The Case For Teladoc

One industry that's increasingly embracing the Internet revolution is the medical industry. Due to advances in virtual healthcare, prospective patients can now connect online with a medical doctor, have a consultation and receive a recommended treatment plan. While virtual healthcare cannot replace all in-person doctor visits, many seeking consultations can save substantial amount of time and money by utilizing virtual healthcare.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) is a company with a dominant market share in this industry, believed to be about 75%. Teladoc offers a compelling value prospect to customers. With the Teladoc system, a general consultation with a board-certified physician will cost as little as $40. This is substantial financial savings to patients, as a consultation in a traditional physician's office often starts at and exceeds $130. Unlike one's hometown general practitioner, patients can contact a Teladoc physician 24 hours/day, 7 days/week. In most cases, the patient will receive a diagnosis and if need be, a prescription transmitted to the patient's pharmacy of choice. While the patient cannot get a specific physician of their choice, they benefit in time savings as the average call-back time is only about 8 minutes. The flexible hours also allow patients to see physicians without taking time off from work, which is a huge selling point for employers who are often covering employer health insurance costs.

Teladoc also has financials that will appeal to stock investors. In the first quarter of 2017, revenues grew by an astounding 59.5% to almost $42.9 million, with total revenues for 2016 reaching $123.2 million. Membership also increased by 43% last year, to 17.5 million. Despite these large growth numbers, TDOC has a market cap that's still under $2 billion at the time of this publication. Investors can still buy in at a comparatively early time, and the price is only marginally higher than its IPO closing price of $28 from two years ago. After falling to a low of $12.15, the price recovered and is now hovering near 52-week highs. Institutional investors have already taken notice. The company received $50 million in debt financing from Silicon Valley Bank in July 2016. More recently, in March Tiger Global Management also took a 9.03% stake in Teladoc. Tiger is run by Chase Coleman, a seasoned investor in the Internet industry who made early investments in companies such as Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Priceline (NASDAQ:PCLN). The one major negative in the financial statement is Teladoc's net losses, though financials are improving. After a $2.91/share loss in 2015, losses have fallen to $1.75/share in 2016 and are predicted to further improve going forward.

Considering the time and financial savings, virtual healthcare can be a winner for patients, employers, and investors alike. With a commanding market share and impressive growth numbers, Teladoc is a stock that has Silicon Valley and Internet investors paying attention. With lower costs and shorter wait times, patients are likely to flock to virtual doctors in increasing numbers for many ailments. As virtual healthcare becomes more well-known and widely accepted, Teladoc is well-poised to increase revenue, achieve profitability, and bring its investors substantial returns.

