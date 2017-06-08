'We All Knew Their Bluff Could Be Called Easily'

And if so, does it remove a theoretical limit on how far stocks can drop in a single session?

As one trader writes, "we’ve gotten used to taking everything central banks say with a grain of salt.".

Some traders think Thursday will mark the beginning of the end for the buy-every-dip trade.

The Heisenberg crowd is familiar with former FX trader Richard Breslow.

He writes a daily missive that's available on the terminal. It's always worth a read.

On Wednesday, he made some interesting points about central banks and forward guidance. If you're a trader, this is a particularly hot topic this week as the ECB is widely expected to take the first steps down what promises to be a long road to policy normalization.

"We expect Draghi to erase the 'or lower' when referring to the future possible path of rates and shift the balance of macroeconomic risks to neutral from 'tilted to the downside,'" BofAML wrote last weekend. Here's a graphic that illustrates the results of a Reuters poll that asked respondents what they expect from Draghi on Thursday:

Why should you care about this? I mean, obviously you should care that central banks are apparently going to try and normalize because at this point it's common knowledge that the liquidity tsunami they unleashed is what's driving markets, but you might fairly ask why you should care specifically about Thursday given that whatever Draghi says will amount to the babiest of baby steps.

The answer, Breslow says, is that Thursday may mark the beginning of a new period for forward guidance. From this point forward (no pun intended), you may have to start taking central banks seriously. Here's Breslow:

We used to think of forward guidance as an important, long-term, device in the central bank tool box. It was meant to direct investor, business and consumer behavior through the vicissitudes and noise created by what seem seminal but are often random events. It was what convinced investors that buy and hold, augmented by gobbling up every dip, was a winning, and protected strategy. This is in the process of morphing into a much more tactical tool and it's worth keeping up with the changes. For years we were meant to understand that low, lower, lowest rates was where we were going and staying. Then it changed to "yes, but not forever". Eventually that became "we're making a change". But we all knew their bluff could be called easily We've entered the latest iteration and it's going to require actually paying attention. They want to tell you exactly what they intend right now. It means they're unlikely to be dissuaded from their message absent truly exigent circumstances For good reason, we've gotten used to taking everything with a grain of salt. It's probably better to err now on giving them a serious dose of the benefit of the doubt.

I think he's probably right.

For the longest time, central banks looked at the distortions they were creating as justifiable. A collateral shortage here or there, a partially broken repo market, absurdly low Schatz yields, bubbly risk assets, etc. - all risks worth taking in pursuit of the greater reflationary good.

More recently however, it's become clear that the ends may no longer justify the means. No, inflation isn't where Draghi and Yellen would like it to be in the eurozone and the US (respectively) and as for Japan, well, you can just go ahead and forget it. But there's a palpable sense of concern emanating from all corners of the financial universe that this may have gone too far.

Here's what I wrote over at HR on Wednesday (incidentally, you can find Breslow's whole note at that same link):

You kinda get the impression they're going to try and dig themselves out of this for real. Because it's getting increasingly difficult to deny the market distortions they're causing whether it's absurd equity valuations, credit spreads that are increasingly detached from fundamentals, bonanzas for carry traders and volatility sellers, etc.

It is, quite frankly, out of control.

And I realize that it might not be readily apparent to retail investors how out of control it truly is. All most people see is the S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) going up and it's easy to fool yourself into thinking that things like risk parity, CTAs, volatility control funds, self-fulfilling loops created by the rampant proliferation of VIX ETPs, money managers refusing to exit stretched trades for fear of missing out on the carry, etc. aren't as influential in terms of driving up stocks and suppressing volatility as people like me make it seem.

But trust me, they are. And the whole thing is predicated on the simple assumption that the central bank liquidity "put" will never dry up. To quote Breslow, we've gotten used to assuming that "buy and hold, augmented by gobbling up every dip, is a winning, and protected strategy." We also assume that if central banks hint at upsetting the apple cart by removing that protection, "their bluff can be called easily."

That may be coming to an end. Starting on Thursday, forward guidance may actually mean forward guidance. As in "here's what we're going to do, and absent some kind of outright catastrophe, we're not going to change our mind."

How important is this? Well, consider that with central banks firmly entrenched as the biggest front-end volatility sellers of them all, they have effectively put a downside limit on nominal equity drawdowns. Here's BofAML:

Is there a "limit" to how much the S&P can fall in a day when vol is low? The distribution of 1-day sigma (i.e., vol-adjusted) returns of the S&P is well-bounded in the sense that since 1928 we have never observed a drawdown larger than ~11-sigma. This occurred on three separate occasions (Chart 16) - in Sep 1955 (when realized vol was 9.5% prior to a 1-day drop in the S&P of -6.6%), in Oct 1987 (when realized vol was 29.7% prior to a 1-day drop in the S&P of -20.5%), and in Oct 1989 (when realized vol was 9.2% prior to a 1-day drop in the S&P of -6.1%). Put differently, with realized vol around 5.7% prior to the 17-May sell-off, the most US equities could have fallen that day if history is any guide was -3.96% (= 11 * (5.7% /252); see Chart 17). For context, the last time the S&P 500 fell that much on a single day (on a close-to-close basis) was on 24-Aug-15, although that represented only a 3.5-sigma event at the time when measured relative to trailing EWMA volatility. With realized vol closer to 8% today, an 11-sigma drop would amount to a -5.5% decline in the S&P 500 (Chart 17); the last comparable drop occurred on 8-Aug-11, when the S&P fell -6.7% or 4.4 sigma.

The implication there is that when the artificial volatility suppression goes away, the theoretical nominal limit on how far stocks can fall goes with it.

Again, I strongly encourage you to try and understand that these dynamics are very, very real.

I realize it sounds complicated and to a certain extent it is. You know that old cliche about how "when something sounds too good to be true it probably is?" Yeah, well that applies to markets. When you hear people telling you that none of the dynamics being discussed among professionals matter and that markets are as simple as understanding "this" or "that," you should ask yourself how likely that is to be true.

Coming full circle, watch the ECB on Thursday. Irrespective of what they say, there are a lot of people who believe that this meeting is the beginning of the end when it comes to calling central banks' collective bluff.

True, we may ultimately end up right back where we are now once everyone discovers what happens when the training wheels are removed.

But if that turns out to be the case, it by definition means that someone will have had a bike wreck in the interim.

