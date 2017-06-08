Alphabet's Project Wing Completes Successful Demonstration

Rethink Technology business briefs for June 7, 2017.

Wing demonstrates feasibility of automated air traffic control for drones

Source: Alphabet X

I first wrote about Project Wing, a moonshot project of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) X, back in August 2016. Project Wing's chief goal is to develop a traffic control system for unmanned delivery drones. But there were also publicity stunts such as the delivery of Chipotle (CMG) burritos to Virginia Tech students, as well as a deal to deliver coffee for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), which Starbucks pulled out of.

Since then, Wing has not had an easy time of it. Its CEO David Vos left the project late last year. A hiring freeze is in effect reportedly as part of general belt-tightening imposed by Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat. This may be a good thing, however. The emphasis now is less on premature attempts to develop a drone delivery service and more on solving the core technology problem of air traffic control for unmanned commercial drones.

In a blog post today (June 7), James Ryan Burgess, Co-lead of Project Wing, described a successful demonstration of Wing's Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Air Traffic Management (UTM) platform. The test was conducted at an FAA test site run by the Virginia Tech Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership. Burgess described the nature of the test:

Our testing featured 3 Wing aircraft, flown by a single Wing operator, performing package pickup and delivery missions at the same time and in the same area that two Intel Aero Ready to Fly Drones (operated by Intel directly over LTE) and a DJI Inspire, operated by MAAP, were conducting automated search and rescue missions. Operators have historically had to steer their aircraft away from obstacles manually; instead, we demonstrated yesterday that our UTM platform can automatically manage the flight paths of all these different types of UAS, planning new, clear routes for each aircraft if and when conflicts arise.

Wing's vision is of a future in which its UTM platform manages the flights of literally thousands of commercial delivery drones simultaneously, so Wing still has a long way to go. However, this particular moonshot seems right up Alphabet's ally, since it requires extensive cloud services for mapping, route planning and real time decision making and control of the aircraft.

As I pointed out in my article, there's a very important, though subtle, motivation for using UAS for deliveries. In small package delivery by internal combustion vehicles, or even by battery EVs, most of the energy that is consumed is just in propelling the vehicle. A lightweight drone delivering a 1 pound package a distance of 5 miles was a factor of 16 times more energy efficient than the ICE vehicle, and a factor of 3 times more efficient than the BEV.

FAA rules regarding drones require that the operator maintain line of sight visual contact with the drone at all times, effectively making drone-based delivery services impossible under current rules. As I described in August:

If the economic promise of drone delivery is bright, the challenges to achieve it are monumental. Controlling hundreds or even thousands of autonomous aircraft in a relatively small volume of airspace has simply never been done. Not only is there no infrastructure currently in place for this, but we literally don't yet know how to do this. This is why the FAA rules are so restrictive. Currently the thousands of aircraft in flight over the US at any given time are managed by human air traffic controllers. Although it may seem that the skies overhead are relatively empty, the current system requires that aircraft maintain a considerable distance from one another. If two aircraft pass within 500 feet of each other, that's considered a near mid-air collision by the FAA.

The refocus of Wing on solving the UTM problem is absolutely the right thing for Alphabet to do. Until Wing proves to the FAA that it has a solution to UTM, drone delivery services will remain only a fantasy.

Alphabet's Waymo looks for the smoking gun in Uber case

US District Judge William Alsup has ordered Uber (Private:UBER) to disclose a "due diligence" report by Uber's lawyers concerning the acquisition of Anthony Levandowski's startup Otto. It was the acquisition of Otto that brought Levandowski into Uber after he left his former employer, Alphabet's Waymo.

Waymo claims in its suit against Uber that Levandowski took with him 14,000 computer files of data including trade secrets and design details for Waymo's LIDAR system that it uses in its self-driving vehicles. Waymo claims that trade secrets and patents made their way into Uber's system that Levandowski was put in charge of.

Waymo believes that the report could confirm many of its claims against Waymo, and indeed may show that Uber's lawyers anticipated problems due to the hiring of Levandowski. Until now, Uber has claimed attorney-client privilege in withholding the report. If the report shows that Uber knew about the files that Waymo alleges Levandowski took (doubtful, but possible), that would be the smoking gun that Waymo needs to force a quick capitulation by Uber.

Apple reported likely to use micro-LED displays for 2018 Watch

A report in Nikkei Asian Review claims that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is planning to use micro-LED technology for Apple Watch displays as early as 2018. Micro-LED screens are similar to organic LED screens now used in many smartphones and smartwatches, including Apple Watch. The difference is the materials used to form the LEDs in the displays. Micro-LED displays use semiconductor LEDs that are brighter and more efficient than OLED.

In my article on Apple's acquisition of LuxVue, a firm that had been researching micro-LED screens, I pointed out that Apple's R&D was becoming much more oriented towards long-term technology development rather than short-term product development. Writing last year, it appeared that micro-LED screens were still some years away.

If the Nikkei report is accurate, then it indicates that progress has been more rapid than I expected, and this puts the multitude of rumors regarding Apple buying OLED screens into an interesting context. Nikkei points out:

This fuels speculation about whether Apple will cut dependence on Samsung Electronics, the only company in the world that can make curved smartphone screens using advanced organic light-emitting diode technology.

In fact, I've questioned whether the rumors were not mere guerrilla marketing for Samsung, especially since the rumor-descriptions of iPhone 8 turned out to bear a remarkable resemblance to the actual Galaxy S8.

In fact, regardless of how Apple is progressing on micro-LED, I doubt that Apple wants to become dependent on Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) for a key element of iPhone. It appears that Apple will use OLED screens for iPhone 8, but Apple will probably foster development of OLED display manufacturing by the Sharp (OTCPK:SHCAF) subsidiary of its key contract manufacturer Foxconn. This would reduce Apple's dependence on Samsung until micro-LED display technology is mature enough for iPhone.

Apple is part of the Rethink Technology portfolio and is a recommended buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.