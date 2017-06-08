JinkoSolar Presents Mixed Results But The Big Picture Looks Good

Since my last article of a series of pieces underlining the potential of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS), the stock has risen by roughly 7%. The enthusiasm that had pushed it above $20 in May was hampered by Morgan Stanley's (MS) and Citi's (C) downgrade. Also, the prospect of additional import tariffs on Chinese solar panels in the US and, to a lesser extent, Trump leaving the Paris Accord turned out to be a speed bumper. In Q1, Jinko has delivered mixed numbers with revenue rise of 12% with respect to the last quarter, but lower earnings so the stock went further South.

Despite the negative news, nothing changes regarding the general outlook. Solar is becoming the cheapest source of energy in more and more regions around the world, which in turn is leading to a surge in global demand. Most notably, India is one of the latest regions where solar energy is becoming cheaper than electricity generated by coal. It is also one of the fastest growing economies of the world. JinkoSolar is in the best position to benefit from these trends.

Q1 results: higher revenues but lower margins

On Monday, JinkoSolar reported its first-quarter results. Demand was a little higher than expected with 2.1GW shipped with respect to the guidance of 1.9 to 2GW. Also, revenues came in higher at $839M, a 13% increase with respect to Q4 2016.

The bad news was that margins were considerably lower at 11.2% with respect to the previous quarter where they came in at 14.2%. As a result, GAAP EPS came in at only $0.28. If we extrapolated these results to the full year, the stock would sell at a P/E value of 16. There are several reasons as to why the margins have dropped:

Slightly lower average selling prices (ASPs): The average selling price has declined by 3.6% from $0.41/W to $0.395/W. This decline is probably natural and necessary to reach grid parity in an increasing number of places. The management expects the price to be stable in the second quarter and decline in the second half of the year. Jinko should be subjected to a lesser extent to these declines because of the sale of a bigger share of high-efficiency PERC modules that are more pricey. Higher costs for OEM cells: JinkoSolar acquires a portion of the cells it mounts in its panels from other manufacturers. This reduces risk when demand suddenly contracts, but it backfires when demand is very strong, which is currently the case. This problem should be temporary as the company has more capacity coming online and demand in China is expected to be lower in the second half. Higher polysilicon price: Also the price of poly-silicon has been rising due to high demand. Additionally, in my last article I expressed the concern that China's largest polysilicon manufacturer, GCL Poly, might be muscling its way into panel manufacturing by reducing sale of polysilicon. Looking at its Q1 results confirms this theory at least in part: in the first quarter GCL shipped 12% less polysilicon while its average price increased by 28%. The prices for polysilicon should come down as well during the rest of the year as new capacity comes on line and demand weakens after the end of June. Seasonality: management claimed that the Chinese New Year typically reduces its capacity, which meant that the company had to buy more OEM cells that weigh heavier on margins with respect to in-house produced cells.

Can it get any worse in terms of margins?

During the earnings call, the management estimated that its margins will increase during the remaining part of the year. The reasons it cited were three-fold:

ASPs should remain stable for the rest of the year: this is due to the high demand in China in Q1, which in turn is caused by the rush for securing favorable feed-in tariffs that will last only until the end of June. Also, JinkoSolar expects to sell more of its premium high-efficiency products. This brings us to the second point. Higher sales of mono-PERC modules: During the earnings call the management declared that currently only 5% of its sales were mono-PERC cells. This percentage should increase to 20% by the end of the year. The management didn't make any statements regarding the margins of these high-efficiency cells. Lower costs: In the Q4 earnings call, the company targeted to cut its blended cost (cost of sales per watt) of around $0.35/W by 8-10% until the end of the year. In Q1 the blended cost was still at $0.35/W, but the management announced that it targets a cost reduction of 10-15% by the end of 2017.

The short answer to the question regarding whether margins will worsen is "no," provided demand remains strong.

Demand to be strong for Q2

As far as China is concerned, demand should be strong in Q2 because of the rush to complete projects before the end of June in order to be able to obtain the current feed in tariffs.

Until recently the market was concerned that demand will fall off a cliff in the second half of the year. Jinko's management expects that there will be a decline in demand, but that it won't be a substantial because it is able to benefit from other initiatives, such as the Top Runner program and the Poverty Alleviation program. These initiatives require high-efficiency cells, such as Jinko's PERC products, which have been fully booked until the end of the year.

Another rush in demand during Q2 should come from the US because there is a possibility that it instates a four-year minimum import price for solar modules that is almost twice the current market price. The US International Trade Commission is currently considering whether it should approve a petition regarding the matter launched by now-bankrupt Suniva (SUVA). Should the petition be granted, it is in the hands of President Trump whether to impose the minimum import price. By now it is difficult to say what a likely outcome would be. On the one hand, the solar industry employs more than a quarter of a million people in the US and it is likely that China will likely react with a "tit for tat" policy to hurt American exports. Minimum import prices will also make America's planned attempts to reach a bilateral investment agreement more difficult. On the other hand, the Trump administration has little interest in supporting renewable energies and the idea that cheap solar panels from China are bankrupting US businesses would perfectly fit into Trump's protectionist narrative.

What happens after Q2?

The question is what happens to demand in the second half of the year when demand from China and perhaps the US is to decline. Will the market be subject to another supply glut that causes ASPs to decline sharply? The answer depends on demand from other parts of the world, most notably Europe and the emerging markets. Among these, India proves to be highly interesting: recently an auction for a 0.5GW plant was reached for the first time on electricity cost lower than coal. India currently has a capacity of 18GW in solar energy and aims at achieving 100GW by 2022 (as a reference, China has currently a capacity of 77GW). But since costs for solar are declining rapidly there is a good chance that the country will eventually rely more on solar and less on coal than it initially planned.

In August 2016, Chile contracted for the first time a project that would supply energy at half the cost of coal, which led to a surge of demand in all of Latin America. Also, the outlook for Europe remains strong: by the time anti-dumping tariffs for solar panels cease in September 2018, some projects in Southern Europe should achieve extremely low costs, also because by then China will lift its import tariffs on European polysilicon.

A fundamental part in my investment thesis is that with solar power reaching grid parity, industry dynamics will change and demand will surge. So far, this seems to be the case: looking at Jinko's numbers, shipments to the emerging markets have been rising rapidly. They should at least in part offset potentially lower demand from the US and China.

Source: JinkoSolar

Competitors are aching

While Jinko had a mixed quarter, the results reported by most competitors were slightly worse. Apart from low ASPs, two forces are becoming increasingly dangerous for smaller players: one is the increasing demand for high-efficiency products. High efficiency, however, can only be attained with considerable investments in R&D and equipment, which in turn requires the financial availability and scale to do so. The second factor coming into play is China's increased efforts to curb shadow banking and investment trusts in an effort to deleverage its economy. This should make it more difficult for solar manufacturers to obtain funding, particularly when they are already under a high debt burden. Thus, it shouldn't be surprising to see more companies going out of business during the next two years, which should increase the market share of the big and financially healthy players.

As already mentioned, in my last article I expressed the concern regarding competition from new players such as CGL-poly. Even though CGL-poly is currently very successful with its polysilicon products, the demand has been trending towards monosilicon, which levels a little the playing field for the future. So, the competitive threat CGL poses to other tier-1 producers seems to have lessened to some extent.

A company that gained significantly from the shift to mono is LONGi, which is specialized in the production of monosilicon materials and cells. In recent years, it also acquired a module manufacturer. The decision to increase the capacity of its now fully-integrated production line made it one of the fastest growing PV manufacturers in 2016 and the company is poised to become a heavyweight in the monosilicon modules. There is the risk that LONGi will, to some extent, make it more difficult for Jinko to boost margins by selling more mono-PERC modules.

Conclusion

I've published a series of articles in the past in which I discussed the thesis that the risk of an imminent glut in the PV market is overblown. I argued that solar becoming the cheapest source of energy in an increasing number of places around the world should lead to high demand. I concentrated on JinkoSolar because it is the leader in terms of sales and its founders have proven their ability by growing their company from a relatively small player into the market leader, despite difficult market conditions at times. Finally, JinkoSolar has a strong financial position compared with competitors and the price one pays today for the stock is low.

The Q1 results don't challenge my view on Jinko, but they show that there is still some uncertainty around the dynamics of this industry. I'm confident about Q2, but it remains to be seen whether demand from places where solar is about to reach grid-parity is already strong enough to compensate for potentially lower demand in China and the US during the second half of the year. As a consequence, I believe that JinkoSolar is an investment with a lot of potential in the long term, but the stock will inevitably experience more volatility during the rest of 2017.

Disclaimer: The article reflects my personal opinion and reality to the best of my knowledge, but I can't guarantee for content or outcomes. Please do your own research before making any investment decisions. Be aware that investing in a single stock may lead to complete loss of capital.

