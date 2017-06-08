What Does The Election Of Emmanuel Macron Mean For Europe?
Includes: ADRU, DAX, DBEU, DBEZ, DBGR, DBIT, DBUK, DEZU, DRR, DXGE, DXPS, EEA, EPV, ERO, EUFX, EUO, EURL, EWG, EWI, EWQ, EWU, EZU, FEEU, FEP, FEU, FEUZ, FEZ, FGM, FIEE, FIEU, FKU, FXE, GF, GSEU, HEDJ, HEWG, HEWI, HEWU, HEZU, HFEZ, HFXE, HGEU, IEUR, IEV, PTEU, QDEU, QGBR, RFEU, ULE, UPV, URR, VGK
by: Robert W. Baird & Co.
Summary
There has been much discussion about what Macron's election may mean for France. We believe the more important question is: what does this mean for the Eurozone?
While there are no immediate investment implications, Macron’s early strategizing with Merkel is momentous.
A major departure from the euro, such as Italy, will have global systemic implications for banking and trade.
About this article:Expand
Tagged: Macro View, Market Outlook
Problem with this article? Please tell us. Disagree with this article? Submit your own.