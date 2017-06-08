Wal-Mart Stores' (WMT) Management Presents at Robert W Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference (Transcript)

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Robert W Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference Call

June 7, 2017 13:25 ET

Executives

Marc Lore - President and Chief Executive Officer, Walmart eCommerce U.S.

Steve Schmitt - Investor Relations

Analysts

Peter Benedict - Robert W. Baird

Peter Benedict

Yes. Okay, great. Alright. Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for sitting in. I am Peter Benedict, retail analyst at Baird. And I am thrilled to introduce our next company, Walmart. We are very fortunate to have with us Marc Lore, who’s the CEO of the U.S. e-commerce operations. As many of you probably know, Marc joined Walmart late last year as part of the company’s acquisition of Jet.com; prior to that was Founder of Quidsi, which was purchased by Amazon. So, really one of the foremost leaders in e-commerce and so we are really thrilled to have him here today. We also have Steve Schmitt, equally distinguished IR professional, formerly of Yum Brands. I think Steve is going to open with a couple of remarks and then we will just kick into a little Q&A. And if we have time at the end, we will open it up to questions from the audience.

Steve Schmitt

Thanks Peter. Appreciate it. Thanks for coming and your interest in Walmart today. Just a little bit of housekeeping before we kick it off with Marc. Today’s presentations may include forward-looking statements, which are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Safe Harbor statement of our website at stock.walmart.com and in our quarterly and annual SEC filings.

So after that excitement, Peter, back over to you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Peter Benedict

Alright, great. So, I guess we’re going to start out. Doug McMillon, CEO of the broader Walmart organization, has given you a lot of leeway it seems to kind of what you think needs to be done with the e-commerce business at Walmart in the United States. So maybe talk about some of the key changes you have made since arriving late last year? And as part of that, you’ve spoken about the customer value proposition in that because you just help us understand how that is kind of guiding the way people operate at Walmart e-commerce?

Marc Lore

Sure, sure. So we just closed the Jet.com deal late September and spent really the next few months really on restructuring the organization, getting the right people in the right spots, so that we can move fast. And then really in the New Year, we focused on two main areas. One is getting the value proposition much improved. So that’s the CVI, the consumer value prop index, really focused on making sure we have the product people want. They could find it, display all the information they need, priced right and delivered with a great experience, so really focused on the basic fundamentals. And then another part was focused on innovation and leveraging Walmart’s unique assets to do some things that only Walmart can do. So on the fundamental front, we firmed up pricing. We launched 2-day free shipping with no membership, which has been very successful. That was – really contributed a lot to the growth that we saw in Q1, that combined with also easy reorder. So people can shop at a Walmart store and we have got like 30 million shoppers’ data in store that they can now see online in a really easy-to-reorder list with no latency. They can quickly add things to their basket. I think the combination of those two things really drove a lot of the growth and was core to the fundamental experience. With respect to innovation, in addition to launching store #8, which is really focused on next gen retail 5 and 10 years out, we launched Pickup Discount, which basically gives consumers a discount when they buy stuff not in store. So that long tail at e-comm when they pick it up at a store. So the most expensive cost of delivery is really last mile. And so we thought, well, if we can pull those supply chain shipping costs out of the system, we can share a lot of those savings back with a customer, give them great prices while, at the same time, driving them to the store. And we see that people coming to the store to do their pickup are also going to the store and buying food. So we’ve got Pickup Discount, and then we have just recently announced and we are testing associates to do delivery. So we have got over 1.2 million associates in stores. And we thought, well, what if we – we are sending packages to the store everyday from the FC for pickup. If we actually put the e-comm transactions on that same line, I’ll leverage the Walmart’s trucking infrastructure. So associates are already located in the same location as the packages. We could optimize and give the packages out to the associates based on whatever route they decide they go in after work to minimize the distance of their commute. And you can imagine, with hundreds of associates, there is a lot of routes going in all direction. And so the actual distance to deliver the package is pretty small. So we’re excited about the test we are doing. We still have a lot of work to do before we are ready to roll it out, but then we also have the ability to leverage that not only to do e-comm transactions, but also do same-day delivery from the store on both fresh, frozen and GM, so excited about that. We have also done some M&A as well and that’s really on the fundamentals front. How do we enhance the long tail fast? And so we have picked up three retailers in ShoeBuy, Hayneedle and Moosejaw in their respective categories, home, shoes and outdoor, we have got access to great merchants. We have got access to relationships with thousands of brands, a couple of million SKUs with really rich product content and data descriptions, pictures. And we gave the keys to these CEOs to run these categories across Walmart and Jet. So it’s really bolstered the experience in those categories and will continue to. So that’s a little bit of what we are doing.

Peter Benedict

That’s great. Stepping over to the infrastructure, I think by the end of this year, our estimate is that you guys will have spent probably north – I mean, Walmart, north of $10 million on e-commerce and technology CapEx over the last 5 years. So what’s your assessment of kind of Walmart’s operating infrastructure right now? I mean, you come here, what gaps are you seeing? What gets you excited? What needs to be invested in over the next few years to kind of get you to the point to where you want to get to?

Marc Lore

Yes. I am excited about where the technology is. The technology platform, e-comm platform was replatformed a couple of years ago on Pangaea. The warehouse network, we have got warehouses of the right size in the right location with automation. This is a nice platform to build upon. I think a lot of the heavy lifting is going to be on creating really specialized shopping experiences by micro category. We’ve got all the details just perfected. And so we are going out and hiring category specialists focused on very narrow categories and just trying to crush it. We recently just hired, in fact, 5-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer, Nathan Adrian, and he is the category specialist for competitive swim. Nobody knows competitive swim products better than a competitive swimmer. And that’s the idea is that – they are not all going to be Olympians, by the way, but the idea is the same is that we are hiring experts in a very narrow field to make sure we have all the assortments priced right, merchandised right, all the stuff.

Peter Benedict

And are those learnings going to be applied at Walmart.com and also at specialized sites? Like how do we see it? We’ve kind of termed it like a mass specialty strategy. It kind of feels like there’s the Walmart.com, there is Jet.com, and then there is going to be these individual specialists. Is that the way we are going?

Marc Lore

Yes. I mean, the way I think about it is really there is two main sites in Jet and Walmart, both mass sites going after different audiences, but sharing the same back end. So we get leverage on the retail teams, on the logistics. But from a consumer standpoint, we get access to more customers. We are sort of able to now push Jet more premium, going after the higher income urban customer, which is not the typical Walmart.com shopper and Walmart.com with everyone else. The specialty sites are really there, yes, to give us customers if they want another – who want to shop with a specialty experience, but more so taking the assets that have been created by these special retailers and bringing them to Jet and Walmart. That’s really the purpose of it.

Peter Benedict

Makes sense. Great. You touched on this a little bit earlier, but I want to expand on the – your assortment philosophy. I mean, I think you guys are worth $50 million plus at least as of the end of the first quarter. You were less than, I think, $10 million even 2 years ago, so a big growth there. I think Jet had $15 million maybe at the time of the acquisition. Again, estimates, but where do those numbers need to go in order for Walmart to compete the way you want? I mean, Colin Sebastian at Baird is estimating I think Amazon’s got $400 plus million. You have to go all the way there, talk about the first million SKUs, the next $50 million, the next $100 million?

Marc Lore

Okay. I think I mean the friction for third-party sellers to sell on multiple platforms is not that much. So we’re continuing to quickly add 3P sellers that are selling on other platforms. And there will be a point at which we get to parry. There is a finite number of SKUs. So I am less concerned about getting to parry on long-tail assortment. It’s more about getting the brands that really matter. It’s really focused on – and that’s what we are focused on really the top million SKUs. Top million SKUs, by our estimate, represent around two-thirds of all sales done online. So, it’s really getting the right products as opposed to quality over quantity.

Peter Benedict

How does fresh fit into that equation? I mean everyone – there is lot of talk about fresh as the next frontier.

Marc Lore

Yes, fresh.

Peter Benedict

Next frontier, but talk to us about…

Marc Lore

Yes. No, I think we are really well-positioned on fresh. I mean we have got over 700 stores now with same day pickup of fresh, where we will pick the product for you and bringing out to the trunk of your car, where by the end of the year, we will be over 1,000 stores with fresh pickup. So we also have net promoter score that’s above 80. The customers absolutely love it. That’s off the charts NPS score. We will continue to roll it out to more stores. We have done the hard part in sort of building the picking operation and being able to bring it out to the car. The next step is really same day delivery. We have got same day delivery tests now in 10 stores and working out, working really well. But I think this is one of Walmart’s unique advantages, in that we have got fresh and frozen food in over 4,000 points of distribution around the U.S., where the fresh food has gotten there in full truckload. So it’s – 90% of the countries within 10 miles of fresh food, that’s gotten in the most economically means possible. So and in addition, we are also doing some really cool stuff on Jet. We have got one FC servicing half the U.S. population. And we are able to ship to home in refrigerated boxes and coolers and we are able to ship longer tail products, because we are servicing half the country out of one facility. So I think combination of that, plus we also announced that shareholders that we have trialed this almost shipping container. It’s like a big vending machine, where we have got fresh and frozen in there. And you can come up to it, scan your phone and literally get packages pulled right out of the machine, which could be used to put in locations where we don’t have stores. But I think we have a good – we have got a good game plan from fresh.

Peter Benedict

Greg Foran, who runs the U.S. stores business, CEO of U.S. stores, at the meeting last week said he felt like he is moving from fixing mode with the U.S. store business into a leading mode, he feels like he can play a little more offense, I guess is the way to say it, obviously the comp store sales have been great in the stores and now e-commerce is kind of coming in and we all saw what happened in the last quarter, where do you see that relationship between the stores and e-commerce going here over the next few years, I mean talk a little bit more maybe about the last mile delivery, but I am sure there is other exciting things you are working on again on which you can talk about, but where do you see it, because it feels like you have got two organizations that are kind of coming together at the same time, ready to kind of…?

Marc Lore

A big part of it and the reason why we would only move so fast is the advice I got from Doug and the Board earlier on was Greg is a key person to make and build the relationship with to make sure that stores and e-comm are really like working together. And so even before I started at Walmart, we already built a good relationship and we have been really close and making a lot of decisions jointly together about the business. We have merged the marketing and technology groups together across stores and e-comm. There is only one marketing group and there is only one technology group. And they will report in to me and Greg. So we have one common brand. We have one common platform, one common SKU database across. Like you have seen a lot of really good things happen and it’s just the building blocks and the place for us to do some really interesting stuff together.

Peter Benedict

You have talked a little bit earlier about acquisitions, but I mean what else is out there that’s from a capability standpoint or there is a lot of what we should expect is you guys kind of building things internally, I mean I am sure there is maybe other brand capabilities, like you said, as you build the tail, but anything in terms of infrastructure or whatnot…?

Marc Lore

Yes. We are really focused on organic growth. We have got store number eight, where we are incubating start-ups that are ring-fenced with the store organization. We are building that from scratch. We will be partnering with folks, but primarily organic. We are doing acquisitions, like I said in the small specialty players that can help accelerate entry into the long-tail on Walmart. And then we have also experimented with a digital native vertical brand in ModCloth, which gives us access to product and brand that you can’t find anywhere else. So that helps to elevate the positioning of Walmart in Jet and also comes with great margins and stuff. So we are exploring a little bit with the digital native vertical brands, but primarily organic. It’s going to be organic.

Peter Benedict

Organic?

Marc Lore

Yes.

Peter Benedict

And when you say – you mentioned turnover rate, you are probably great – as good a person as any to ask this question to, when we look out 5 years, 10 years, you have been a visionary in terms of the businesses you have created, what are we not even talking about today that in 5 years or 10 years that’s going to be something that everybody in this room needs to think about when investing, not just in Walmart, but in other parts of the market?

Marc Lore

Yes. Well, I think in order to think about the future, you have to kind of look to the past a little bit and make sure you are looking through the right lens. And so when I think back to e-commerce and I think what was it, what was the real step change, if you ask the average person off the street, what is e-commerce, what was the step change, I think most people go directly, product delivered to your door. That’s the big step change. That’s not really the step change, because we were delivering products to people’s doors for decades through catalog. The real step change was taking the physical catalog, that was expensive to ship, that had a limited number of products, that was hard to sort of search and file through, hard to get content to know what people thought, take that catalog and digitize it, expand it, add rich content, pictures, descriptions, reviews, what other people thought, make it really easy to find stuff in this catalog and make it really easy to buy stuff in the catalog. Hand it off to FedEx, hand it off to UPS, that’s – nothing has changed. Same things happening now that it did 10 years, 20 years, 30 years, 40 years, 50 years ago, right. And so if you look through that lens, you think okay, really the step change is about merchandise. So the merchandising step change, which is really the core of retail. So if you look through that lens and you think okay, well, what’s going to be the next step change in merchandising, how do you have a richer experience, how do you buy stuff more easily, how do you get access to even more products than you have today, I think that’s sort of the lens. And if you look through that lens, there is really, I think two big areas. One is conversational commerce with the advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning. It won’t be long before you are able to have a much richer experience and talk in a very conversational way, where you have the – you are talking to as much an expert in a particular product category like you would if you walked into a specialty retailer and talk to the expert on the floor. I will combine that with having as much knowledge about what you like and don’t like as your mom or dad, like in combining the power of that and be able to do that in a very conversational way. I think takes the commerce experience to a whole another level. And then I think that’s a great building block toward virtual reality. And then we are talking 10 years plus out, but where you are able to create a much more immersive, richer, 3D experience, where you are able to see the products in their native environment. So you want to go camping and you literally can just say, I am looking – I am going camping, looking for a tent. And then there you are at a campsite, in a place where – the lines to the places you like to camp. And you are able to walk the campsite and see the tents and ask about the different tents and get expert advice on it. You are able to see it and feel it and almost touch it and do that or be able to be buying produce and seeing an apple and being able to say, show me where this apple was picked. And you are transported to the orchard. And there you are able to see the farm and able to see the people that are doing the growing and picking and ask them, what’s special about these apples, let me tell you. It’s organically farmed and all this stuff. I think millennials will like and crave information. They don’t want to just buy products. They want to know where they are made, what they are made of, that they have a soul and a mission for being. And I think that comes to life through virtual reality. But the base is conversational commerce. That’s the building block for it.

Peter Benedict

It’s amazing we are having this conversation with Walmart, right?

Marc Lore

It really is.

Peter Benedict

My last question and then we will turn it over to you guys to see if there is any out there, Amazon had a few announcements over the last month and change, the shipping threshold and then talking about going after giving a prime discount, I guess to folks who are on the SNAP program, so just your reaction to those and obviously just one competitor out there?

Marc Lore

Yes. No, I mean we are offering right now free two day shipping with no membership, with a pretty reasonable $35 shipment and we think we are really well-positioned with that value prop and we saw what it did in Q1, so we like where we are positioned and we will continue to innovate.

Peter Benedict

I guess we can open it up here if there is any questions from the field.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. How do you guys at Walmart.com think the online part there really affected the delivery?

Marc Lore

How do you get them to start there you mean? I mean, it’s really just about getting more customers to shop with you and have them come back more often and buy more when they do. And that’s what we saw in Q1. We saw a lot more new customers come in. We saw existing customers shop more frequently and buy more. So at the end of the day, comes down to the value proposition that you offer customers. And we are laser-focused. I think we have got a really good team, and we have got a really clear strategy on how to get the fundamentals better. And that’s where we are maniacally focused right now.

Unidentified Analyst

Price mostly.

Marc Lore

It’s all – it’s basically CVI. It’s making sure we have the product, making sure they can find it, making sure we have all the rich content, priced right and delivered on time and fast, like those are the chosen 5 bellwethers that we are focused on. And the category specialists will really help to like iron out those finer details on each category to make it really an exceptional experience.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Marc Lore

What categories are – you said...

Unidentified Analyst

Which categories of [indiscernible]

Marc Lore

Yes. I mean, I don’t think there’s any one category. We are certainly focused a lot on the head of the assortment in consumables and fresh. We think that’s sort of the foundation of the relationship with consumers. And we have got the smart kart technology on Jet, where we are empowering customers to shop smarter by building these bigger, more efficient baskets to pull cost out of the system. So we have got a good delivery experience, great assortment on consumables, got the ship speed there. So that’s a focus and, of course, the advantages with respect to fresh. But I would say that’s probably a big area of focus. And then if I had to pick, I would probably then go long-tail in terms of apparel and shoes, accessories, jewelry, those sort of long-tail, higher-margin categories, where we are looking at acquisitions and where we have made a couple.

Peter Benedict

One thing that came up last week, I think, on the side conversation, we were talking about customer acquisition costs. Yes, the question was put to you like how do you think about that? The reaction was kind of like, well, being at Walmart is nice. Talk about how the umbrella of being under Walmart has helped you in terms of from an e-commerce perspective. That’s kind of a bit of a game-changer in the sense of brand awareness and customer awareness.

Marc Lore

Yes, that’s good. I mean, so we are maniacal about like thinking about cash cost to acquire a customer, and then tracking the cohorts and estimating the lifetime value and tracking that really closely to make sure that we are getting the right return on marketing spend, and knowing what the true marginal cost is of every marketing dollar spent and the marginal return and looking in that by channels to figure out where we should put our dollars. And one of the things that was fascinating and very exciting about coming to Walmart was because of the massive brand awareness, the return on a marketing dollar spend is that much greater just because people know it. I think I probably didn’t appreciate being at Jet how much harder it is to get somebody to shop at a low CAC, or a low cost of acquisition, when they have never heard of the brand. That’s much easier to get people at Walmart. So that’s been really exciting. We have been able to put some dollars to work, and there’s a lot of room to do more of that, too.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Marc Lore

Yes. So I mean, I feel like we have got a good base right now. We have got a good logistics infrastructure and tech infrastructure. Obviously, as we grow and scale the business, we are going to need to make more investments to support that additional volume. But it’s not a situation where we need to go back and rip everything out and start from scratch. It’s actually we have got a nice foundation to build upon.

Peter Benedict

One other question I had was, I mean, you started to talk a little bit about the Pickup Discount, but maybe talk about that last-mile conundrum or challenge, whatever they call it, and how having these stores kind of evolve the economics there?

Marc Lore

Yes, so shipping from a centralized warehouse, very easy to get 2-day ground, not that challenging to get overnight ground. We can do majority of the country overnight ground from 6 different locations. When you go to same-day, the economics become very different. You have to be within a pretty reasonable distance to be able to deliver same-day efficiently, and it gets really expensive to do it. But we are able, because of the scale of the Walmart physical brick and mortar, to have product that we are moving in truckload quantities, total 4,000 points of distribution, putting in 90% of the population within 10 miles of these 100,000 SKUs sort of warehouses makes same-day delivery much more economical and viable, especially fresh and frozen, which is impossible to do same-day from a central warehouse.

Peter Benedict

And is the Pickup Discount, is that just sharing the savings that you guys are realizing?

Marc Lore

Yes. The Pickup Discount – just to be clear, the Pickup Discount is on products, not in store.

Peter Benedict

Right, that’s not in the store. Right, that’s what I was kind of thinking about.

Marc Lore

Yes, it’s a long tail, and it’s very simple math. It costs a small fraction to get it to the store than it does to get it to somebody’s home. And we basically say, “We have all these savings, but share these savings with our customers to give them a better price point, so that we sell more products to get better value and, at the same time, we are driving traffic to the store.”

Peter Benedict

So, that was very Walmart.

Marc Lore

Yes.

Peter Benedict

Well, if there are any more questions, speak up. There we are. Another one more, and then we go to breakout. Go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

As it relates to one of your [indiscernible] on Amazon’s [indiscernible] large portion of their volumes, how do you then pass through their [indiscernible]?

Marc Lore

Yes. So I don’t really think about 3P and 1P necessarily in terms of profitability. I think you want to carry a wide or the widest possible assortment of products. It doesn’t make economic sense to carry a lot of those SKUs first party because you don’t have the volume. There is obsolescence issues. There’s holding costs and things. And so a vast majority of SKUs, it’s more economical to just get the commission and not bring them in house. But when it is economical to bring it in-house, the margins are higher than the commissions that you get from third-party merchants. So that’s how we sort of think about it. It’s really a math exercise on thinking about when to bring them in and when not to.

Peter Benedict

Alright. Thanks, guys.

Marc Lore

Okay. Thanks Peter.

Peter Benedict

Appreciate your time. So Marc and Steve, they are going to be available on the Astor 1 room for a little breakout, about 15, 20 minutes. So head over there. Up next here will be KAR Auction Services. Cerner is in the Grand Ballroom 3. SAP is in the Empire Ballroom 1. Sanmina is in the Empire Ballroom 2, and then Lucky Strike is in the Morgan’s way.

