has now moved into replenishment mode. As a reminder, the corporate apparel airline rollout benefitted Q2 and Q3 of 2016.

As we announced on May 3rd, we anticipated operating loss on the Macy's business of between $7 million and $8 million, excluding the cost to exit the business, which we recognized in Q1. This compares to the outlook we guided to last quarter, of an operating loss of between $19 million and $20 million.

We continue to expect an effective tax rate of about 33%. We continue to expect capital expenditures of about $90 million, and with respect to real estate, we expect to close all 170 Tux shops at Macy's during the second quarter. In addition, on a net basis, we now expect to close 20 stores, up from the 10 we guided to last quarter. The increase reflects an incremental 10 Joseph A. Bank stores that will close, as their leases expire.

Turning to cash flow and our capital allocation strategy; we expect to generate higher cash flow from operations in 2017 compared to last year, primarily due to a reduction in inventories and rental product purchases this year. We estimate inventories will decrease mid-single digits on a percentage basis by year end.

We also expect rental product purchases to be down 50% to 75% compared to last year. This is due to the fact that over the past two years, we expanded the breadth and depth of our rental product offering, strengthening premium lines such as Joseph Abboud and adding a full range of fits.

In addition to inventory, we are looking at other opportunities to unlock cash in our business, such as SG&A and other areas of working capital. I look forward to sharing our progress in future earnings calls.

Our management team and board are focused on maximizing shareholder value, and our capital allocation priorities are clear. First, invest in support of our strategic initiatives, where we can deliver an attractive return. Second, return cash to shareholders through our dividend. And third, use remaining cash flows to pay down debt.

In summary, our first quarter sales were consistent with our full year outlook. Despite lower sales versus last year, we delivered a higher operating margin through disciplined cost management. We continue to look for opportunities to generate more cash flow on our business to maximize shareholder value.

Now I will turn the call back to the operator, who will open the line for your questions.

Gaby Carbone

Hi, this is Gaby Carbone on for Paul. Thanks for taking our question. So we wanted to ask, what are your strategies around tuxedos now, given the Macy's exit? And how much of your sales are tuxedos? Then just a quick follow-up, what gives you the confidence in the mid-single digit comp guidance for Joseph A. Bank? [indiscernible] how that compares in a tough resell environment? Thanks.

Doug Ewert

Yeah Gaby. Listen, our strategy for Tux is to essentially dominate the occasion business. So whether it's wedding or prom, driving customers into our stores and offering them a full suite of options, including rental, but moving now beyond that to retail and now custom, we can satisfy all of their needs, depending on what they are looking for, and we are seeing a lot of customers choose the retail, and now the custom options with their formal wear purchases.

As far as rental as a percentage to sales in first quarter of this year, it was about 12% of our net sales.

Gaby Carbone

Okay. And just a question on the Joseph A. Bank comp for the remainder of the year?

Jack Calandra

Yeah, I mean based on everything that we have seen in the business, it has all been baked into that outlook, and we are pretty confident with that mid-single digit guide on the year.

Gaby Carbone

Okay, great. Thanks so much.

Jack Calandra

Thank you.

David Mann

Yes, thank you. Good afternoon. Couple of questions about comp store sales. First, on Joseph Bank, I think on the last call, you talked about it strengthening a little bit in February. So I am curious if there was any -- if you can talk about how it trended in March-April? And then secondly, just in general across the chain, how have the trends that improved in March-April continued or what's the trend generally been in the quarter to-date? Thank you.

Doug Ewert

Well, the trends that we saw in the first quarter, generally improved in the second part of the quarter, and then what we have seen in the business since the end of the first quarter is factored into our guidance.

Jack Calandra

I think David, also remember that, there was a shift in Easter in the first quarter, which obviously makes looking at month-over-month comparisons a little difficult. But we try to look at both March and April together versus February to get a sense of whether, you know, in which direction the business is trending.

David Mann

And then, if you could clarify the shift, how it impacted Tux, how much did that hurt in the first quarter and how much do you -- what are you thinking about the tux outlook for this quarter?

Jack Calandra

Well we are breaking it out separately. I think the Men's Wearhouse tux comp was down a little less than 1% in the first quarter and we are pretty pleased with the way the prom season is shaking up for us.

David Mann

If I could sneak one more in, just in terms of your very positive comments on the custom performance, can you just talk a little bit about, what's going on in those 50 stores that are very successful and your ability to sort of roll that out or translate that success to the rest of the chain? Thanks.

Doug Ewert

Yeah. As I pointed out in my prepared remarks, really the key to this business is the engagement of our selling organization. When we look at the stores that make up that top 50, it's not from the big markets, it's not Manhattan and Downtown Chicago and the markets that you might predict. This is an interesting cross-section of the country. Some of our biggest volume custom stores are in places like Tampa, Florida and Mobile, Alabama and Portland, Oregon. It really is an interesting cross-section, which I think just further emphasizes the upside opportunity in this business. It's all about the workforce, and as we have refined these best practices on how to engage with our customers around custom and then, spread those best practices throughout the organization, I think is just going to lead to further growth.

David Mann

Thank you. Good luck.

Doug Ewert

Thank you.

Eric Beder

Good afternoon. Want to build up a little on that custom piece; what price points are we talking about for custom suits, and I know you are also launching custom shirting, how has that helped the business, and is that also an area where you think you can basically expand out even more than the custom?

Doug Ewert

Yeah Eric. In tailored clothing, we have a couple of levels of custom. We have our domestic product at Men's Wearhouse, it's Joseph Abboud. At Joseph Bank, it's Reserve. It's made in our New Bedford factory, using Italian fabric. That opens up at about $800 and then you can go up from there with upgraded fabrics and features. And then we have, a more popular priced custom option, that opens up at about $400.

In shirtings, there are about $100 average, that's for a 100% cotton, non-ironed dress shirt. And we have been establishing brand awareness with a lot of marketing initiatives, mostly around the custom tailored clothing. Custom dress shirts is, we think, a big opportunity. It's a nice piece of the business. Right now, custom clothing is dominating our results, but shirtings is going to come on strong.

Eric Beder

And when you look at the Men's Wearhouse customer, what are you seeing in terms of trends for suiting? In general, their demand for suiting or their demand for other product? Thank you.

Doug Ewert

Yeah. We see our tailored business as a particular strength at Men's Wearhouse and in the first quarter, those categories really outperform the rest of the store. So certainly, customs is helping to build that, but tailored clothing is strengthening, doing well.

Eric Beder

Okay. Thanks.

Doug Ewert

Thank you.

John Kernan

Good afternoon Doug and Jack. Thanks for taking my question.

Doug Ewert

Hey John.

John Kernan

So Doug, it sounds like, you think the role of customization and fit plays a big role and the differentiating factor between the need for store and the need for clothing stores, as it relates to tailored clothing. I am just wondering, as you look at your whole store base and your store portfolio at this point, a lot of your peers are now -- incremental store closures. I am wondering how you are thinking about the overall square footage for the entire portfolio, Men's Wearhouse, Joseph Bank, Moores and K&G going forward? Not just into this year, but long term. How do you -- do you think there is going to be a need for more store closures, or you think you are comfortable with the current store base?

Doug Ewert

Well John, I think that's going to be an ongoing operational excellence initiative. We closed close to 240 stores last year. So we are still watching the fallout from that shake out into our business. We see an opportunity to close another 10 Joseph Bank stores this year, just announced on the call. We evaluate each store as it comes up for lease renewal. But I think long term, as custom becomes a much larger portion of the business, it will shrink the need for as much square footage, which I think really speaks more to the size of the store. So I think in total, our brick and mortar square footage footprint will be shrinking over time. That may or may not include clothing stores altogether, but certainly shrinking our inventory and shrinking our square footage footprint, is an opportunity, as custom becomes a much larger piece of the business.

Jack Calandra

Yeah. And John, just to add to Doug's comments; I mean, as you know, we have 10% to 20% of our leases come up for some sort of lease action every year. So we always have the ability, just like we have done now in the first quarter, as we announce those additional 10 store closures, to be able to effect that at the margin. But I think, to Doug's point, given we took a big action last year, nothing planned in terms of another big action at this time. But we will continue to look at that, and we have flexibility obviously, with those leases.

John Kernan

Okay. That's helpful. I guess Jack, you earlier alluded to some of the working capital benefits between inventory reductions and some of the tuxedo rental purchases coming down this year. How do you think about the role of reducing working capital and your ability to generate excess free cash flow and pay down debt on the balance sheet? I know historically, I think tailored clothing has been -- for all retailers, has been slower churning category, sometimes inventory and working capital back up. What about your ability to kind of reduce working capital in some of the -- and a lot of the stores here operating, using that as a lever to help delever the balance sheet?

Jack Calandra

Yeah. I think it's an important lever, and as you know, we have taken, in the first quarter obviously, was the $93 million out of inventory. We have guided to having our inventory down in mid-single digits. I think your point is valid that, in this type of -- with this type of product, you are going to turn a little bit slower than you will, and it may be a more seasonal business. That said, I think the management team here is all very much agreed, that we have an opportunity to improve our churns in our business, and so I think that inventory is going to be a significant opportunity for us going forward, to unlock cash and use that excess cash to pay down debt.

John Kernan

Okay, thank you. And then Doug, just one more question; can you remind us how large Abboud is, as a percent of the mix within the Men's Wearhouse concept?

Doug Ewert

It's about 30%, I think is the last time we spoke about it publicly.

John Kernan

Okay. Thanks guys. Best of luck.

Doug Ewert

You bet.

Jack Calandra

Thank you, John.

Janet Kloppenburg

Good evening everyone. Thank you. Staying on Joseph Abboud, maybe you could talk about trends there. It's generally back haul, it wasn't today, and I also notice that AUR trends were down at the Men's Wearhouse, maybe you could talk about that, and if the outlook for Joseph A. Banks AUR is to continue to decline? I think it was clearance related, Doug; so maybe you could talk about the metrics that you see for both the Men's Wearhouse and Joseph A. Banks.

And Jack, couple of questions; you talked about gross margin being up slightly. I was wondering if this is a distinction between gross margin and the merchandise margin, if you could talk a little bit about any differences there that would help. And you did talk about marketing shifts and expense shifts, perhaps you could help us identify what quarters those would be associated with? In other words, where we should be thinking about them now as opposed to the first quarter? And just lastly on corporate apparel, it was supposed to be, as you said, remains a $14 million hit or you have lost that incremental profitability, $0.19 per share. But I am wondering with the McDonald's business now coming on-stream, if that's a conservative outlook? Thank you.

Doug Ewert

All right Janet. I will take the first crack at that, and you are going to have to keep us honest, if we --

Janet Kloppenburg

I will. I will keep you on it. Thank you.

Doug Ewert

We don't catch all of that. But at Abboud, at Men's Wearhouse, a custom business is all Joseph Abboud. So as we talk about this big custom opportunity at Men's Wearhouse and at Moores in Canada, that's all Abboud. And so that's really -- what's driving within the Abboud brand right now.

I think you said that the AUR was down at Men's and that's not true, the AUR was up at Men's.

Janet Kloppenburg

Okay. And so that's driven by custom?

Doug Ewert

Certainly custom had played a big role in that.

Janet Kloppenburg

And you look for that to continue?

Doug Ewert

Yeah, I think custom is a big growth opportunity long term for us.

Janet Kloppenburg

Okay, great.

Doug Ewert

And then as far as the AUR at Joseph Bank, that was related to the seasonal clearance activity, that we don't anticipate going forward.

Janet Kloppenburg

So you think AURs will improve, as we going forward, even with the mix shift towards dress shirts?

Doug Ewert

Well I think long term, we have the same custom opportunity at Joseph Bank, as we do at Men's Wearhouse. It's much less mature, Joseph Bank. We just rolled custom in last fall. So we are in early innings there, very much so with custom. So long term, I see AUR expansion opportunity at Joseph Bank, being driven by custom as well.

Janet Kloppenburg

Okay, thank you.

Jack Calandra

And then Janet, just to get to some of your questions on the financial side; so in terms of the gross margin rate being up slightly and how much of that is gross margin versus merch margin. I think what I would do, is probably look at AUR as a proxy for the merch margin improvement. So as Doug pointed out, our AUR was up in Men's Wearhouse, that's probably a good proxy for merch margin, same thing on JAB, I think it's a good proxy for merch margin. So that's probably the best metric to use there in assessing that.

In terms of some of the expense shifts, there are a couple of things going on. So one is, in our SG&A, we adopted new medical benefits plan this year, which include some deductible plans, and we had about a third of our employees chose a deductible plan over a copay plan. And the nature of the way those expenses phase in a deductible plan is, it's more on the employee in the early months, and then it becomes more of a company financial responsibility later. So there is definitely some shifting of those costs into later in the year.

And then on the advertising side, I am not going to specifically break out what we are spending by quarter, but definitely had some shift spending into Q2, because of the shift in prom, associated with the timing of Easter. So that hopefully just gives you some color on some of those moving parts.

Janet Kloppenburg

And then on the corporate apparel business Jack?

Jack Calandra

Yeah, corporate apparel, I think what we said was, we anticipated a number of sort of -- there is always going to be puts and takes in that business. Again at this point, even with the McDonald's, I think we still feel pretty comfortable with the guidance that we have given. I don't know if you want to give a little more color on McDonald's, Doug, just in terms of what that is?

Doug Ewert

Yeah. McDonald's is a little different than our other large customers, and that each franchisee determines who their uniform provider is going to be, from a list of three. So we are now one of three of McDonald's providers. So it's a little different than say, a big airline contract, where we know, we have a much better gauge, as to the magnitude of the business. This one is going to evolve over time.

Janet Kloppenburg

Okay. I will queue back up. Thank you.

Jack Calandra

Thank you.

William Reuter

Good afternoon guys.

Doug Ewert

Hi William.

William Reuter

So you mentioned several new marketing initiatives in the quarter, but your advertising expenses were lower, due to a mix shift due to digital. I guess if you could talk a little bit about what you are expecting for advertising expenses for the remainder of the year, and where you will be allocating those dollars?

Doug Ewert

Yeah. I think -- I mean, again, we are going to, I think, continue to shift and sort of evolve our marketing mix, out of the -- some of the more traditional medias, and continue to, I think shift that over time into the more digital pieces. I think we are looking very closely -- I think with that change into the digital, you drive more efficiency in your marketing, which allows us to get a bigger bang for the buck. And so you know, we are looking at that very closely, as well as just the ROIs on all of our marketing programs, to make sure we are spending that money efficiently and effectively.

William Reuter

Okay. So it sounds like the expectation there was, you continue to be more efficient, so advertising dollars can continue to go down, is that fair?

Doug Ewert

I think that's a reasonable conclusion from that.

William Reuter

Okay. And then just one more for me. You talked a little bit about running clearance with some of your seasonal merchandise during the quarter. Did you work through all that merchandise, and I guess, have you either chosen to pack [indiscernible] remaining, or will that continue to be a little bit of a drag on gross margins in the subsequent quarter?

Doug Ewert

No. This was really a Joseph Bank phenomenon in Q1 of this year, and we cleared through it and we don't anticipate that going forward.

William Reuter

Great. I will pass it to others. Thank you.

Doug Ewert

Thank you.

Jenna Giannelli

Hi. Thanks for taking the questions. I just have some follow-up on custom. Can you just remind us where the total company penetration is right now for custom? And I know you have these metrics on the average ticket for custom versus non, but can you tell us a little bit about what the gross margin profile looks like for custom suit versus a non-custom?

Doug Ewert

Yeah Jenna, we are not going to be breaking out those kinds of details. But I can give you some thoughts to consider here. With a custom customer, we know we get a much higher average ticket than an average customer, and we get a higher frequency in the year, and from that, you can assume, that the gross margin dollars are considerably higher with a custom customer than a non-custom customer.

Jenna Giannelli

Okay. And the penetration, you don't want -- is that a --

Doug Ewert

Yeah, I gave you an indication of the magnitude by identifying the top custom stores in the penetration there. But we are not going to be breaking that out on a macro level and reporting against that.

Jenna Giannelli

Okay, that's fine. So you bought back bonds in the quarter, and you consistently talked about, the desire to repay debt. Do you have any sense of where you'd like that balance to be, or maybe a leverage target, what you think is really ideal for the business overall?

Doug Ewert

Yeah. I mean, our long term target is still to get to our adjusted debt-to-EBITDA down to three. So we are still -- that's still the point we are working towards. And again, we will be continuing to look at opportunities to continue to chip away at that over time.

Jenna Giannelli

Okay, that's great. And then just one final one, with the 10% to 20% of leases coming up to action every year, you'd evaluate them. For the ones that you do choose to keep open, what are you seeing from your landmarks? Are you getting some rent concessions or reductions, or are they moderating maybe some of the increases? What are those negotiations looking like?

Doug Ewert

Yeah. Our real estate team has done a fabulous job getting rent reductions, and that's an ongoing initiative, and we are pleased with the results that we are seeing from that.

Jenna Giannelli

Okay. Thanks so much.

Doug Ewert

Thank you, Jenna.

Jack Calandra

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. This is [indiscernible] on for Carla. Regarding your recent bond purchases, we were wondering if you have any limitations on ability to buyback bonds or paydown additional term loans?

Jack Calandra

No. There is really no covenants or things like that, that prevent us. It's really about generating free cash flow; and the more we can do that, the more we can pay down those securities.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Thanks. And as a follow-up, any thoughts on refinancing bonds, as they are [indiscernible] callable. And are you considering taking on a larger portion of pre-payable, kind of just going after conversation really?

Jack Calandra

Yeah. No I mean, we are actively involved with our board and having conversations about our capital structure, and what we want that to look like. So nothing to preview at this point. But certainly, the things that you are talking about, are options that are being explored.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thanks.

Jack Calandra

Thank you.

Doug Ewert

Well, we want to thank you for your interest in our company, and we look forward to updating you on our progress and results next quarter.

