3 Strong Buy Non-U.S. Mutual Funds For Best Returns

Non-U.S. mutual funds provide an excellent choice for those looking to diversify their investment across a wide range of foreign countries, including both emerging as well as developed nations. Thus, investing in non-U.S. mutual funds may prove profitable.

Below we share with you three top-ranked non-U.S. mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Non-US mutual funds.

American Funds EuroPacific Growth Fund F-1 (MUTF:AEGFX) seeks appreciation of capital for the long run. It invests the lion's share of its assets in common stocks of companies based in Europe and the Pacific Basin with potential for growth. The fund may also invest in common stocks and other securities issued by companies based in emerging markets. It has returned 18.8% in the last one-year period.

Jonathan Knowles has been one of the fund managers of AEGFX since 2006.

Buffalo International Fund No Load (MUTF:BUFIX) invests a bulk of its assets in equity securities issued by recognized companies that are economically tied to different countries all over the world, excluding the U.S. It may invest directly or indirectly in non-U.S. securities of developed as well as developing countries. BUFIX seeks capital growth for the long run. The fund has returned 22.4% in the last one-year period.

As of March 2017, BUFIX held 76 issues, with 2.89% of its assets invested in Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCQX:FSNUY).

Ivy Managed International Opportunities Fund A (MUTF:IVTAX) seeks to offer growth of capital. Also called "fund of funds," it seeks to achieve its objective by investing in Class N shares of Ivy Funds global/international mutual funds. By investing in underlying funds, IVTAX indirectly holds equity securities of international and emerging markets and in domestic companies with different market caps. It has returned 17.3% in the last one-year period.

IVTAX has an expense ratio of 0.46%, compared with the category average of 1.09%.

Original Post